8 Fall "Trends" for the People With Classic Style

If your desired fall vibe is "on trend but not too trendy," consider this a safe space. I know so many of you can relate to the constant struggle of wanting a forward-feeling wardrobe while simultaneously not wanting to step too far outside your more classic personal style. Simply put, it's hard. And don't get me started on the money part! Is there anything worse than buying an on-trend piece (whether the price tag is big or small) only to feel like it's gone out of style shortly after? The devastation is real.

Luckily, it's always possible to dress and shop for the moment in a way that will last, too. For example, this season there are so many on-trend pieces that are quite classic at their core. To see, read about, and shop the eight aforementioned trends, simply keep scrolling. They may be in your closet already but it's always fun to see how brands have freshened up and put a spin on things for 2024!

1. Barn Jackets

I may be sick of hearing its name, but I'm nowhere near being sick of this perfect, iconic outerwear style.

2. Big Bags

A quick Google image search of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is all you need to understand that big bags are a fashion staple and will always have their place in a chic yet functional wardrobe.

3. Suede on Suede

As a longtime lover of suede, I'm happy to see it spotlighted as particularly on-trend this fall. The rich texture makes any item and outfit more intriguing.

4. Preppy Polos

You might think polos are suddenly everywhere this season, but I promise they've been everywhere for the many years prior, too.

5. Draped Details

Scarf-adorned jackets, cape-adorned coats, scarf-adorned capes! There's something for everyone in this chic outerwear trend that simply takes the guesswork out of accessorizing.

6. Burgundy Fever

As someone who doesn't wear or buy a lot of colors, I've always loved burgundy for its muted vibes and ability to truly go with everything.

7. Leopard Everything

Surely, you don't need me to lecture you on how iconic animal print has been throughout the years. Buy a piece now and you'll wear it forever.

8. Boat Shoes

A year-round shoe style. Wear these with socks or tights in the colder months and then ditch the stockings for spring and summer.

