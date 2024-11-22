I Have Designer Taste on a High-Street Budget—5 Party-Ready Trends I'm Shopping at H&M This Season
Usually, I wait until December to embrace all things Christmas. But this year, the ice Queen appears to have melted and I've already played Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas" on repeat, I've eaten my first mince pie and I've worn not one, but two party season outfits already. And we're still in November. With my birthday coming up, lots of festive work parties to attend and trying to be more organised as a whole this year (I'm usually a day-before Xmas eve shopper), I'm already thinking about my Christmas day outfit. And as someone who takes any opportunity to dress up, of course I'll be wearing every party trend there is to offer. Which brings me to one of my favourite high street brands, H&M.
Abisola Omole wearing H&M Studio Collection burgundy midi dress from the newly launched edit (that has already started selling out).
Just how I check Instagram (far too many times a day), I often find myself addicted to checking the 'new in' sections on the H&M app. And last time I looked, I felt like cracking out the mulled wine and getting ready for a night out. The partywear collection this year, in my opinion, is the best it's ever been. There's souped-up embellished cardigans for those who prefer not to go OTT, sleek sequins that actually don't look tacky and big bows that make even the simplest LBD or 'nice top' look party-ready. Add to this pops of red and tailoring fit for a red tie event and you basically have all your event outfits sorted in one place.
I sifted through hundreds of party pieces to find these 35 hero items that will sell out first––and I've already ordered some of them.
1. Big Bows
2. Sleek Sparkles
Even though it's sparkly, it still feels understated. Especially when worn with knitwear.
3. Chilli Red
5. Fancy Knits
A Fair Isle knit will always feel festive (just add some sparkly jewels).
5. Black Tie
Ties are a thing for 2024 so add one to this shirt for the full tux vibe.
