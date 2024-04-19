Demi Moore Just Wore a Naked Dress Made Entirely of Crystals

It takes guts to wear the naked-dress trend, but Demi Moore just pulled it off with aplomb. The 61-year-old actress and new grandmother was spotted at Dolce & Gabbana's 40th anniversary celebration in Milan wearing a floor-length crystal-embellished ensemble.

Worn over a black bra and matching high-waist briefs, Moore's nearly naked dress dazzled without added embellishments or jewelry. Simple black strappy sandals, natural-looking makeup, and her signature long dark hair completed the look, which glittered throughout the evening.

Thanks to a larger surface area, the latest iteration of the naked dress is a bit more refined than its predecessors. The column gown and long sleeves technically provide more coverage while serving as an extended canvas for even more crystals. It's easy to see how this look was made to be worn in the spotlight.

Whether or not you have plans to be photographed by the paparazzi, now is a great time to give the glittery, embellished look a go. From turtlenecks and tanks to denim and dresses, it's hard to resist the allure of reflective materials when getting ready for a big night out. Keep scrolling for crystal-studded pieces to try—they're much more versatile than actually going nude.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Demi Moore: Dolce & Gabbana dress

Shop Crystal-Embellished Pieces

A.L.C. James Crystal-Embellished Mesh Turtleneck Top $395 SHOP NOW Modest yet modern.

CAROLINE CONSTAS Aria Off-the-Shoulder Crystal-Embellished Ruched Stretch-Mesh Maxi Dress $695 SHOP NOW Embellishments over black fabric look just as radiant.

Zw Collection Straight Cut Mid Rise Rhinestone Jeans $109 SHOP NOW Wear rhinestones from head to toe with a variety of outfit combinations.

ZARA Rhinestone Strap Tank Top $28 SHOP NOW A simple tank gets a sparkly upgrade and can still be worn with anything in your closet.

ZARA Panties With a High Waist and Rhinestones $36 SHOP NOW Complete the look with the matching crop top.

mango Rhinestone Ballerinas $80 SHOP NOW Dip your toe into the trend one shoe at a time.

OW Collection Mesha Blouse $169 SHOP NOW The sparkles are the least interesting thing about this beautifully draped blouse.

Free People Mirrorball Top $98 SHOP NOW Consider this your new going-out top.

Santa Brands X Revolve Mini Dress $627 SHOP NOW Shimmy, sparkle, and repeat.

retrofête Vinci Dress $1190 $833 SHOP NOW A combination of rectangular and round embellishments are even more eye-catching.