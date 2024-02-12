From Aphrodisiac Perfumes to Kiss-Proof Lipstick: 30 V-Day Buys I Think You Need
I'm just going to say it: I'm not the best at giving love advice. Given that my two on-and-off flings ended right before Valentine's Day, you probably don't want to trust my opinion about love. But you can definitely trust my beauty recs. And a few of the countless products I've tested are just perfect for Valentine's Day. From perfumes with aphrodisiac notes to kiss-proof lipstick to self-care must-haves, these are the beauty essentials you need whether you'll be going out on a romantic date or having a solo self-care night.
A pretty lipstick is obviously a must. This one is ultra-pigmented and transfer-proof (aka kiss-proof).
This magical blend of adaptogens and aphrodisiacs ignites energy and supports balanced hormones, so it might come in handy for V-Day if you know what I mean.
Get glowing skin with this luxurious moisturizer. It's basically golden hour in a bottle.
La Prairie never fails to make me feel pampered. This pearlescent serum is next to godliness.
Rose and sandalwood are natural aphrodisiacs, and they're also the top notes in this stunning fragrance.
Everyone needs a Chanel lipstick. Sofia Richie Grainge and Margot Robbie love this one in the shade Pink Delight, so I have to get it, too.
Indulge in the one and only Crème de La Mer—it's more than worth the investment.
If you want to take your skin to the next level, it's time to get this Instagram-famous LED mask. It has red light and blue light to stimulate collagen production and target breakouts at the same time.
This collagen-boosting body cream gives your skin a smooth, glowy radiance. It's also scented with a blend of jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sweet vanilla.
No pre-date pamper session is complete without these 24-karat rose-gold eye masks.
The iconic TSC ice roller is the best (and prettiest) one on the market.
Exfoliation is the key to silky-smooth skin. This sugar scrub has tons of moisturizing ingredients and is scented with a delightful blend of coconut and rose petals.
Glossy, model-level locks are just one wash away with this brand-new treatment.
Your beauty lineup needs this best-selling Parisian oil. It's so versatile.
Give your hair a princess treatment with this brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse.
Treat yourself to a Chanel nail polish. As you can probably guess, I love the shade Ballerina.
This lip oil glazes your pout with moisture and a mirror-like shine. I always keep the pink one in my bag.
A fresh bouquet of Damascus rose, jasmine, and ylang-ylang makes this iconic fragrance so irresistible. It also has champaca, a sweet, modest floral note that's a powerful aphrodisiac.
I'm drooling over this highlighter wand. I love the shade Spotlight, a gorgeous rose gold with a hint of silver shimmer.
Unique ingredients such as pineapple and papaya enzymes, caviar lime, and phytic acid will reveal your most radiant complexion.
Plump and hydrate your lips with this serum-inspired treatment. It now comes in a tinted version that leaves a hint of color and an iridescent sheen.
This best-selling moisturizer leaves your skin soft and dewy, just like a rose petal.
The name says it all. Sweet and spicy tuberose and pure white musk are a match made in olfactory heaven.
Hand cream is something you always need in your purse. This one is It-girl approved.