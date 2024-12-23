Everyone Who's Anyone Is in Aspen RN—Here's the One Coat Trend Celebs Are Wearing There
Europeans have St. Moritz and Americans have Aspen. As I was looking through recent celebrity photos, I noticed that Hollywood has seemingly migrated to Aspen en masse. A non-exhaustive list of the celebs who've been photographed in the Colorado town this week includes Kate Hudson, Mariah Carey, Heidi Klum, Riley Keough, Nicky and Kathy Hilton, Jeremy Pope, Kevin Costner, Sara Sampaio, Nikki Reed, Billie Lourd, and Anna Kendrick. Some celebs were in town for the annual St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships, while others are known to own houses in the area.
What does one pack for an Aspen trip, you might ask? Well, you can't go wrong with a teddy coat. Riley Keough, Nicky Hilton, and Kathy Hilton all wore Max Mara's iconic version of the trend in the posh ski town this week. If you're not ready to splurge on the designer iteration, I've sourced some worthy alternatives for you. Scroll down to see how celebrities are styling teddy coats in Aspen right now.
On Riley Keough: Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat in Camel ($4490)
On Kathy Hilton: Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat in Sand ($4290)
On Nicky Hilton: Max Mara Teddy Bear Icon Coat in Camel ($4490)
Shop Teddy Coats and Jackets
