I'm Taking My Airport Style Up a Notch—4 Comfy and Simple Outfits That Still Look Polished
Historically, airport outfits have never been something I've thought about too much. Comfort and staying warm enough in the bracing airplane AC are pretty much all I'll consider, and most of the time what I wear is whatever I grab as I'm dashing out the door. But over the past year, I've noticed that I stand out in the airport—and for all the wrong reasons. Turns out, everyone is upping their airport looks, and I'm determined to not be left sartorially behind.
The good news is, these stylish airport looks are still built around the same principles as my thrown-on-at-the-last-minute ones. They must be comfortable, made up of layers that you can pull off and on with ease, and be practical. Yes, the plan is to raise the stakes of airport attire, but that doesn't mean I'm reaching for a dress and heels. As these influencers prove, practical staples like sweatpants and trainers can look surprisingly elevated when styled with the right pieces—typically minimalist items like oversized blazers and cosy knits.
Here, I've found 6 looks that manage to tick the boxes of being both easy and elegant. Now I just need to book my next getaway...
WINTER AIRPORT OUTFITS THAT ARE COMFY AND CHIC:
1. Matching Set + Long Coat + Flat Boots + Headband
Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look, and would happily wear it in and out of the airport. The grey COS set feels like a step above the typical sweatsuit, and the addition of the oversized coat and headband just makes it look so effortlessly cool.
Shop the look:
Barrel-leg trousers are a huge trend at the moment, and the boiled wool makes this pair especially comfortable.
The kind of easy, throw-over-anything coat we all need.
2. Black T-Shirt + Black Jeans + Blanket Coat + Trainers
Style Notes: No matter where my destination might be, if I'm going travelling during the winter months my priority is dressing for the cold. I may be flying to the tropics, but here it'll be undeniably freezing. That makes the choice of coat so important, and as Anouk proves, a blanket or scarf coat is a great option. It instantly makes even the simplest outfit look effortlessly sophisticated.
Shop the look:
3. Sweatshirt + Sweatpants + Oversized Blazer + Loafers
Style Notes: The sweatpants and sweatshirt combination may not sound particularly chic, but choose the right styles, go for all black, and pair with a chunky loafer and oversized blazer and you've got an incredibly enviable outfit.
Shop the look:
This would also look great with white jeans and boots.
I refuse to spend loads of money on sweatpants—these are the perfect shape and budget.
4. Hoodie + Shearling Jacket + Trousers + Leopard Print Tote
Style Notes: Ok, I know that white trousers might not scream airport-appropriate, but if (unlike me) you're not spill-prone, this is a great look to appear both casual and elegant.
Shop the look:
Just don't order any messy food while you're waiting to board your flight.
5. Jumper + Tailored Trousers + Long Coat + Suede Loafers
Style Notes: If you're really ambitious about upgrading your airport looks, focus on swapping your sweats for oversized tailored separates. If you find the right pair, baggy trousers can be as comfortable as your favourite sweatpants. Style with a jumper and suede loafers and you can easily go straight from the airport to a restaurant.
Shop the look:
There's nothing more luxe than wearing cashmere on a flight.
6. T-Shirt + Sweatpants + Colour Pop Jacket + Trainers
Style Notes: If you just want to dip your toe into the upgraded airport outfit world, Amaka's look is a great place to start. Keep all the cosy airport look basics—sweatpants, t-shirt and trainers—but brighten it up with a statement jacket in this year's hottest colour: red.
Shop the look:
This cosy knitted jacket is ideal for winter and comfortable enough to keep on for the entire flight.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.