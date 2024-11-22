I Have Designer Taste on a High-Street Budget—5 Party-Ready Trends I'm Shopping at H&M This Season

Usually, I wait until December to embrace all things Christmas. But this year, the ice Queen appears to have melted and I've already played Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas" on repeat, I've eaten my first mince pie and I've worn not one, but two party season outfits already. And we're still in November. With my birthday coming up, lots of festive work parties to attend and trying to be more organised as a whole this year (I'm usually a day-before Xmas eve shopper), I'm already thinking about my Christmas day outfit. And as someone who takes any opportunity to dress up, of course I'll be wearing every party trend there is to offer. Which brings me to one of my favourite high street brands, H&M.

Abi wearing H&M dress

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Abisola Omole wearing H&M Studio Collection burgundy midi dress from the newly launched edit (that has already started selling out).

Just how I check Instagram (far too many times a day), I often find myself addicted to checking the 'new in' sections on the H&M app. And last time I looked, I felt like cracking out the mulled wine and getting ready for a night out. The partywear collection this year, in my opinion, is the best it's ever been. There's souped-up embellished cardigans for those who prefer not to go OTT, sleek sequins that actually don't look tacky and big bows that make even the simplest LBD or 'nice top' look party-ready. Add to this pops of red and tailoring fit for a red tie event and you basically have all your event outfits sorted in one place.

I sifted through hundreds of party pieces to find these 35 hero items that will sell out first––and I've already ordered some of them.

1. Big Bows

Bow-Detail Strappy Dress
H&M
Bow-Detail Strappy Dress

The neckline, the bow––I'm in love.

Lyocell-Blend Tie-Detail Blouse
H&M
Lyocell-Blend Tie-Detail Blouse

Party-at-the-back tops will always be a festive favourite.

Deep-Back Dress
H&M
Deep-Back Dress

I would add an oversized blazer, tights and heels.

Bow-Collar Blouse
H&M
Bow-Collar Blouse

The easiest way to take your jeans into party season.

Bow-Detail Long Mesh Gloves
H&M
Bow-Detail Long Mesh Gloves

Add to a slip dress for instant impact.

One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
H&M
One-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Hello, Christmas day outfit.

Beaded Bow Earrings
H&M
Beaded Bow Earrings

The finishing touch.

2. Sleek Sparkles

Straight Embellished Trousers
H&M
Straight Embellished Trousers

It's a firm yes to party pants.

Sequined Midi Skirt
H&M
Sequined Midi Skirt

I would add a slouchy grey knit and silver courts.

Embellished Satin Blazer
H&M
Embellished Satin Blazer

This is bound to sell out so quick.

Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
H&M
Wool-Blend Mini Skirt

Just a hint of glitter.

Sequined Turtleneck Top
H&M
Sequined Turtleneck Top

Just add barrel leg jeans.

Sequined Midi Skirt
H&M
Sequined Midi Skirt

Even though it's sparkly, it still feels understated. Especially when worn with knitwear.

Sequined Trousers
H&M
Sequined Trousers

It's the fringed detailing for me.

3. Chilli Red

Fitted Blazer
H&M
Fitted Blazer

The covered buttons and fitted design makes it look so premium.

Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

I always find H&M's wide-leg trousers fit so well.

Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Pumps
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Pumps

Sparkly flats are a 2024 hero item.

Maxi Skirt
H&M
Maxi Skirt

An easy piece to dress up.

Draped Bodycon Dress
H&M
Draped Bodycon Dress

Yes, of course I'm getting this.

Fitted Cardigan
H&M
Fitted Cardigan

For a more subtle take on the trend.

Draped Turtleneck Dress
H&M
Draped Turtleneck Dress

Timeless.

5. Fancy Knits

Tie-Neck Cardigan
H&M
Tie-Neck Cardigan

With or without the removable tie, it's a winner.

Rhinestone-Decorated Cardigan
H&M
Rhinestone-Decorated Cardigan

The cardigan is the outfit.

Rhinestone-Embellished Mohair-Blend Top
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Mohair-Blend Top

I want this in both the burgundy and grey.

Embellished Mohair-Blend Top
H&M
Embellished Mohair-Blend Top

SO chic.

Embellished Cardigan
H&M
Embellished Cardigan

Love a party knit you can also wear for daytime.

Jacquard-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Cardigan

A Fair Isle knit will always feel festive (just add some sparkly jewels).

Bead-Embellished Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Bead-Embellished Rib-Knit Cardigan

So fun.

5. Black Tie

Tuxedo Blazer Dress
H&M
Tuxedo Blazer Dress

This blazer mini dress is just too good.

Oversized Tuxedo Shirt
H&M
Oversized Tuxedo Shirt

Ties are a thing for 2024 so add one to this shirt for the full tux vibe.

Long Embellished Earrings
H&M
Long Embellished Earrings

A fancy occasion calls for fancy earrings.

Double-Breasted Tuxedo Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Tuxedo Blazer

One to keep in your wardrobe for years to come.

Metal-Detail Court Shoes
H&M
Metal-Detail Court Shoes

One word: Wow.

Balloon-Leg Trousers
H&M
Balloon-Leg Trousers

The balloon leg makes these black trousers feel fresh for party season.

Loose-Fit Tuxedo Shirt
H&M
Loose-Fit Tuxedo Shirt

Let's take a moment for the top (and hope we can all find the sparkly sold-out pants in store).

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

