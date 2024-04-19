Demi Moore Just Wore a Naked Dress Made Entirely of Crystals
It takes guts to wear the naked-dress trend, but Demi Moore just pulled it off with aplomb. The 61-year-old actress and new grandmother was spotted at Dolce & Gabbana's 40th anniversary celebration in Milan wearing a floor-length crystal-embellished ensemble.
Worn over a black bra and matching high-waist briefs, Moore's nearly naked dress dazzled without added embellishments or jewelry. Simple black strappy sandals, natural-looking makeup, and her signature long dark hair completed the look, which glittered throughout the evening.
Thanks to a larger surface area, the latest iteration of the naked dress is a bit more refined than its predecessors. The column gown and long sleeves technically provide more coverage while serving as an extended canvas for even more crystals. It's easy to see how this look was made to be worn in the spotlight.
Whether or not you have plans to be photographed by the paparazzi, now is a great time to give the glittery, embellished look a go. From turtlenecks and tanks to denim and dresses, it's hard to resist the allure of reflective materials when getting ready for a big night out. Keep scrolling for crystal-studded pieces to try—they're much more versatile than actually going nude.
On Demi Moore: Dolce & Gabbana dress
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.