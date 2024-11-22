Usually, I wait until December to embrace all things Christmas. But this year, the ice Queen appears to have melted and I've already played Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas" on repeat, I've eaten my first mince pie and I've worn not one, but two party season outfits already. And we're still in November. With my birthday coming up, lots of festive work parties to attend and trying to be more organised as a whole this year (I'm usually a day-before Xmas eve shopper), I'm already thinking about my Christmas day outfit. And as someone who takes any opportunity to dress up, of course I'll be wearing every party trend there is to offer. Which brings me to one of my favourite high street brands, H&M.

Abisola Omole wearing H&M Studio Collection burgundy midi dress from the newly launched edit (that has already started selling out).

Just how I check Instagram (far too many times a day), I often find myself addicted to checking the 'new in' sections on the H&M app. And last time I looked, I felt like cracking out the mulled wine and getting ready for a night out. The partywear collection this year, in my opinion, is the best it's ever been. There's souped-up embellished cardigans for those who prefer not to go OTT, sleek sequins that actually don't look tacky and big bows that make even the simplest LBD or 'nice top' look party-ready. Add to this pops of red and tailoring fit for a red tie event and you basically have all your event outfits sorted in one place.

I sifted through hundreds of party pieces to find these 35 hero items that will sell out first––and I've already ordered some of them.

1. Big Bows

H&M Bow-Detail Strappy Dress £35 SHOP NOW The neckline, the bow––I'm in love.

H&M Lyocell-Blend Tie-Detail Blouse £13 SHOP NOW Party-at-the-back tops will always be a festive favourite.

H&M Deep-Back Dress £28 SHOP NOW I would add an oversized blazer, tights and heels.

H&M Bow-Collar Blouse £45 SHOP NOW The easiest way to take your jeans into party season.

H&M Bow-Detail Long Mesh Gloves £16 SHOP NOW Add to a slip dress for instant impact.

H&M One-Shoulder Jumpsuit £45 SHOP NOW Hello, Christmas day outfit.

H&M Beaded Bow Earrings £10 SHOP NOW The finishing touch.

2. Sleek Sparkles

H&M Straight Embellished Trousers £65 SHOP NOW It's a firm yes to party pants.

H&M Sequined Midi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW I would add a slouchy grey knit and silver courts.

H&M Embellished Satin Blazer £65 SHOP NOW This is bound to sell out so quick.

H&M Wool-Blend Mini Skirt £33 SHOP NOW Just a hint of glitter.

H&M Sequined Turtleneck Top £38 SHOP NOW Just add barrel leg jeans.

H&M Sequined Midi Skirt £45 SHOP NOW Even though it's sparkly, it still feels understated. Especially when worn with knitwear.

H&M Sequined Trousers £35 SHOP NOW It's the fringed detailing for me.

3. Chilli Red

H&M Fitted Blazer £43 SHOP NOW The covered buttons and fitted design makes it look so premium.

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £20 SHOP NOW I always find H&M's wide-leg trousers fit so well.

H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Ballet Pumps £28 SHOP NOW Sparkly flats are a 2024 hero item.

H&M Maxi Skirt £28 SHOP NOW An easy piece to dress up.

H&M Draped Bodycon Dress £28 SHOP NOW Yes, of course I'm getting this.

H&M Fitted Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW For a more subtle take on the trend.

H&M Draped Turtleneck Dress £55 SHOP NOW Timeless.

5. Fancy Knits

H&M Tie-Neck Cardigan £45 SHOP NOW With or without the removable tie, it's a winner.

H&M Rhinestone-Decorated Cardigan £45 SHOP NOW The cardigan is the outfit.

H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Mohair-Blend Top £55 SHOP NOW I want this in both the burgundy and grey.

H&M Embellished Mohair-Blend Top £50 SHOP NOW SO chic.

H&M Embellished Cardigan £25 SHOP NOW Love a party knit you can also wear for daytime.

H&M Jacquard-Knit Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW A Fair Isle knit will always feel festive (just add some sparkly jewels).

5. Black Tie

H&M Tuxedo Blazer Dress £45 SHOP NOW This blazer mini dress is just too good.

H&M Oversized Tuxedo Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Ties are a thing for 2024 so add one to this shirt for the full tux vibe.

H&M Long Embellished Earrings £13 SHOP NOW A fancy occasion calls for fancy earrings.

H&M Double-Breasted Tuxedo Blazer £55 SHOP NOW One to keep in your wardrobe for years to come.

H&M Metal-Detail Court Shoes £45 SHOP NOW One word: Wow.

H&M Balloon-Leg Trousers £33 SHOP NOW The balloon leg makes these black trousers feel fresh for party season.