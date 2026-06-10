Who What Wear's Special Recognition Beauty Awards of 2026

This year, we're giving special recognition to some of our favorite products that truly set themselves apart. Wonderskin's Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain delivers stunning, daylong lip color from the ease of a doe-foot applicator, Essie's Ballet Slippers just might be the most timeless pale pink of all time, HigherDose's Infrared PEMF Pro Mat reduces inflammation and improves recovery, and Lumify's epic redness-reducing eye drops are a nonnegotiable in every editor's and makeup artist's getting-ready routine.
Social Media Sensation
Wonderskin Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain
Wonderskin
Wonder Blading All-Day Lip Stain
You've likely seen Wonderskin's magical, shimmering blue lip stain all over the internet (it's also inspired many copycats), and we're here to say that this long-lasting lip stain is 100% worth the viral hype it's accrued over the last few years. Simply swipe this on dry lips as a liner or all over, wait, and wipe off. You'll be left with a gorgeous stain that lasts all day with zero upkeep.
Why experts love it: "Aggressively worth the hype. I use it every day right after I brush my teeth. I do not leave the house without it on!" — Lila Childs, Makeup Artist
"As we get older, we lose the color in our lips. I'd like to tell all the ladies before you get lip filler to try this lip stain! It makes your lips look plumper, and it doesn't dry them out. It brings back a youthful appearance that lasts all day." — Bridget Brager, Celebrity Hairstylist
Is there a more iconic pale-pink nail polish? In our testers' opinions, no. We're excited to celebrate our favorite universally flattering ballet pink and the fact that it's remained a unanimous crowd-pleaser since its launch in 1982.
You might be wondering if this nearly $1300 high-tech mat is worth the investment, and we're here to say that it is. This mat from HigherDose boasts a powerful combination of two different recovery technologies—infrared and pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF)—and will become the most powerful tool within your at-home wellness tool kit. It has a variety of customizable settings, from how much heat you want to different PEMF levels, so you can pick and choose your outcome and routine. Our testers noticed less muscle soreness, better sleep, more energy, reduced anxiety, and higher concentration levels with regular use.
Why experts love it: "I keep this by my couch and use it in the evenings. It helps relax my body and muscles after a long day and keep my headspace right." — Justine Marjan, Celebrity Hairstylist
Beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock using HigherDose's Infrared PEMF Mat
High Impact, Low Price
Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops
LUMIFY
Redness Reliever Eye Drops
We're convinced that Lumify's cult-favorite Redness Reliever Eye Drops might make the biggest difference in our appearance each and every day. Whether we're in full glam or going barefaced, nothing makes us look as bright-eyed and alert as a few of these drops. Every other formula we've tried simply pales in comparison.
Why experts love it: "A true kit essential. It instantly brightens and refreshes the eyes, especially during long shoot days, and makes a noticeable difference both in person and on camera." — Renée Loiz, Celebrity Makeup Artist
Before and after Erin used Lumify's Redness Reliever Eye Drops
Erin has been writing a mix of beauty and wellness content for Who What Wear for over five years. Prior to that, she spent two and half years writing for Byrdie. She now calls Santa Monica home but grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and studied writing, rhetoric, and communication at University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, and spent a summer in L.A. interning with the Byrdie and Who What Wear family. After graduating from UW, she spent one year in San Francisco, where she worked as a writer for Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen before moving down to L.A. to begin her career as a beauty editor.