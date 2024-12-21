I'm Taking My Airport Style Up a Notch—4 Comfy and Simple Outfits That Still Look Polished

Historically, airport outfits have never been something I've thought about too much. Comfort and staying warm enough in the bracing airplane AC are pretty much all I'll consider, and most of the time what I wear is whatever I grab as I'm dashing out the door. But over the past year, I've noticed that I stand out in the airport—and for all the wrong reasons. Turns out, everyone is upping their airport looks, and I'm determined to not be left sartorially behind.

The good news is, these stylish airport looks are still built around the same principles as my thrown-on-at-the-last-minute ones. They must be comfortable, made up of layers that you can pull off and on with ease, and be practical. Yes, the plan is to raise the stakes of airport attire, but that doesn't mean I'm reaching for a dress and heels. As these influencers prove, practical staples like sweatpants and trainers can look surprisingly elevated when styled with the right pieces—typically minimalist items like oversized blazers and cosy knits.

Here, I've found 6 looks that manage to tick the boxes of being both easy and elegant. Now I just need to book my next getaway...

WINTER AIRPORT OUTFITS THAT ARE COMFY AND CHIC:

1. Matching Set + Long Coat + Flat Boots + Headband

Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look, and would happily wear it in and out of the airport. The grey COS set feels like a step above the typical sweatsuit, and the addition of the oversized coat and headband just makes it look so effortlessly cool.

Shop the look:

Boiled-Wool Zip-Up Cardigan
COS
Boiled-Wool Zip-Up Cardigan

Add a white t-shirt underneath for an extra layer.

Boiled-Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Boiled-Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers

Barrel-leg trousers are a huge trend at the moment, and the boiled wool makes this pair especially comfortable.

By Anthropologie Wool-Blend Wrap Coat
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Wool-Blend Wrap Coat

The kind of easy, throw-over-anything coat we all need.

Chester Leather Chelsea Boots
GIANVITO ROSSI
Chester Leather Chelsea Boots

Easy to pull off at the security line.

Super Wide Soft Headband
Free People
Super Wide Soft Headband

The Gen Z-approved accessory.

2. Black T-Shirt + Black Jeans + Blanket Coat + Trainers

Style Notes: No matter where my destination might be, if I'm going travelling during the winter months my priority is dressing for the cold. I may be flying to the tropics, but here it'll be undeniably freezing. That makes the choice of coat so important, and as Anouk proves, a blanket or scarf coat is a great option. It instantly makes even the simplest outfit look effortlessly sophisticated.

Shop the look:

Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt

An essential basic.

'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

This is my favourite jeans silhouette.

Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat

This scarf coat has become a modern classic.

Gola Badminton Court Trainers
Gola
Gola Badminton Court Trainers

In my opinion, trainers are the best go-to airport shoe.

Split Leather Maxi Tote Bag
Massimo Dutti
Split Leather Maxi Tote Bag

A serious carry-on upgrade.

3. Sweatshirt + Sweatpants + Oversized Blazer + Loafers

Style Notes: The sweatpants and sweatshirt combination may not sound particularly chic, but choose the right styles, go for all black, and pair with a chunky loafer and oversized blazer and you've got an incredibly enviable outfit.

Shop the look:

Houston Glittered Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt
MARANT ÉTOILE
Houston Glittered Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt

This would also look great with white jeans and boots.

Sports Sweatpants in Drymove™
H&M
Sports Sweatpants in Drymove™

I refuse to spend loads of money on sweatpants—these are the perfect shape and budget.

Chunky Leather Loafers
& Other Stories
Chunky Leather Loafers

Style with chunky white socks to break up the all-black.

The Peak-Lapel Blazer
COS
The Peak-Lapel Blazer

The oversized blazer is really what makes this look.

4. Hoodie + Shearling Jacket + Trousers + Leopard Print Tote

Style Notes: Ok, I know that white trousers might not scream airport-appropriate, but if (unlike me) you're not spill-prone, this is a great look to appear both casual and elegant.

Shop the look:

Oversized Hoodie
H&M
Oversized Hoodie

An airport essential.

Applique Fur Effect Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Applique Fur Effect Coat

I'm obsessed with this cosy jacket.

Giacomo Trousers - Ecru - Recycled Polyester - Sézane
Sezane
Giacomo Trousers - Ecru

Just don't order any messy food while you're waiting to board your flight.

Leopard-Print Canvas Tote Bag
GANNI
Leopard-Print Canvas Tote Bag

A very on-trend carry-on.

Veja Rio Branco Trainers | White/natural
Veja
Rio Branco Trainers

I love the tones of these Vejas.

5. Jumper + Tailored Trousers + Long Coat + Suede Loafers

Style Notes: If you're really ambitious about upgrading your airport looks, focus on swapping your sweats for oversized tailored separates. If you find the right pair, baggy trousers can be as comfortable as your favourite sweatpants. Style with a jumper and suede loafers and you can easily go straight from the airport to a restaurant.

Shop the look:

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

There's nothing more luxe than wearing cashmere on a flight.

Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Trousers

This slouchy fit is perfect for long flights.

Longline Wool Pea Coat
COS
Longline Wool Pea Coat

A classic silhouette.

Sebago Ranger Loafers
Arket
Sebago Ranger Loafers

I love the retro vibe of these loafers.

Voltaire Embellished Leather Tote
SAINT LAURENT
Voltaire Embellished Leather Tote

My dream arm candy.

6. T-Shirt + Sweatpants + Colour Pop Jacket + Trainers

Style Notes: If you just want to dip your toe into the upgraded airport outfit world, Amaka's look is a great place to start. Keep all the cosy airport look basics—sweatpants, t-shirt and trainers—but brighten it up with a statement jacket in this year's hottest colour: red.

Shop the look:

Muse Tee
Reformation
Muse Tee

An easy, everyday tee.

Cloud Frankie Jacquard and Pointelle-Knit Wool-Blend Jacket
GUEST IN RESIDENCE
Cloud Frankie Jacquard and Pointelle-Knit Wool-Blend Jacket

This cosy knitted jacket is ideal for winter and comfortable enough to keep on for the entire flight.

Accolade Sweatpant - Black
Alo Yoga
Accolade Sweatpant

If you do want to invest in sweatpants, this is the pair to go for.

Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba Og Leather and Suede Sneakers

The trainer that isn't going anywhere.

