I'm in My 40s and Regret My Years of Sun Damage—Meet the Invisible Mineral Sunscreen I Wish I Had Years Ago

I always say this, but I am still shocked at how nonchalant I was about sunscreen use when I was younger. I don't blame myself; I blame the culture! My Gen Z sweeties, you don't know how lucky you are that there is more education about the importance of sun protection these days. Now that I'm in my 40s with what I had assumed were cute freckles but is actually sun damage staring at me every time I look in the mirror, I can't afford to be so cavalier. I'm serious about sun protection and make sure to apply it every single day, even when I don't have plans to leave the house. (I do miss tanning my legs, though…)

My new sunscreen sidekick? The Outset's Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30. I was lucky enough to get a sample of this months before it launched, and I haven't used anything else on my face since. This is a big deal for a lady who loves her sunscreen . During one of my past interviews with the founders of The Outset, Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster, I got a bit of a spoiler and knew that sunscreen was something they were working on. In fact, it was something that was important and in the works for a long time.

The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen With Snow Mushroom $44 SHOP NOW "This has been four years in development because I want to wear sunscreen every day—we all know how important it is, and I prefer mineral sunscreens for my sensitive skin—but I'm really particular about texture and scent," Johansson tells me. "Most mineral sunscreens just aren't enjoyable to wear." This is true. I've dealt with mineral sunscreens that were too thick and chalky and would not rub well into my skin, leaving a white cast that made me look like Casper. While I use both chemical and physical/mineral sunscreens, I prefer a 100% mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide for several reasons. The main draw is that they are immediately effective, reflecting the UV rays away from the skin, unlike chemical sunscreens, which require about 20 minutes to absorb and be fully effective. When my dog-son, Gnocchi, starts banging on his little doorbell to go outside, I need to slap on some sunscreen before taking him out. The instant protection that mineral sunscreens provide is better for that reason alone.

My Honest Review of The Outset's Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

I'm a hard-core fan of The Outset, and the brand really perfected this product. It's a 100% mineral sunscreen made with zinc oxide that rubs into the skin fast, leaving no white cast whatsoever. I wanted to get to the bottom of Hydrasheer's no-white-cast magic, so Foster gave me the scoop. "We carefully selected the zinc oxide dispersion particle size to minimize the white cast on all skin tones," she says. "This in combination with a blend of emollients and ingredients to enhance the dispersion of zinc oxide in the formula are what contributes to the decreased white cast, even application, and broad-spectrum protection. Our goal for this formula was not only to protect the skin from UV damage but also maximize the skin's hydration."

I have tried dozens and dozens of sunscreens, but this one takes the cake. It has skin-nourishing ingredients like the brand's famous Hyaluroset Complex, plus niacinamide, ceramides, and cute-sounding snow mushroom, which has antioxidant benefits, calms sensitive skin, and draws moisture to the skin to keep it hydrated. What more can you ask for? In my book, this is the sunscreen of the summer.

More Mineral Sunscreens to Try

Saint Jane Beauty Body Ritual Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $48 SHOP NOW This was an exciting launch for me personally, as I'm already a huge fan of Saint Jane's Luxury Sun Ritual Pore Smoothing SPF 30 Primer. This mineral body SPF contains sacred lotus, passionflower, and green tea, which all help to hydrate and firm the skin while protecting it against the sun.

Vacation Shake Shake SPF 50 Mineral Milk Face Sunscreen $29 SHOP NOW First of all, look at that packaging. Vacation always kills it with the design, but the Shake Shake Mineral Milk formula is equally impressive. Formulated with proprietary ZincWater, vitamin E, ceramides, niacinamide, and more skin-loving ingredients, this sunscreen feels nice on the skin and wears well underneath makeup.

EltaMD UV Pure Face and Body Sunscreen $36 $29 SHOP NOW If you plan on being in the water all day, you'll need to make sure you have a good water-resistant SPF on hand. This one by EltaMD is water-resistant up to 80 minutes and is lightweight, nonoily, and safe for sensitive skin.

ALASTIN Skincare Silkshield All Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 With Trihex Technology $70 SHOP NOW Not only will Alastin's broad-spectrum sunscreen provide adequate protection from UVA/UVB rays, but it also promotes collagen and elastin growth through its peptide-powered TriHex Technology.

Caudalie Vinosun Protect Brightening Daily Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 With Niacinamide $39 SHOP NOW We all know that Caudalie has many holy-grail products in its line, but it's time to make room for the Vinosun Protect Daily Mineral Sunscreen. The SPF 50 sun protectant contains the brand's iconic viniferine ingredient alongside niacinamide to bring out a glowy complexion and reduce dark spots while protecting skin from the sun.

KORA Organics Silky Sun Drops Organic Sunscreen Serum With SPF 30 $56 SHOP NOW Miranda Kerr's organic beauty brand is known for using unique natural-derived ingredients. The Silky Sun Drops Sunscreen Serum features raspberry-seed oil, which naturally protects skin from UV rays, supports the skin barrier, and infuses it with hydration at the same time.

Nécessaire The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Pa+++ $35 SHOP NOW If you're a fan of Nécessaire, check out its 100% mineral sunscreen. It's made with 20% non-nano zinc oxide and contains skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and panthenol.

Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50 Weightless Mineral Sunscreen $64 SHOP NOW I don't think I ever referred to a sunscreen as "stunning" until I tried Tatcha's Silk Sunscreen. Containing powerful and patented KLEAIR Zinc Oxide, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and amino-rich silk extract, not only did it protect me from the sun, but my skin also looked glowy like an angel! It launched in 2022 and quickly became my holy grail until I experienced issues with the packaging flaking off and getting all over my hands. Thankfully, the brand revamped the bottle, and it's now going back on my holy-grail list!