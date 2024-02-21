I Asked 5 Stylish Mums What They’d Like for Mother’s Day—These 5 Buys Hit the Mark

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

For me, buying meaningful gifts has become an art form. I mean, it’s hard enough trying to figure out what I want to buy myself sometimes, let alone someone near and dear. As Mother’s Day approaches, the question arises again: what do mums actually want? What is the one tangible thing that can express just how much this maternal figure means in my life? It helps that I’m surrounded by mothers who can offer some answers. Not only do we have two amazing mums on the Who What Wear UK team— editor-in-chief Hannah Almassi and social media editor Joy Ejaria—but all three of my sisters are also what you’d refer to as “yummy mummies”. After speaking to them all, one thing that’s clear is their quest for self-care and indulgence, and I think I’ve found the perfect place to start looking—Boots.

Renowned for its curated selection of beauty, skincare and wellness products, Boots stands as a treasure trove for those seeking the perfect expression of love and appreciation. From iconic fragrance collections to time-saving skincare solutions, Boots captures the essence of what makes a Mother's Day gift truly special. A common thread amongst all five of the chic mothers I consulted was that each found comfort and delight in the carefully curated Mother’s Day offerings at Boots. Below they share their products that hit the mark with grace and style.

1: Tom Ford Cafe Rose Eau de Parfum

Joy shared her olfactory journey, stating, "Scent is something that always evokes sweet memories for me. Adding the Tom Ford Cafe Rose Eau de Parfum, an old favourite of mine, back into my rotation has been such a refreshing and nostalgic moment."

Tom Ford Cafe Rose Eau de Parfum, 100ml £150 £135 SHOP NOW A rosy fragrance infused with notes of dark coffee, indulgent perfumes don’t get any better.*

2: Feather & Down Night Garden Retreat Gift Set

Hannah emphasised how important returning to self-care is for her. "Since becoming a mum, I’ve decided to add small self-care steps back into my routine. Last year, someone gave me the Feather & Down Night Garden Retreat Gift Set, and it really helped me sleep. I start with a bath using the Nourishing Bath Soak and then spritz my bed with the Sweet Dreams Pillow Spray—because we all know what a difference a good night’s sleep can make."

Feather & Down Night Garden Retreat Gift Set £18 £13.5 SHOP NOW With a reusable eye mask, nourishing bath soak and the beloved pillow spray, this set is all you need for a night to just unwind and relax.

3: Champneys Treatments Revitalising Face Masks

For my younger sister Ifrah, time-saving products take precedence. "If a product helps give me back some of my time, you will always hear me singing its praises. I’ve been incorporating these 10-minute masks into my routine for a few weeks whilst my four-month-old is taking a nap, and I cannot fault them."

Champneys Treatment Revitalising Face Masks £10 SHOP NOW Made with a blend of natural oils and cleansing ingredients, these sheet masks mimic the feel of an entire spa treatment in just under 10 minutes.

4: Ted Baker Mini Cosmetics Collection

Ruby prioritises serenity amid chaos. "Sometimes the day can get hectic and I just need some time to relax. Headphones in with my favourite podcast playing and a lit candle or two whilst I do my makeup always helps wind me down."

Ted Baker Mini Cosmetics Collection £20 £15 SHOP NOW I can see why she's obsessed. You can’t go wrong with a mix of matte and shimmer shadows, mascara, a gloss and a lipstick.

5: Liz Earle Cleanse & Hydrate Heroes Gift Set

Shamaila, my eldest sister, with her transformed morning routine, mentioned the impact of Liz Earle’s iconic Cleanse & Polish. "My mornings look a little different than before, but one product that I will always stand by is Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish. It has almost entirely changed my skin for the better and helps me put that pep back in my step."

Liz Earle Cleanse & Hydrate Heroes Gift Set £35 SHOP NOW As well as the classic Cleanse & Polish, this gift set also includes brightening Instant Boost Skin Tonic and nourishing Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion, not to forget the signature cotton cloths.

