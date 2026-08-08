Nothing Rivals an In-Clinic Facial, But This Serum Comes Pretty Close

I'll be the first to admit that when it comes to skincare, I'm very sceptical of bold marketing claims. I've tried some of the best serums in the world, promising to delete fine lines, pores and more in as little as a few weeks, but as a beauty editor, I know it takes time (and consistency) to see long-lasting results. As someone who suffers from rough, bumpy skin texture, enlarged pores and blackheads, I also know that in-clinic facials can really enhance results, and if I'm honest, I'm yet to find an at-home product that rivals my favourite facial treatments.
So, when Drunk Elephant's T.L.C. Framboos Night Serum landed on my desk, I didn't think much of it. However, my usual skincare routine wasn't quite cutting it, and I felt like I needed to add a supercharged serum into the mix, so I took it home to test, and all I'll say is wow. If your skin concerns sound similar to mine, I suggest you keep scrolling...
Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Night Serum Review
Drunk Elephant
T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
Pros
Lightweight gel texture
A blend of AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate the skin and add glow
Cons
Can tingle on application
I recommend starting slowly and using once or twice a week
The Formula
This formula features a blend of AHAs and BHAs. These chemical exfoliants work together to remove dead skin cells, decongest and reveal your glowiest complexion yet. It's got everything from glycolic acid, tartaric acid, lactic acid, citric acid, salicylic acid and...you get the point. At first, I thought it sounded way too harsh for my sensitive skin, but the brand has added soothing plant extracts which seem to minimise irritation. Targeting texture, breakouts and oiliness, it's safe to say that my complexion laps this stuff up.
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For me, the biggest plus is that it combines AHAs and BHAs, meaning I can keep the rest of my routine simple, knowing I'm getting all the actives I want in one effective formula.
The Application
Although the serum doesn't feel too irritating, I don't actually apply it every night. I started very slowly, applying it once a week and seeing how my skin reacted. I now use it about two to three times a week, and on the days I'm not using it, I focus on protecting my skin barrier and using lots of hydrating, soothing products.
When you first apply it, it can feel a little tingly, but this soon subsides. It might sound weird, but I actually quite like it, as it feels similar to my in-clinic treatments. It has a nice, lightweight, refreshing gel texture, and sinks into the skin instantly.
The Results
I'm not about to sit here and tell you that this skincare product has changed my life, but it has dramatically improved my complexion. The glow was almost instant, and after using it consistently for over a month, I feel my skin's texture has already started to improve, too. In fact, when I stop using it, I notice an immediate difference. In terms of enlarged pores and blackheads, I do think it will take a little longer (and perhaps more regular use) to notice a big change, but the way things are going, I can already tell it's working. My complexion looks healthier, my foundation goes on more smoothly, and my overall skincare routine seems to be working a whole lot better. I now refer to it as my missing puzzle piece.
This product is an investment, but in my opinion, the level of active skincare ingredients is definitely worth it. Plus, it saves you from buying multiple serums, as it covers so many bases in one go. Bravo, Drunk Elephant, bravo.
Shop the Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Night Serum
Drunk Elephant
T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum
Shop my go-to night serum and prepare for results.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.