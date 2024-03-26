The Glow-Up Beauty Edit
Aniyah Morinia
Spring is making its grand entrance, so it's time for a seasonal glow-up. We're treating ourselves to amazing and affordable hair, skin, makeup, and body products that will upgrade our beauty routines and leave us feeling like our best selves. Below, you'll find a shopping guide full of the latest and greatest editor-approved picks from Walmart, which will have you wondering how you ever did your beauty rituals without them.
That fresh feeling after a salon visit is unmatched. Here's what you need to re-create the vibes at home.
Satisfy all your skincare needs whether you're standing in front of a mirror or grabbing something from the bottom of your purse.
If the goal is hydrated, glowing skin, we've cracked the code with these finds.
No matter which spring 2024 trends you're channeling, you're bound to wear these products on repeat all season.
"My perfect glow-up routine consists of hydrating my skin, treating and toning my hair, and achieving a healthy, natural-looking glow. Oh, and who doesn't want to reach for a nourishing lip gloss to seal the deal?"
"For the spring, I'm sticking to my signature slicked-back bun and full-coverage makeup look but giving my skin the glow-up it deserves with a bigger focus on hydrated skin and brighter eyes."
"There's nothing quite like bronzed skin, silky hair, and sultry eyes to make me feel my best. Now that the days are getting longer with the arrival of spring, I have my going-out glow-up routine down thanks to these hydrating and skin-defining products."
"This spring, I'm focusing on giving my hair and skin the most hydration possible. I'm all about fresh, dewy makeup and soft, shiny strands."
Two words: Think pink. Nothing says Barbie quite like a pink look with a glowy finish.
We're going back in time and taking notes on dark glam with matte finishes and sleek updos.
This one's for the people who want to spend less time on makeup and more time on skincare for that clean aesthetic.
The dew is back. We're talking highlighter, tanning mouse, illuminating foundation, and your go-to face wash.