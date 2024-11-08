Bella Hadid Just Debuted Wispy Birkin Bangs and a "Secret" Chopard Watch

As a fashion editor, I love a celebrity outfit that gives me a lot to talk about. No offense to the stars who love a simple LBD and minimal accessories, but I revel in a truly exciting red-carpet ensemble—and this week Bella Hadid provided just that. She attended a Chopard event in Dubai and wore a fantastic look I'm eager to dissect from head to toe.

For starters, Hadid revealed wispy new bangs that the beauty industry is already buzzing about. Short and feathered, they remind me of the so-called Birkin bangs my colleague reported on a couple of years ago. I have a feeling throngs of people will be taking an image of Hadid's new 'do to their hair salon.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chopard)

Aside from the fresh hairstyle, Hadid also debuted a striking new Chopard creation: the limited-edition Ice Cube Secret Watch boasting 102 cubes in 18-carat rose gold along with 36 princess-cut diamonds totaling 8.54 carats. As I discussed in a feature on women's watches, "secret" watches date back to the '20s when it was considered unladylike for a woman to wear a watch, so designers created versions that looked like jewelry but hid small dials. "By pressing a button, one of the cubes opens with a soft click to reveal a hidden watch dial nestled within," Chopard explained in a press release.

"The Ice Cube Secret Watch is a remarkable technical achievement that required 800 hours of rigorous work," the brand continued. Chopard Co-President and Artistic Director Caroline Scheufele elaborated on the uniqueness of the piece worn by Hadid. "Once again, I’m amazed by the ingenuity of our workshop, which continuously turns my most ambitious ideas into reality."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Chopard)

We've already talked about Hadid's new bangs and her new watch, so now it's time to highlight her old dress. Specifically, it's from Elie Saab's F/W 04 Haute Couture collection. Hadid's stylist Molly Dickson sourced the beautiful 20-year-old dress that looks as chic as ever in 2024.