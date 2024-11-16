The Skinny-Jean Trend Chic Women Wear Instead of Baggy Ones on Winter Nights
If you ask me, winter outfits are all about proportion. If I'm wearing a slim turtleneck on top, I pair it with something loose on the bottom. And if I'm wearing an oversized sweater or coat, I pair it with something slim on the bottom. Since most of my winter outfits include something oversized on top, more often than not, I leave my baggy jeans at home. This is why I gravitated toward an outfit Nicole Richie was just photographed wearing for a night out in Los Angeles.
For the occasion, Richie paired an oversized black leather jacket and silky top with the specific skinny-jean trend every chic woman I know wears out at night in the winter: slim black jeans. Like Richie's jeans, they don't even have to be skin-tight, but the dark, slim jeans are plenty dressy enough for after-dark, and they offer infinite polish to anything looser they may be paired with. Richie opted to wear hers with black pointed-toe ankle boots, which made the entire outfit even sleeker.
If you're in need of a new pair of black skinny jeans to wear this winter and beyond, keep scrolling to shop some of my favorite pairs.
Shop Slim Black Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
