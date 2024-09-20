8 Fall "Trends" for the People With Classic Style
If your desired fall vibe is "on trend but not too trendy," consider this a safe space. I know so many of you can relate to the constant struggle of wanting a forward-feeling wardrobe while simultaneously not wanting to step too far outside your more classic personal style. Simply put, it's hard. And don't get me started on the money part! Is there anything worse than buying an on-trend piece (whether the price tag is big or small) only to feel like it's gone out of style shortly after? The devastation is real.
Luckily, it's always possible to dress and shop for the moment in a way that will last, too. For example, this season there are so many on-trend pieces that are quite classic at their core. To see, read about, and shop the eight aforementioned trends, simply keep scrolling. They may be in your closet already but it's always fun to see how brands have freshened up and put a spin on things for 2024!
1. Barn Jackets
I may be sick of hearing its name, but I'm nowhere near being sick of this perfect, iconic outerwear style.
2. Big Bags
A quick Google image search of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen is all you need to understand that big bags are a fashion staple and will always have their place in a chic yet functional wardrobe.
3. Suede on Suede
As a longtime lover of suede, I'm happy to see it spotlighted as particularly on-trend this fall. The rich texture makes any item and outfit more intriguing.
4. Preppy Polos
You might think polos are suddenly everywhere this season, but I promise they've been everywhere for the many years prior, too.
5. Draped Details
Scarf-adorned jackets, cape-adorned coats, scarf-adorned capes! There's something for everyone in this chic outerwear trend that simply takes the guesswork out of accessorizing.
6. Burgundy Fever
As someone who doesn't wear or buy a lot of colors, I've always loved burgundy for its muted vibes and ability to truly go with everything.
7. Leopard Everything
Surely, you don't need me to lecture you on how iconic animal print has been throughout the years. Buy a piece now and you'll wear it forever.
8. Boat Shoes
A year-round shoe style. Wear these with socks or tights in the colder months and then ditch the stockings for spring and summer.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. It was a less expected route, seeing as she was graduating from business school at USC when this all began, but it has turned out to be the best one for her. Fast-forward to 2024, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was an intern starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to classic pieces and neutral basics but will always make an exception for something colorful, printed, or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a good party is dressing up for one. On weekdays, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious for dinner and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.