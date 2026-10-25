When it comes to shopping for winter staples on the high street, we've all probably felt the frustration of trying to hunt down elegant, expensive-looking items that don't break the bank. With temperatures dropping, there's a lot to contend with as we put together our winter outfits, but there's one particular high-street hero that does premium-looking winter basics that exude all the elegance of designer buys. Enter Zara’s winter basics collection.
You see, as someone with luxury taste on a very modest budget, I’m extremely particular about investing in my cold-weather staples, but time and time again Zara focuses on creating refined-looking items at accessible price points that also manage to stand the test of time in your wardrobe. From timeless designs that will never go out of style to those slightly trendier silhouettes and colours that feel fresh for 2026, Zara’s current winter basics selection is filled with new-in buys that could easily pass as triple their price tag. But the best part? Each and every piece sits well below the £150 mark that you’d usually find yourself paying for high-end staples.
Now, I'll be honest: the sheer number of items on the website can feel extremely overwhelming, so I decided to narrow my search down to nine stand-out pieces from the brand that will bolster my winter capsule wardrobe. So if you too are looking to add to your elegant but elevated basics collection ahead of winter 2026, keep scrolling to discover the nine designer-passing Zara buys that I’m considering investing in.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
9 Zara Winter Basics That Will Be Gone Before November
ZARA
Long Wool Blend Coat With Belt
A classic coat that you'll reach for year after year.
ZARA
Basic Cashmere and Wool Jumper
Easy elegance.
ZARA
Zw Collection Straight-Leg High Jeans
You'll reach for these no matter the season.
ZARA
Leather Equestrian Boots
Every winter capsule needs a pair of knee-high boots.
ZARA
Check Midi Dress With Hardware
I cannot believe this is a high-street find.
ZARA
Zw Collection Pleated Waist Trousers
I want the entire outfit, please!
ZARA
Shoulder Bag
Roomy enough for all of your everyday essentials.
ZARA
Soft Knit Cardigan
Wear in its own as shirt or layered over a long-sleeve tee for extra warmth,.
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Skirt
So easy to dress up or down.
Shop More Zara Winter Basics We Love
ZARA
Leather Effect Jacket With Frog Fastening
I've been obsessed with frog-fastening details lately.
ZARA
Leather Effect Barrel Trousers
These will dress up any tee, jumper or cardigan this winter.
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Wool Blend Jacket
No notes from me.
ZARA
Split Suede Gathered Loafers
Chocolate brown suede? Sign me up!
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Jacket
Two for the price of one.
ZARA
Brushed Effect 100% Wool Triangular Scarf
An instant outfit elevator.
ZARA
High Neck Long Knit Dress
A throw-on dress will serve you well on those days you don't know what to wear,
ZARA
Fitted Knit Jacket
I'd style this with black straight-leg jeans and leather ankle boots.
ZARA
Brushed Effect Argyle Jumper
Argyle knits are the perfect balance between elegant and elevated.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.