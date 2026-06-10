Who What Wear's Special Recognition Beauty Awards of 2026

Check out four outstanding products that stood out to our judges.

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Who What Wear 100 Beauty Awards&#039; Special Recognition Award products of 2026.
(Image credit: Aileen Son)
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This year, we're giving special recognition to some of our favorite products that truly set themselves apart. Wonderskin's Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain delivers stunning, daylong lip color from the ease of a doe-foot applicator, Essie's Ballet Slippers just might be the most timeless pale pink of all time, HigherDose's Infrared PEMF Pro Mat reduces inflammation and improves recovery, and Lumify's epic redness-reducing eye drops are a nonnegotiable in every editor's and makeup artist's getting-ready routine.

Social Media Sensation

Wonderskin Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain

Beauty Director Erin Jahns testing Wonderskin's Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain

Who What Wear&#039;s beauty director showing her lips before and after using Wonderskin&#039;s Wonderblading Lip Stain.

(Image credit: Erin Jahns)

Timeless Classic

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Senior beauty editor Jamie Chevron applying Essie's Ballet Slippers Nail Polish

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Worth the Investment

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat

Who What Wear beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock using HigherDose&#039;s Infrared PEMF Mat.

(Image credit: Kaitlyn McLintock)

Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock using HigherDose's Infrared PEMF Mat

High Impact, Low Price

Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Before and after Beauty Director Erin Jahns uses Lumify&#039;s Redness Reliever Eye Drops.

(Image credit: Erin Jahns)

Before and after Erin used Lumify's Redness Reliever Eye Drops

Erin Jahns
Erin Jahns
Beauty Director

Erin has been writing a mix of beauty and wellness content for Who What Wear for over five years. Prior to that, she spent two and half years writing for Byrdie. She now calls Santa Monica home but grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and studied writing, rhetoric, and communication at University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, and spent a summer in L.A. interning with the Byrdie and Who What Wear family. After graduating from UW, she spent one year in San Francisco, where she worked as a writer for Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen before moving down to L.A. to begin her career as a beauty editor.