Blanca Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK Editor in Residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profileto your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table
For my latest column, I knew I wanted to talk about something a little different and more personal than trends or shopping. Lately I’ve been noticing how attached I am to the small visual pleasures in everyday life. Not only in fashion, but also in interiors, objects, colours, restaurants, lamps, packaging, flowers, tables—you name it; all those little things that instantly change the mood of a day.
There are certain things I simply cannot resist. Not because I need them, not because they are practical (and definitely not because they are considered timeless). I’m talking about the small visual pleasures that somehow make everyday life feel more exciting. A pair of gingham ballerinas. A polka dot skirt. A silk coat embroidered with flowers. A lamp that looks like candy. A necklace that feels more like a sweet wrapper than jewellery. A red bow that serves absolutely no purpose except making me smile.
The older I get, the more I realise how much these little pleasures matter to me. People often ask where my love of colour comes from, or why I always mix prints, textures and unexpected accessories. The truth is that I don’t really see them as 'fashion choices' anymore, I see them as mood changers. Tiny visual vitamins that make ordinary days feel a little less ordinary.
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For years, minimalism has been presented as the ultimate form of sophistication—lots of neutral colours, quiet luxury, and perfect restraint. And while I can absolutely appreciate a beautiful beige room or a perfectly cut camel coat, I’ve never really wanted to live inside that world completely. I need a little bit of 'visual noise'. Not chaos, not excess, but just enough surprise to make life feel alive.
Maybe that’s why I’m instinctively drawn to things some people might consider slightly unnecessary. They remind me of childhood, but not in a nostalgic way, more that children instinctively surround themselves with things they find joyful. They don’t ask whether something is chic enough, they simply respond to what delights them. At some point many adults lose that instinct, and we become practical, efficient and reasonable. We stop choosing things because they make us happy and start choosing them because they make sense. I’ve never been particularly good at that. Thankfully.
When I designed the polka dot pieces for my collaboration with Maje, I wasn’t thinking about trends. I was thinking about that immediate feeling. The same feeling I get when I find vintage gingham fabric at a market or when I spot a colourful lamp. There is something incredibly powerful about objects that create an instant emotional reaction, especially when they are small.
And this idea goes far beyond clothing. It influences the restaurants I love, the books I collect, the tables I set, the flowers I buy and the corners of my home that make me happiest. When I look around, I realise my world is filled with these tiny visual pleasures.
So maybe this is less an article about fashion and more a small defence of delight. A reminder that beauty doesn’t always need to be useful, that colour can be a form of energy, and that surrounding yourself with little visual pleasures is not frivolous at all. It’s simply a way of making everyday life feel richer, warmer and more alive.
Creative Director and Co-Founder, La Veste and Delarge
Blanca Miró is a Barcelona-based creative director and co-founder of fashion brand La Veste and eyewear label Delarge. Known for her playful approach to colour and unexpected styling combinations, she blends vintage influences with modern silhouettes. Her work moves between fashion, interiors and personal storytelling, always guided by instinct and a love of contrast.