10 Classic Pieces That Will Help You Create a Truly Ageless Capsule Wardrobe

Once a month, I usually have a complete panic over my wardrobe. Maybe you have experienced this too. It normally consists of standing in front of my wardrobe, deciding that I despise everything that's in it and truly feeling like nothing is good enough to wear. Then, cue the resulting frenzied, unnecessary shopping spree to try and solve the problem, which is always a major blow to my confidence and wallet, not to mention not even remotely sustainable or reflective of how I normally approach shopping. Everything I panic-ordered always gets sent back, and I end up turning to the reliable, classic pieces in my repertoire once more. That's why, when the idea of an ageless capsule wardrobe was mentioned in the office this week, my ears perked up.

It’s important to note that ageless can have a double meaning here. This can be a capsule wardrobe that works across all age groups; regardless of how old you are, these pieces will stay with you as you go through life and your tastes fluctuate. It can also refer to the clothes themselves, because these items won't feel old, outdated or out of style in a mere matter of months or years—they're set to remain classics, making each piece in your curated collection totally worth the investment. Plus, it makes the probability of having these weekly stressy dressing sessions (come on, we’ve all been there) much lower.

Trends may be fleeting but ageless capsule wardrobes aren't. So, to start curating your own, take a look at these 10 staples below.

1. A White T-Shirt

Style Notes: As the humble white T-shirt has proven over and over again that it will forever remain a reliable staple in any capsule wardrobe. Its possibilities know no bounds, and it shines with jeans, skirts, work trousers and beyond.

COS The Clean Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW There's a reason why this T-shirt is beloved by editors and shoppers alike.

Arket Heavyweight Boxy T-Shirt £27 SHOP NOW The longer sleeves make this a little more exciting than a basic T, but it remains timeless.

ME+EM Ultimate Fitted Rib Crew Neck Tee £45 SHOP NOW Cap sleeves and fitted throughout—perfect for tucking and layering.

2. A Black Turtleneck Jumper

Style Notes: From autumn to early spring, layering is the key to remaining warm without losing sense of your personal taste. A turtleneck jumper (especially one in black or another dark shade) goes over everything, from lighter slip dresses to wool trousers.

Toteme + Net Sustain Wool and Cashmere-Blend Turtleneck Sweater £450 SHOP NOW This is my personal go-to jumper I wear almost daily.

Arket Roll-Neck Cashmere Jumper £179 SHOP NOW Also available in beige and cream so you can have several capsule-worthy jumpers.

& Other Stories Merino Turtleneck Knit Jumper £85 SHOP NOW For a more fitted silhouette, try this cropped find.

3. A Pair of Straight-Cut Jeans

Style Notes: Different styles come and go but one that has remained unchanged over the last several years is a good pair of straight-cut jeans. You can always fall back on this staple while you experiment with other trending trousers like flares, low-rise cargos and billowy palazzos.

COS Symmetry Jeans, Straight £75 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than deep blue straight-cut denim.

Agolde Criss Cross High-Rise Straight-Leg Recycled Jeans £300 SHOP NOW The asymmetrical button and waist makes these a statement that'll stay timeless.

Reformation Rowe Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans £168 SHOP NOW Opt for a pair in white — they're perfect for spring and summer.

4. A Relaxed Blazer

Style Notes: Relaxed blazers have proven they deserve a spot in capsule wardrobes. This proportion and silhouette is easier to drape or swap in for a jacket during spring and summer. It's sophisticated but doesn't feel as overtly formal as a more tailored cut.

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer £305 SHOP NOW The Frankie Shop have mastered the oversized blazer look in so many colours and prints.

Arket Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer £199 SHOP NOW Full wool construction means you'll be warm and well-dressed.

ME+EM Houndstooth Single-Breasted Blazer £325 SHOP NOW A houndstooth print is a classic but gives more visual interest than a plain fabric.

5. A Black Dress

Style Notes: The LBD is likely already part of your closet, but if not, this is your sign to snap one up. You could opt for one with long sleeves, an off-the-shoulder cut, or with thin straps and it will be the item you turn to for any important event. It works with so many other pieces from your capsule collection; pair it with an oversized blazer and trainers for a laidback look or elevate it with your go-to heels.

Reformation Jamen Knit Dress £148 SHOP NOW Off-the-shoulder is always so elegant.

Staud Ellison Pleated Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW Pleats give this piece a little more movement.

& Other Stories Slim Satin Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW Special occasions? A shiny black satin dress is always the answer.

6. Tailored Trousers

Style Notes: When jeans don't match the style brief, you'll want to rely on a pair of well-fitting trousers that you can pull from your capsule wardrobe. Tailored styles feel crisp and sophisticated, but by no means stuffy as the following looks prove. Any cut will do, but wide-leg trousers are popular for a reason. Their shape is loose and comfortable but still sharp and fit for the office.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW Proof that wide leg can still look tailored and polished.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW Obsessed with the sharp pleats at the top.

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers £19 SHOP NOW Shhh, no one has to know just how comfortable these elasticated waist trousers are.

7. A Neutral Trench Coat

Style Notes: A neutral-coloured trench is a superb example of functional style. It's a go-to for any season, and you'll be hard-pressed to find an outfit this doesn't look good over top of. If you're looking outside the scope of beige and camel, black, navy, and dark green are all chic colour options.

& Other Stories Buckle-Belt Trench Coat £165 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more classic than this belted choice.

COS Hooded Trench Coat £200 SHOP NOW The hood and tie waist are nice touches on this coat.

& Other Stories Belted Trench Coat £225 SHOP NOW Grey is still a neutral but feels like a fresh take on beige trenches.

8. A Pair of White Trainers

Style Notes: There is a lot of room to play with when it comes to white trainers. From flat soles to chunkier styles and a plethora of colours and shades of white, you can find a pair that blend in nicely with your particular preferences. They're a comfortable must for casual outfits and dressing down.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes £90 SHOP NOW Meet the trainers that have stolen the show over the last year.

Veja Campo Trainers £140 SHOP NOW Keep things minimal with white and beige.

Maje White Chunky Trainers £259 £156 SHOP NOW Love a chunky sole? Me too, and these tick all the boxes.

9. A Pair of Smart Loafers

Style Notes: Offering the comfort of trainers but elevated enough to wear anywhere, loafers are another worthy addition to your ageless capsule wardrobe. Opt for a neutral faux or real leather for multiple outfit combinations. A thicker sole will stand out (we'll never say no to a bolder shoe), whereas lighter so-called "smoking" slippers or thin-soled loafers will blend into more minimal ensembles.

Arket Leather Penny Loafers £169 SHOP NOW Real leather means they get comfier with every wear.

Dear Frances Cigar Loafer, Black £470 SHOP NOW Sans thick sole, these will be lightweight for all-day wear.

Charles & Keith Girls Trice Metallic Accent Loafers £46 SHOP NOW With a white upper and chunky sole, these feel trendy but match with everything.

10. A Pair of Polished Heels

Style Notes: Even if you've personally decided to only wear trainers from here on out, having a pair of reliable heels in your closet is always a smart idea. For wedding guest outfits, date nights or special events, a pair of strappy or kitten heels (or even sleek flats) will always have your back.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £95 SHOP NOW Cool enough for warm summer days.

Arket Slingback Leather Pumps £189 SHOP NOW Kitten heel secretly translates to comfortable heel.