Spring is making its grand entrance, so it's time for a seasonal glow-up. We're treating ourselves to amazing and affordable hair, skin, makeup, and body products that will upgrade our beauty routines and leave us feeling like our best selves. Below, you'll find a shopping guide full of the latest and greatest editor-approved picks from Walmart, which will have you wondering how you ever did your beauty rituals without them.

Aniyah Morinia

That fresh feeling after a salon visit is unmatched. Here's what you need to re-create the vibes at home.

Method, Simply Nourish Shampoo Paraben and Sulfate Free, $11

Method, Pure Peace Shampoo Paraben and Sulfate Free, $11

Herbal Essences, Argan Oil Paraben Free Shampoo Hair Repair, $7

Method, Pure Peace Conditioner Paraben and Sulfate Free, $11

Method, Pure Peace Conditioner Paraben and Sulfate Free, $11

Satisfy all your skincare needs whether you're standing in front of a mirror or grabbing something from the bottom of your purse.

Jergens, Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Face Moisturizer Lotion SPF 20, $10

Neutrogena, Makeup Remover Wipes & Face Cleansing Towelettes (25ct), $6

Neutrogena, Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment, $28

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $10

If the goal is hydrated, glowing skin, we've cracked the code with these finds.

NIVEA, Skin Firming Melanin Beauty and Hydration Body Lotion, $10

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Advanced Therapy Skin Protectant, $18

Sol by Jergens, Medium Water Tanning Mousse, $20

NIVEA, Skin Firming and Toning Body Gel-Cream, $18

No matter which spring 2024 trends you're channeling, you're bound to wear these products on repeat all season.

Revlon, Colorstay Longwear Lip Liner Pencil, $8

Revlon, ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup, $12

Revlon, ColorStay Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, $7

Revlon, ColorStay Satin Ink Long Lasting Lipstick, $10

"My perfect glow-up routine consists of hydrating my skin, treating and toning my hair, and achieving a healthy, natural-looking glow. Oh, and who doesn't want to reach for a nourishing lip gloss to seal the deal?"

Keratin Color, Blonde Permanent Hair Kit, $12

Revlon, Super Lustrous Moisturizing High Shine Lip Gloss, $8

Neutrogena, Hydro Boost Water Cream Face Moisturizer, $23

Sol by Jergens, Deeper by the Drop Add-In Self Tanning Drops, $12

"For the spring, I'm sticking to my signature slicked-back bun and full-coverage makeup look but giving my skin the glow-up it deserves with a bigger focus on hydrated skin and brighter eyes."

Suave, Max Hold Unscented Non Aerosol Hairspray, $4

Revlon, ColorStay Full Coverage Cream Foundation, $12

Aquaphor Ointment Body Spray, $13

Lumify, Eye Illuminations Hydra-Gel Brightening Eye Cream, $18

"There's nothing quite like bronzed skin, silky hair, and sultry eyes to make me feel my best. Now that the days are getting longer with the arrival of spring, I have my going-out glow-up routine down thanks to these hydrating and skin-defining products."

Revlon, ColorStay Waterproof Natural Eyebrow Color Pencil in 210 Soft Brown, $9

Jergens, Natural Glow +Firming Sunless Tanning Daily Body Lotion, $11

Bioré, Original Deep Cleansing Blackhead Remover Pore Strips, $10

Herbal Essences, Hemp Oil Sulfate Free Conditioner, $10

"This spring, I'm focusing on giving my hair and skin the most hydration possible. I'm all about fresh, dewy makeup and soft, shiny strands."

Revlon, SkinLights Prismatic Highlighter Makeup, Lightweight in 201 Daybreak Glimmer, $10

Tresemmé, Rich Moisture Shampoo, $6

Neutrogena, Age Shield Face Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 70, $11

Aveeno, Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, $17

Two words: Think pink. Nothing says Barbie quite like a pink look with a glowy finish.

Revlon, Powder Blush, $18

Revlon, ColorStay Waterproof Matte and Shimmer Cream Eyeshadow, $7

Tresemmé, Extra Hold Frizz Control Hairspray, $7

Revlon, ColorStay Semi-Permanent Brow Ink Waterproof Eyebrow Enhancer Gel, $11

We're going back in time and taking notes on dark glam with matte finishes and sleek updos.

Neutrogena, Shine Control Mattifying Face Powder, $14

Revlon, ColorStay Grip Primer, $11

NIVEA, Q10 Skin Firming and Anti-Wrinkle Neck and Chest Cream, $16

Suave, Max Hold Volumizing Mousse, $4

This one's for the people who want to spend less time on makeup and more time on skincare for that clean aesthetic.

Got2b, Glued Styling Spiking Hair Gel, $6

Lumify, Eye Illuminations Nourishing Lash & Brow Serum, $27

Neutrogena, Makeup Remover Melting Balm, $12

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick Skin Protectant, $10

The dew is back. We're talking highlighter, tanning mouse, illuminating foundation, and your go-to face wash.

Revlon, PhotoReady Rose Glow Primer, Hydrating + Illuminating, Rose Quartz, $11

Jergens, Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse, $14

Revlon, Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation Makeup, $13

Clean & Clear, Morning Burst Oil-Free Gentle Daily Acne Face Wash, $8

Associate Branded Content Editor
Aniyah Morinia is an NYC-based associate beauty and fashion editor at Who What Wear. She has worked in fashion media since 2018 and joined WWW's branded content team, where she not only writes for some of her favorite brands but also creates content for them. Aniyah will find any excuse to get a photo of her outfit and absolutely loves taking photos. She graduated from the University of Florida in 2020 with a bachlor's degree in public relations and started post-grad life freelancing for EveryStylishGirl, Riot Swim, and Baby Tress. Since starting at Who What Wear, Aniyah has developed a passion for hosting livestreams, working red carpets, and creating TikToks in addition to writing fashion and beauty stories. When Aniyah's not writing or creating content, you can find her exploring Brooklyn and eating her way through the city. She'll never pass up the opportunity to uncover an NYC hidden gem or mix and mingle with her friends (all while swapping holy-grail products, of course).
