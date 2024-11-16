The Skinny-Jean Trend Chic Women Wear Instead of Baggy Ones on Winter Nights

If you ask me, winter outfits are all about proportion. If I'm wearing a slim turtleneck on top, I pair it with something loose on the bottom. And if I'm wearing an oversized sweater or coat, I pair it with something slim on the bottom. Since most of my winter outfits include something oversized on top, more often than not, I leave my baggy jeans at home. This is why I gravitated toward an outfit Nicole Richie was just photographed wearing for a night out in Los Angeles.

For the occasion, Richie paired an oversized black leather jacket and silky top with the specific skinny-jean trend every chic woman I know wears out at night in the winter: slim black jeans. Like Richie's jeans, they don't even have to be skin-tight, but the dark, slim jeans are plenty dressy enough for after-dark, and they offer infinite polish to anything looser they may be paired with. Richie opted to wear hers with black pointed-toe ankle boots, which made the entire outfit even sleeker.

If you're in need of a new pair of black skinny jeans to wear this winter and beyond, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Slim Black Jeans

