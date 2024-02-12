From Aphrodisiac Perfumes to Kiss-Proof Lipstick: 30 V-Day Buys I Think You Need

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items.

I'm just going to say it: I'm not the best at giving love advice. Given that my two on-and-off flings ended right before Valentine's Day, you probably don't want to trust my opinion about love. But you can definitely trust my beauty recs. And a few of the countless products I've tested are just perfect for Valentine's Day. From perfumes with aphrodisiac notes to kiss-proof lipstick to self-care must-haves, these are the beauty essentials you need whether you'll be going out on a romantic date or having a solo self-care night.

Valentine's Day Beauty Products
Dior
Rouge Dior Forever Transfer-Proof Lipstick

A pretty lipstick is obviously a must. This one is ultra-pigmented and transfer-proof (aka kiss-proof).

Moon Juice
Sex Dust Adaptogens for Fire

This magical blend of adaptogens and aphrodisiacs ignites energy and supports balanced hormones, so it might come in handy for V-Day if you know what I mean.

Victoria Beckham Beauty x Augustinus Bader
Golden Cell Moisturizer

Get glowing skin with this luxurious moisturizer. It's basically golden hour in a bottle.

La Prairie
White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion Serum

La Prairie never fails to make me feel pampered. This pearlescent serum is next to godliness.

Bulgari
Rose Goldea Eau de Parfum

Rose and sandalwood are natural aphrodisiacs, and they're also the top notes in this stunning fragrance.

Chanel
Rouge Coco Baume

Everyone needs a Chanel lipstick. Sofia Richie Grainge and Margot Robbie love this one in the shade Pink Delight, so I have to get it, too.

La Mer
Crème de La Mer Moisturizer

Indulge in the one and only Crème de La Mer—it's more than worth the investment.

Dior
Backstage Rosy Glow Blush

Dior blushes are elite. This one is a cult favorite for a reason.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro

If you want to take your skin to the next level, it's time to get this Instagram-famous LED mask. It has red light and blue light to stimulate collagen production and target breakouts at the same time.

Jennifer Behr
Virginia Bow Barrette

I'm definitely in my bow era. How precious is this baby pink?

Sol de Janeiro
Beija Flor Collagen-Boosting Elasti-Cream

This collagen-boosting body cream gives your skin a smooth, glowy radiance. It's also scented with a blend of jasmine, pink dragonfruit, and sweet vanilla.

111Skin
Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask

No pre-date pamper session is complete without these 24-karat rose-gold eye masks.

The Skinny Confidential
Hot Mess Ice Roller

The iconic TSC ice roller is the best (and prettiest) one on the market.

Heymimisisters
Pink Cozy Robe

I'll be getting ready in this plush hot-pink robe.

Herbivore
Coco Rose Exfoliating Body Scrub

Exfoliation is the key to silky-smooth skin. This sugar scrub has tons of moisturizing ingredients and is scented with a delightful blend of coconut and rose petals.

Ouai
Hair Gloss In-Shower Shine Treatment

Glossy, model-level locks are just one wash away with this brand-new treatment.

Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Dry Oil

Your beauty lineup needs this best-selling Parisian oil. It's so versatile.

La Bonne Brosse
N.03 The Essential Soft Hair Brush

Give your hair a princess treatment with this brush from French haircare brand La Bonne Brosse.

Chanel
Le Vernis

Treat yourself to a Chanel nail polish. As you can probably guess, I love the shade Ballerina.

Gisou
Mini Honey Infused Hair Perfume

ICYWW, hair perfume is a necessity.

Dior
Lip Glow Oil

This lip oil glazes your pout with moisture and a mirror-like shine. I always keep the pink one in my bag.

Dior
J'adore Eau de Parfum

A fresh bouquet of Damascus rose, jasmine, and ylang-ylang makes this iconic fragrance so irresistible. It also has champaca, a sweet, modest floral note that's a powerful aphrodisiac.

Charlotte Tilbury
Beauty Highlighter Wand

I'm drooling over this highlighter wand. I love the shade Spotlight, a gorgeous rose gold with a hint of silver shimmer.

Lancer
Caviar On-the-Go Acid Peel

Unique ingredients such as pineapple and papaya enzymes, caviar lime, and phytic acid will reveal your most radiant complexion.

The Koop
Self Love Candle

Self-love is the most important kind of love.

La Mer
The Lip Volumizer

Plump and hydrate your lips with this serum-inspired treatment. It now comes in a tinted version that leaves a hint of color and an iridescent sheen.

Fresh
Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Moisturizer

This best-selling moisturizer leaves your skin soft and dewy, just like a rose petal.

Frédéric Malle
Carnal Flower Parfum Spray

The name says it all. Sweet and spicy tuberose and pure white musk are a match made in olfactory heaven.

Chanel
La Crème Main

Hand cream is something you always need in your purse. This one is It-girl approved.

Moon
Advanced Platinum Teeth Whitening Pen

TBH, a whitening pen is so much easier than strips. You'll have sparkling, pearly whites in just a few uses.

