Demi Moore Just Wore a Naked Dress Made Entirely of Crystals

It takes guts to wear the naked-dress trend, but Demi Moore just pulled it off with aplomb. The 61-year-old actress and new grandmother was spotted at Dolce & Gabbana's 40th anniversary celebration in Milan wearing a floor-length crystal-embellished ensemble.

Worn over a black bra and matching high-waist briefs, Moore's nearly naked dress dazzled without added embellishments or jewelry. Simple black strappy sandals, natural-looking makeup, and her signature long dark hair completed the look, which glittered throughout the evening.

Thanks to a larger surface area, the latest iteration of the naked dress is a bit more refined than its predecessors. The column gown and long sleeves technically provide more coverage while serving as an extended canvas for even more crystals. It's easy to see how this look was made to be worn in the spotlight.

Whether or not you have plans to be photographed by the paparazzi, now is a great time to give the glittery, embellished look a go. From turtlenecks and tanks to denim and dresses, it's hard to resist the allure of reflective materials when getting ready for a big night out. Keep scrolling for crystal-studded pieces to try—they're much more versatile than actually going nude.

Shop Crystal-Embellished Pieces

James Crystal-Embellished Mesh Turtleneck Top
A.L.C.
James Crystal-Embellished Mesh Turtleneck Top

Modest yet modern.

Aria Off-The-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Ruched Stretch-Mesh Maxi Dress
CAROLINE CONSTAS
Aria Off-the-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Ruched Stretch-Mesh Maxi Dress

Embellishments over black fabric look just as radiant.

Straight Cut Mid Rise Rhinestone Jeans Zw Collection
Zw Collection
Straight Cut Mid Rise Rhinestone Jeans

Wear rhinestones from head to toe with a variety of outfit combinations.

Rhinestone Strap Tank Top
ZARA
Rhinestone Strap Tank Top

A simple tank gets a sparkly upgrade and can still be worn with anything in your closet.

Panties With a High Waist and Rhinestones
ZARA
Panties With a High Waist and Rhinestones

Complete the look with the matching crop top.

Rhinestone Ballerinas - Women
mango
Rhinestone Ballerinas

Dip your toe into the trend one shoe at a time.

Mesha Blouse
OW Collection
Mesha Blouse

The sparkles are the least interesting thing about this beautifully draped blouse.

Mirrorball Top
Free People
Mirrorball Top

Consider this your new going-out top.

X Revolve Mini Dress
Santa Brands X Revolve
Mini Dress

Shimmy, sparkle, and repeat.

Vinci Dress
retrofête
Vinci Dress

A combination of rectangular and round embellishments are even more eye-catching.

Atlas Rhinestone Embellished Skirt
Bardot
Atlas Rhinestone Embellished Skirt

Wear the skirt with or without the matching crop top.

