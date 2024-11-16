The Skinny-Jean Trend Chic Women Wear Instead of Baggy Ones on Winter Nights

If you ask me, winter outfits are all about proportion. If I'm wearing a slim turtleneck on top, I pair it with something loose on the bottom. And if I'm wearing an oversized sweater or coat, I pair it with something slim on the bottom. Since most of my winter outfits include something oversized on top, more often than not, I leave my baggy jeans at home. This is why I gravitated toward an outfit Nicole Richie was just photographed wearing for a night out in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Richie paired an oversized black leather jacket and silky top with the specific skinny-jean trend every chic woman I know wears out at night in the winter: slim black jeans. Like Richie's jeans, they don't even have to be skin-tight, but the dark, slim jeans are plenty dressy enough for after-dark, and they offer infinite polish to anything looser they may be paired with. Richie opted to wear hers with black pointed-toe ankle boots, which made the entire outfit even sleeker.

If you're in need of a new pair of black skinny jeans to wear this winter and beyond, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs.

Shop Slim Black Jeans

Rag & Bone Flexi Wren High Rise Ankle Slim Jeans
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Flexi Wren High Rise Ankle Slim Jeans in Black

Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans in Black

Madewell, The Perfect Vintage Jeans in Black Frost
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Jeans in Black Frost

Diana Jean -- Noir Corbeau
DÔEN
Diana Jeans in Noir Corbeau

The Erin High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Favorite Daughter
The Erin High Waist Slim Straight Leg Jeans in Boulder

Riley High Rise Straight Crop
Agolde
Riley High Rise Straight Crop Jeans in Panoramic

Isola Slim Fit Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Isola Slim Fit Jeans in Medallion

Mid-Rise Slim Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch
J.Crew
Mid-Rise Slim Jean in 2003 Super-Stretch

Slim Cut Jeans
& Other Stories
Slim Cut Jeans in Black

