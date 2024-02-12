From Aphrodisiac Perfumes to Kiss-Proof Lipstick: 30 V-Day Buys I Think You Need

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

I'm just going to say it: I'm not the best at giving love advice. Given that my two on-and-off flings ended right before Valentine's Day, you probably don't want to trust my opinion about love. But you can definitely trust my beauty recs. And a few of the countless products I've tested are just perfect for Valentine's Day. From perfumes with aphrodisiac notes to kiss-proof lipstick to self-care must-haves, these are the beauty essentials you need whether you'll be going out on a romantic date or having a solo self-care night.

Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick $47 SHOP NOW A pretty lipstick is obviously a must. This one is ultra-pigmented and transfer-proof (aka kiss-proof).

Moon Juice Sex Dust Adaptogens for Fire $38 SHOP NOW This magical blend of adaptogens and aphrodisiacs ignites energy and supports balanced hormones, so it might come in handy for V-Day if you know what I mean.

Victoria Beckham Beauty x Augustinus Bader Golden Cell Moisturizer $150 SHOP NOW Get glowing skin with this luxurious moisturizer. It's basically golden hour in a bottle.

La Prairie White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion Serum $660 SHOP NOW La Prairie never fails to make me feel pampered. This pearlescent serum is next to godliness.

Bulgari Rose Goldea Eau de Parfum $145 SHOP NOW Rose and sandalwood are natural aphrodisiacs, and they're also the top notes in this stunning fragrance.

Chanel Rouge Coco Baume $45 SHOP NOW Everyone needs a Chanel lipstick. Sofia Richie Grainge and Margot Robbie love this one in the shade Pink Delight, so I have to get it, too.

La Mer Crème de La Mer Moisturizer $200 SHOP NOW Indulge in the one and only Crème de La Mer—it's more than worth the investment.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush $40 SHOP NOW Dior blushes are elite. This one is a cult favorite for a reason.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro $455 SHOP NOW If you want to take your skin to the next level, it's time to get this Instagram-famous LED mask. It has red light and blue light to stimulate collagen production and target breakouts at the same time.

Jennifer Behr Virginia Bow Barrette $140 SHOP NOW I'm definitely in my bow era. How precious is this baby pink?

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Collagen-Boosting Elasti-Cream $48 SHOP NOW This collagen-boosting body cream gives your skin a smooth, glowy radiance. It's also scented with a blend of jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sweet vanilla.

111Skin Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask $110 SHOP NOW No pre-date pamper session is complete without these 24-karat rose-gold eye masks.

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller $69 SHOP NOW The iconic TSC ice roller is the best (and prettiest) one on the market.

Heymimisisters Pink Cozy Robe $149 SHOP NOW I'll be getting ready in this plush hot-pink robe.

Herbivore Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub $40 SHOP NOW Exfoliation is the key to silky-smooth skin. This sugar scrub has tons of moisturizing ingredients and is scented with a delightful blend of coconut and rose petals.

Ouai Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment $34 SHOP NOW Glossy, model-level locks are just one wash away with this brand-new treatment.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Dry Oil $25 SHOP NOW Your beauty lineup needs this best-selling Parisian oil. It's so versatile.

La Bonne Brosse N.03 The Essential Soft Hair Brush $158 SHOP NOW Give your hair a princess treatment with this brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse.

Chanel Le Vernis $32 SHOP NOW Treat yourself to a Chanel nail polish. As you can probably guess, I love the shade Ballerina.

Gisou Mini Honey Infused Hair Perfume $44 SHOP NOW ICYWW, hair perfume is a necessity.

Dior Lip Glow Oil $40 SHOP NOW This lip oil glazes your pout with moisture and a mirror-like shine. I always keep the pink one in my bag.

Dior J'adore Eau de Parfum $165 SHOP NOW A fresh bouquet of Damascus rose, jasmine, and ylang-ylang makes this iconic fragrance so irresistible. It also has champaca, a sweet, modest floral note that's a powerful aphrodisiac.

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand $42 SHOP NOW I'm drooling over this highlighter wand. I love the shade Spotlight, a gorgeous rose gold with a hint of silver shimmer.

Lancer Caviar On-the-Go Acid Peel $30 SHOP NOW Unique ingredients such as pineapple and papaya enzymes, caviar lime, and phytic acid will reveal your most radiant complexion.

The Koop Self Love Candle $36 SHOP NOW Self-love is the most important kind of love.

La Mer The Lip Volumizer $90 SHOP NOW Plump and hydrate your lips with this serum-inspired treatment. It now comes in a tinted version that leaves a hint of color and an iridescent sheen.

Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer $46 SHOP NOW This best-selling moisturizer leaves your skin soft and dewy, just like a rose petal.

Frédéric Malle Carnal Flower Parfum Spray $100 SHOP NOW The name says it all. Sweet and spicy tuberose and pure white musk are a match made in olfactory heaven.

Chanel La Crème Main $55 SHOP NOW Hand cream is something you always need in your purse. This one is It-girl approved.