I Tried Everlane's Viral Spring Collection—These 9 Items Are Now the Foundation of My Closet

Of the many satisfying activities that provide me with a dopamine rush, cleaning out my closet is unquestionably one of them. Every season, I relish in reorganizing and reassessing what I need or don't need for the season ahead. Fresh basics are usually at the top of my need list. After all, they're the backbone of my daily outfits and the most hardworking pieces in my wardrobe—so in my eyes, they deserve careful consideration.

When it comes to basics, Everlane is one of my go-to brands, so when I got the chance to try its latest best-selling capsule series—Everlane Editions: The Art of Spring Layering—I jumped on it. I've already spotted a host of fashion It girls wearing (and raving about) the latest collection, which is made up of elevated pieces that can be worn separately or layered together to create a multitude of outfit combinations. Think textured sweaters in versatile hues, lightweight jackets in fresh silhouettes, and tops that are timeless yet of the moment.

Below, I'm sharing nine basics from the collection I'm loving for spring, which effortlessly balance comfort and style and, of course, have now become the foundation of my closet! Take a peek at how I styled the pieces, and shop them for yourself.



(Image credit: @joiedejude)

This is hands down, my new favorite spring knit. The color feels fresh for the new season (a welcome addition to the daily rotation of black and gray sweaters I've been wearing for the last few months), not to mention it's super versatile—easy to pair with jeans and white pants and over dresses. I love the classic cable texture, which oozes rich-preppy vibes. The best part, however, is how comfortable this is. It's made with a blend of OCS-certified cotton and RWS-certified merino wool for softness and breathability.

Shop:

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

My search for the perfect relaxed white trousers is finally over. The high-rise, wide-leg silhouette of Everlane's Way-High Drape Pant is ultra-flattering. They're easy to dress up or down with flats or kitten heels. The fabric is lovely quality and soft to the touch. I recommend sizing down. (For reference, I'm 5'6" and wearing a size 2.)

Shop:

Everlane The Way-High Drape Pant $128 SHOP NOW

Classic and timeless, a white button-down is a year-round essential, but I find I particularly gravitate toward wearing one in spring when we're in tricky transitional weather. I love the quality and soft feel of Everlane's crisp Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt. It has an oversize fit, which makes it versatile to wear open over a tank top or buttoned up with jeans. If you're thinking of upgrading your basic button-down, you won't be disappointed with this one.

Shop:

Everlane The Supima Cotton Boyfriend Shirt $98 SHOP NOW

If you want to elevate your T-shirt game, then you need to try Everlane's soft and sleek Rib-Knit Organic Cotton Crew Neck. It looks luxurious and feels incredibly comfortable and cozy against your skin. It comes in four colors, but I love the black hue for its versatility and chic factor. I honestly haven't been able to take this off since I got it, and I have the feeling you'll be the same.

Shop:

everlane The Rib-Knit Organic Cotton Short-Sleeve Crew $68 SHOP NOW

When it comes to everyday jeans, I lean toward a relaxed, straight-leg silhouette. It's funny because in the past, I have mistakingly overlooked Everlane when shopping for jeans, but after trying its Rigid-Way High Jeans, I won't do it again! They have a flattering, high-waisted silhouette made of non-stretch organic cotton, which gives it a heavier vintage feel that molds to your body.

They look incredibly cool paired with Everlane's The Day Fisherman Sandals, which are actually one of my favorite pieces from the entire collection. Once the temps start to rise, I'll be wearing these luxe-looking sandals on repeat. The quality of these shoes is amazing—handcrafted with soft Nappa leather and a padded insole for comfort. These will go with literally everything in my wardrobe and add a cool touch to my ensembles. I can't rave about them enough!

Shop:

everlane The Rigid Way-High Jeans $110 SHOP NOW

everlane The Day Fisherman Sandal $165 SHOP NOW

Everlane has a small but mighty selection of cool spring jackets in its latest collection, including this quilted long-liner, which is the perfect in-between-season topper. It's lightweight enough to layer and pack but warm enough to wear as a stand-alone jacket. It comes in three colors, but I'm loving the trend-forward chocolate brown.

Shop:

everlane The Renew Quilted Long Liner $198 SHOP NOW

I'm not going to lie. I own a lot of white tank tops, but I've been looking for a fresh silhouette for the new season, and this funnel-neck tank fits the bill perfectly. The silhouette is super elegant and ideal for layering under button-downs and sweaters or wearing alone with jeans once the warmer weather arrives. It's made of soft Supima cotton with stretch and hugs the body in all the right places.

Shop:

everlane The Supima Micro-Rib Funnel-Neck Tank SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Everlane)

When it comes to not-so-basic basics, Everlane really excels. The fresh and fashion-forward silhouette of the Micro-Rib Scoop-Neck Tee oozes French-girl vibes with its flattering scoop neck and elbow-length sleeves. But it's the super-chic color that also grabbed my attention. I'm obsessed with this rich gray-brown hue.

Shop: