Zara Won't Rest—9 New, Elevated Basics That Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Zara’s elegant winter collection has just dropped—here are 9 expensive-looking buys I'm predicting will sell out before November.

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Close-up shots of models wearing - a black waisted blazer and barrel trousers, cream cashmere-wool knit and white trousers, black turtleneck top and green check midi dress with a belt - all from Zara
(Image credit: Zara)
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When it comes to shopping for winter staples on the high street, we've all probably felt the frustration of trying to hunt down elegant, expensive-looking items that don't break the bank. With temperatures dropping, there's a lot to contend with as we put together our winter outfits, but there's one particular high-street hero that does premium-looking winter basics that exude all the elegance of designer buys. Enter Zara’s winter basics collection.

Close-up shots of models wearing a black turtleneck top and green check midi dress, black patent shoulder bag, cream jumper and white trousers, black waisted blazer and barrel trousers- all from Zara

(Image credit: Zara)

You see, as someone with luxury taste on a very modest budget, I’m extremely particular about investing in my cold-weather staples, but time and time again Zara focuses on creating refined-looking items at accessible price points that also manage to stand the test of time in your wardrobe. From timeless designs that will never go out of style to those slightly trendier silhouettes and colours that feel fresh for 2026, Zara’s current winter basics selection is filled with new-in buys that could easily pass as triple their price tag. But the best part? Each and every piece sits well below the £150 mark that you’d usually find yourself paying for high-end staples.

Now, I'll be honest: the sheer number of items on the website can feel extremely overwhelming, so I decided to narrow my search down to nine stand-out pieces from the brand that will bolster my winter capsule wardrobe. So if you too are looking to add to your elegant but elevated basics collection ahead of winter 2026, keep scrolling to discover the nine designer-passing Zara buys that I’m considering investing in.

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Brittany Davy
Brittany Davy
Junior Writer

As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!

Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.