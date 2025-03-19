Cancel Your Filler Appointment—This Derm-Developed Eye Cream is Your Needle-Free Alternative

Let me start by saying that I am an Italian-American woman living in New York City who wakes up early to work out and stays out late at glittery beauty events. As if my inherited dark circles weren’t prominent enough, my busy lifestyle certainly doesn’t do a thing to help the Mediterranean midnight halos decorating my under-eyes.

With genetics working against me, it’s hard to find an eye cream that really delivers on the brightening and de-puffing side of things (which, shocker, is what most eye creams swear up and down). I held the same rigid beliefs when I received an email about a new product promising to fill, lift, smooth, and brighten my under-eye area—but since it was a brand my fellow beauty editors swear by , I decided to give it a chance. My biases in tow, I eventually unboxed the shiny, golden tube beholding Dr. Dennis Gross’s latest innovation: the DermInfusions Fill + Repair Eye Cream , which quickly became a staple in my routine.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Derminfusions Fill + Repair Eye Cream $64 SHOP NOW

Aside from being absolutely stunning (I mean, who doesn’t love to reach for a beautifully packaged product every day), this eye cream impressed me for a multitude of reasons. Its super-hydrating formula is packed with two separate weights of hyaluronic acid, which worked together to “fill” my sunken under-eyes and subsequently offered my dry skin an extra dose of hydration wherever I dabbed it on.

You can apply this formula in small dots around the entire circumference of your eye (brow bones included!), which ended up being a godsend for the weather-induced dry spots that had started spreading to my eyelids prior to testing. (Spoiler alert: those dry patches are officially gone, making this formula sensitive skin-friendly, in my book.)

While I didn’t see the most dramatic shift in the depth of my under-eye pigmentation (again, we can blame my gene pool for this), its peptide complex and kakadu plum ingredients worked together to combat other self-described problem areas. The rich emulsion efficiently de-puffed my skin after nights of tossing and turning and I could physically feel a slight tingling as the peptides and antioxidants worked to tighten and lift my skin.

When a brand suggests using a product morning or night, I often assume it will work best in the evening due to a thick, pasty formula, but this fluid-like cream is so lightweight that I often find myself applying it in the morning for a bit of brightness on a no-makeup day. However, if I choose to use makeup, I can seamlessly blend concealer as little as two minutes after applying this product to my skin sans the pilling, gripping, and weird formula shifts that I’ve experienced with almost every eye cream before. Call it user error, but this product just eliminated the problem entirely.

Though I’m 24 and mostly using this cream for preventative care, I’m graciously going to put my 53-year-old mom onto this formula when I see her next (though I’d love to keep every drop to myself) because I know how much it will smooth her fine lines. She’ll be the next fan, and I’ll likely steal a few drops from her tube next time I fly home and undoubtedly forget key players in my skincare regime.

