I'm Taking My Airport Style Up a Notch—4 Comfy and Simple Outfits That Still Look Polished

Historically, airport outfits have never been something I've thought about too much. Comfort and staying warm enough in the bracing airplane AC are pretty much all I'll consider, and most of the time what I wear is whatever I grab as I'm dashing out the door. But over the past year, I've noticed that I stand out in the airport—and for all the wrong reasons. Turns out, everyone is upping their airport looks, and I'm determined to not be left sartorially behind.

The good news is, these stylish airport looks are still built around the same principles as my thrown-on-at-the-last-minute ones. They must be comfortable, made up of layers that you can pull off and on with ease, and be practical. Yes, the plan is to raise the stakes of airport attire, but that doesn't mean I'm reaching for a dress and heels. As these influencers prove, practical staples like sweatpants and trainers can look surprisingly elevated when styled with the right pieces—typically minimalist items like oversized blazers and cosy knits.

Here, I've found 6 looks that manage to tick the boxes of being both easy and elegant. Now I just need to book my next getaway...

WINTER AIRPORT OUTFITS THAT ARE COMFY AND CHIC:

1. Matching Set + Long Coat + Flat Boots + Headband

Style Notes: I love absolutely everything about this look, and would happily wear it in and out of the airport. The grey COS set feels like a step above the typical sweatsuit, and the addition of the oversized coat and headband just makes it look so effortlessly cool.

Shop the look:

COS Boiled-Wool Zip-Up Cardigan £85 SHOP NOW Add a white t-shirt underneath for an extra layer.

COS Boiled-Wool Barrel-Leg Trousers £85 SHOP NOW Barrel-leg trousers are a huge trend at the moment, and the boiled wool makes this pair especially comfortable.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Wool-Blend Wrap Coat £225 SHOP NOW The kind of easy, throw-over-anything coat we all need.

GIANVITO ROSSI Chester Leather Chelsea Boots £910 SHOP NOW Easy to pull off at the security line.

Free People Super Wide Soft Headband £12 SHOP NOW The Gen Z-approved accessory.

2. Black T-Shirt + Black Jeans + Blanket Coat + Trainers

Style Notes: No matter where my destination might be, if I'm going travelling during the winter months my priority is dressing for the cold. I may be flying to the tropics, but here it'll be undeniably freezing. That makes the choice of coat so important, and as Anouk proves, a blanket or scarf coat is a great option. It instantly makes even the simplest outfit look effortlessly sophisticated.

Shop the look:

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Everyday Fit T-Shirt £9 SHOP NOW An essential basic.

AGOLDE '90s Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £280 SHOP NOW This is my favourite jeans silhouette.

TOTEME Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat £1030 SHOP NOW This scarf coat has become a modern classic.

Gola Gola Badminton Court Trainers £78 SHOP NOW In my opinion, trainers are the best go-to airport shoe.

Massimo Dutti Split Leather Maxi Tote Bag £369 SHOP NOW A serious carry-on upgrade.

3. Sweatshirt + Sweatpants + Oversized Blazer + Loafers

Style Notes: The sweatpants and sweatshirt combination may not sound particularly chic, but choose the right styles, go for all black, and pair with a chunky loafer and oversized blazer and you've got an incredibly enviable outfit.

Shop the look:

MARANT ÉTOILE Houston Glittered Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt £325 SHOP NOW This would also look great with white jeans and boots.

H&M Sports Sweatpants in Drymove™ £28 SHOP NOW I refuse to spend loads of money on sweatpants—these are the perfect shape and budget.

& Other Stories Chunky Leather Loafers £145 SHOP NOW Style with chunky white socks to break up the all-black.

COS The Peak-Lapel Blazer £225 SHOP NOW The oversized blazer is really what makes this look.

4. Hoodie + Shearling Jacket + Trousers + Leopard Print Tote

Style Notes: Ok, I know that white trousers might not scream airport-appropriate, but if (unlike me) you're not spill-prone, this is a great look to appear both casual and elegant.

Shop the look:

H&M Oversized Hoodie £16 SHOP NOW An airport essential.

MANGO Applique Fur Effect Coat £120 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this cosy jacket.

Sezane Giacomo Trousers - Ecru £135 SHOP NOW Just don't order any messy food while you're waiting to board your flight.

GANNI Leopard-Print Canvas Tote Bag £145 SHOP NOW A very on-trend carry-on.

Veja Rio Branco Trainers £125 SHOP NOW I love the tones of these Vejas.

5. Jumper + Tailored Trousers + Long Coat + Suede Loafers

Style Notes: If you're really ambitious about upgrading your airport looks, focus on swapping your sweats for oversized tailored separates. If you find the right pair, baggy trousers can be as comfortable as your favourite sweatpants. Style with a jumper and suede loafers and you can easily go straight from the airport to a restaurant.

Shop the look:

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater £298 SHOP NOW There's nothing more luxe than wearing cashmere on a flight.

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers £125 SHOP NOW This slouchy fit is perfect for long flights.

COS Longline Wool Pea Coat £270 SHOP NOW A classic silhouette.

Arket Sebago Ranger Loafers £170 SHOP NOW I love the retro vibe of these loafers.

SAINT LAURENT Voltaire Embellished Leather Tote £2350 SHOP NOW My dream arm candy.

6. T-Shirt + Sweatpants + Colour Pop Jacket + Trainers

Style Notes: If you just want to dip your toe into the upgraded airport outfit world, Amaka's look is a great place to start. Keep all the cosy airport look basics—sweatpants, t-shirt and trainers—but brighten it up with a statement jacket in this year's hottest colour: red.

Shop the look:

Reformation Muse Tee £58 SHOP NOW An easy, everyday tee.

GUEST IN RESIDENCE Cloud Frankie Jacquard and Pointelle-Knit Wool-Blend Jacket £520 SHOP NOW This cosy knitted jacket is ideal for winter and comfortable enough to keep on for the entire flight.

Alo Yoga Accolade Sweatpant £128 SHOP NOW If you do want to invest in sweatpants, this is the pair to go for.