8 Fall "Trends" for the People With Classic Style

If your desired fall vibe is "on trend but not too trendy," consider this a safe space. I know so many of you can relate to the constant struggle of wanting a forward-feeling wardrobe while simultaneously not wanting to step too far outside your more classic personal style. Simply put, it's hard. And don't get me started on the money part! Is there anything worse than buying an on-trend piece (whether the price tag is big or small) only to feel like it's gone out of style shortly after? The devastation is real.

Luckily, it's always possible to dress and shop for the moment in a way that will last, too. For example, this season there are so many on-trend pieces that are quite classic at their core. To see, read about, and shop the eight aforementioned trends, simply keep scrolling. They may be in your closet already but it's always fun to see how brands have freshened up and put a spin on things for 2024!

1. Barn Jackets

I may be sick of hearing its name, but I'm nowhere near being sick of this perfect, iconic outerwear style.

rag & bone Cassidy Jacket $498

Citizens of Humanity Leida Barn Coat $750

Alex Mill Chiltern Street Jacket In Waxed Cotton $325

LOEWE Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket $2900

2. Big Bags

A quick Google image search of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is all you need to understand that big bags are a fashion staple and will always have their place in a chic yet functional wardrobe.

THE ROW Margaux 17 Buckled Leather Tote $5890

KHAITE Elena Large Leather Shoulder Bag $2800

BOTTEGA VENETA Hop Large Intrecciato Suede Shoulder Bag $4900

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bag $598

3. Suede on Suede

As a longtime lover of suede, I'm happy to see it spotlighted as particularly on-trend this fall. The rich texture makes any item and outfit more intriguing.

Magda Butrym Suede Jacket $2975

Renggli Suede Cargo Skirt $450

Veronica Beard Andrea Suede Jacket $1535

Toteme Suede Ankle Boots $655

4. Preppy Polos

You might think polos are suddenly everywhere this season, but I promise they've been everywhere for the many years prior, too.

Prada Argyle Knit Cotton Polo Shirt $1650

GANNI White & Blue Striped Long Sleeve Polo $195

NILI LOTAN Leanna Striped Cashmere Polo Sweater $495

Commission Slash Ivy Polo $645

5. Draped Details

Scarf-adorned jackets, cape-adorned coats, scarf-adorned capes! There's something for everyone in this chic outerwear trend that simply takes the guesswork out of accessorizing.

NOUR HAMMOUR Varada Reversible Scarf-Detailed Whipstitched Shearling Jacket $1870

TOTEME Embroidered Scarf Wool Blend Coat $1420

COS Oversized Wool-Blend Scarf Jacket $290

Max Mara Pepaia Alpaca Blend Long Coat With Removable Cape $6690

6. Burgundy Fever

As someone who doesn't wear or buy a lot of colors, I've always loved burgundy for its muted vibes and ability to truly go with everything.

BOTTEGA VENETA Intrecciato Leather-Trimmed Shell Down Jacket $4100

Courrèges Pointy Hem Rib Tank $350

Miu Miu Knit Midi Pencil Skirt $1270

Gucci Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag $3800

7. Leopard Everything

Surely, you don't need me to lecture you on how iconic animal print has been throughout the years. Buy a piece now and you'll wear it forever.

RIXO Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket $525

Le Superbe Velvet Underground Skirt $495

SAINT LAURENT Cherish Leopard-Print Grosgrain Slingback Pumps $945

SIMON MILLER Kinny Mesh Dress $295

8. Boat Shoes

A year-round shoe style. Wear these with socks or tights in the colder months and then ditch the stockings for spring and summer.

Miu Miu Leather Lace-Up Moccasins $975

BALLY Pathy Leather Loafers $950

TOD'S Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers $875