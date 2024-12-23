Europeans have St. Moritz and Americans have Aspen. As I was looking through recent celebrity photos, I noticed that Hollywood has seemingly migrated to Aspen en masse. A non-exhaustive list of the celebs who've been photographed in the Colorado town this week includes Kate Hudson, Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, Riley Keough, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Jeremy Pope, Kevin Costner, Sara Sampaio, Nikki Reed, Billie Lourd, and Anna Kendrick. Some celebs were in town for the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships, while others are known to own houses in the area.

What does one pack for an Aspen trip, you might ask? Well, you can't go wrong with a teddy coat. Riley Keough, Nicky Hilton, and Kathy Hilton all wore Max Mara's iconic version of the trend in the posh ski town this week. If you're not ready to splurge on the designer iteration, I've sourced some worthy alternatives for you. Scroll down to see how celebrities are styling teddy coats in Aspen right now.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Riley Keough: Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat in Camel ($4490)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kathy Hilton: Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat in Sand ($4290)

On Nicky Hilton: Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat in Camel ($4490)

Shop Teddy Coats and Jackets

Max Mara US Teddy Bear Icon Coat $4490 SHOP NOW The beloved OG.

Zella Faux Shearling Longline Coat $129 SHOP NOW This coat is guaranteed to sell quickly at Nordstrom.

Madewell Teddy Long Coat $298 SHOP NOW Be sure to use code WINTER for 40% off.

Bernardo Faux Shearling Double Breasted Longline Coat $200 $99 SHOP NOW This 50% off sale is incredibly tempting.

BCBGMAXAZRIA Faux Shearling Teddy Coat $248 $150 SHOP NOW This on-sale coat is as stylish as it is warm.

Avec Les Filles Faux Shearling Teddy Coat With Faux-Ever Leather™ Trim $160 $120 SHOP NOW Another fantastic find from the Nordstrom sale.