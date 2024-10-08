No Way—The LED Face Mask That Transformed My Colleague's Skin Just Went On Sale

As a beauty editor, I get asked about LED masks all the time. "What is the best LED mask I should buy?" and "Are the expensive LED masks actually worth the money?" are two common questions I get asked from friends and colleagues alike.



So, I rallied the Who What Wear UK team to try several of the best LED masks around. But when it comes to affordability, there was one mask that stood out, and that was Currentbody's LED Mask. And the great news is that it's currently on sale as part of Amazon's Prime Day, down from £299 to £259. Plus, Currentbody's newest model (which has just launched) is also on Amazon with a generous discount, down from £399 on Currentbody's website to £359 on Amazon right now.



My former colleague, Remi Afolabi, tested the Currentbody LED Mask and I was blown away by her results—so much so, I'm considering buying one myself.

Currentbody LED Mask

(Image credit: @remiafolabi for Who What Wear UK)

Shop The Currentbody LED Mask in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask £299 £269 SHOP NOW Was: £299

Now: £269



Light specifications: Red light (633nm) and near infra-red (830nm)



Pros: More affordable than most LED masks, boosts collagen productions, plumps wrinkles, calms redness, improves skin texture and radiance, results in 4 weeks



Cons: Flexible shape doesn't perfectly fit all faces, so it can leave indents on areas in the face after wearing, needs to be used regularly and consistently to see full results



Customer Review: "This is a simply brilliant device. I was sceptical as to how effective it could be, but it's exceeded all my expectations. I could see a remarkable difference in skin tone after just three uses and now, after using it daily for a few months, my skin is literally transformed. My age spots have faded, fine lines have disappeared, cheek jowls that were developing have vanished. No face cream at any price point has ever done anything like this for me. I'd say the mask has taken off a good ten years. Buy one. You won't regret it."

Currentbody LED Mask Review

(Image credit: @remiafolabi for Who What Wear UK)

Our former video editor, Remi Afolabi, tested the Currentbody LED Mask for a whole month and as you can see from the below before and after pictures, her skin looks incredible. Scroll ahead for her honest review of the Currentbody LED Mask, including the pros and cons of the sought after LED mask.



Remi's Verdict: I used the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask seven days a week for a month for a total of 10 mins each day. Although, it’s recommended to use it at least five days a week. I made sure that I didn’t change anything else in my skin routine during the month too. The mask is pretty straightforward to use. It has a small charging bank that attaches to it to give it power, and with a click of a button, the device will start and stay on for a duration of 10 mins. I made sure to fully charge the power bank before my first use of the device. The red light itself is absolutely harmless and doesn’t cause any pain or discomfort.

The pros: I firstly like that the CurrentBody skin LED light therapy mask is made out of a sturdy silicone material that is easy to clean after each use. The mask is big and heavy but it’s most likely that you'd still need to use the velcro strap provided to hold the device up against your face securely.

After using the device for the first time, I didn’t see any noticeable results. But after a month of testing, I have noticed that my skin looks a lot more radiant and my base makeup applies so much smoother into my skin and generally looks a lot better after full application. I feel like this is possibly down to the fact my pores have reduced in size.

As the red light is quite bright, I find that it’s better to just relax and close my eyes each night whilst having it on. I appreciate the fact that they also provide a pair of eye goggles to use if your eyes are very sensitive to the red light. However, I personally didn’t use them, as they were a little uncomfortable, small and tight around my eyes paired with the mask.

The cons: As mentioned before, it’s one of those devices that definitely needs you to take time out of your day to use. I always used it after washing my face in the evening and I felt like I couldn’t do much with it on but lay down and just relax (which isn’t a bad thing necessarily) but on some occasions when I was feeling very tired and ready for bed, it almost felt like a chore which is less about the product itself and more about how something like this works in my personal routine. After a while, I found that it was easier to leave the velcro strap attachment binding the ear loops together permanently as it was a hassle to keep putting it on before each use. I did find that if I wasn’t careful putting the mask on and taking it off, the velcro straps would pull strands of my hair out.

Final verdict: I did see a noticeable result after a month of consistent use. But I do feel that the specific results I saw might be achievable with topical skincare products. It claims to reduce wrinkles to up to 35% after four weeks so I was hoping to see a noticeable difference on my forehead which is where I carry small wrinkles at the moment. But there wasn’t any noticeable improvement there. I think with using this product you definitely need patience and also need to put in the time almost daily to reap the benefits of this device. I think this is something I still don’t know if it’s something I’ll be able to keep up consistently, but would I recommend it? Yes, if you’re someone who is able to invest in it and put in the time to use it consistently.

Currentbody LED Mask: Before and After

(Image credit: @remiafolabi for Who What Wear Uk)

Shop The Currentbody LED Mask

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask £299 £269 SHOP NOW Was: £299

Now: £269



If you want to try the TikTok-viral LED face mask, now is your chance to grab a £30 saving during Amazon's Prime Day sale.



Customer Review: "After reading many a review I decided to invest in the CurrentBody Skin LED face mask and what an investment it has been! I absolutely love it. I have pale olive skin with freckles and my skin has always felt a little thin, delicate and sensitive but having used the mask consistently for 2 months near enough ever day, I feel like my skin looks plumper and thicker some how. The tone has completely evened out and my pigmentation has dramatically reduced. I do still get the odd spot but feel like the mask helps take these down a notch and heal them much quicker than before."

Shop Currentbody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: Series 2

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask: Series 2 £399 £359 SHOP NOW Was: £399 (on Currentbody's website)

Now: £359 (on Amazon)



Currentbody has just released it's new and improved model, which features a better contoured fit versus the original. Plus, in addition to red and near infra-red light, the new model also features deep infra-red light to further enhance the glow-boosting benefits of LED. While the new and improved model is a little more expensive, it's currently on sale with a £40 discount on Amazon right now.



Customer Review: "I have always been interested in skin & what is best for it. Lotions and potions are great but can only do so much, so I started looking into alternatives... enter LED masks. Since using the face and neck mask I feel my skin has become far less reactive and much smoother. I use mine almost every day, five days out of seven I would say, and now I can't imagine being without it!"

Shop More LED Masks in the Amazon Prime Day Sale

IBORRIA LED Face Mask £160 £128 SHOP NOW Was: £160

Now: £128



This is another great affordable LED mask if you want something that is kinder to your bank account, while still offering red, blue and yellow LED wavelengths.



Customer Review: "This is a brilliant part of my beauty routine. At 55+, really fair skin so lots of sun damage and pigmentation, in just one week this has made a difference. As it's flat you can also use it on other areas, such as your chest (more sun damage). It takes just 10 mins a day. Very impressed."

Silk'n LED Face Mask £160 £128 SHOP NOW Was: £160

Now: £128



Silk'n's LED face mask has some strong reviews, and it boasts multiple different coloured LED wavelengths to target a whole range of concerns. It features red, blue, yellow and purple light.



Customer Review: "This is, without any doubt, my favourite LED light-therapy face-mask that I’ve tried…and I’ve tried/reviewed several. Some are horribly uncomfortable, but this one fits perfectly without digging uncomfortably into the face anywhere. Some don’t have any eye-protection, but this one protects the eyes nicely. Of those that do protect the eyes, some don’t allow good visibility whilst wearing the mask—but with this one you can see safely enough to walk around or watch TV whilst wearing it. Some don’t have a wide spectrum of light colours. This one offers red, blue, yellow and pink light (not as many as some, but more than others)."

FAQ 202 LED Face Mask £679 £575 SHOP NOW Was: £679

Now: £575



FAQ's is one of the more expensive LED masks on the market, bit if you're looking to invest, now is the time with a generous discount in the Amazon Prime Day sale. While it's an investment, it does boats seven forms of LED light, including near infra-red, purple, green, cyan, orange, blue and yellow.



Customer Review: "I am impressed already.My cheek skin feels smoother and in the mirror my under eye skin looks less saggy. This mask is convenient to use. You can just get on with what you are doing at home while wearing it (no cable and plug connected once charged) and it should last a good long time."

Lustre ClearSkin Revive LED Mask £250 £175 SHOP NOW Was: £250

Now: £175



Lustre's offering is another LED mask that sits on the more affordable scale and features some impressive reviews. It uses both red and blue light to target wrinkles and acne.



Customer Review: "I am actually blown away by the results and how quickly I could feel and see the difference. I can see that’s reduced the size of my wrinkles… so for me the mask delivered on their promise and delivered within just few weeks. It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s painless and most importantly it’s effective."

Amazon Prime Day FAQs

What Is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members where you can find discounts on key purchases—everything from televisions to trending handbags. Today is the first day of the sale that includes beauty and fashion buys as well as tech and homeware goods. And, yes, also beauty tools!

When Is Amazon Prime Day?

It's on now! Amazon Prime Day starts on 8th October 2024 and ends on 9th October 2024.

How to Access Amazon Prime Day Deals?

All you need to do to shop my edit of the best basics from Amazon Prime Day deals is sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can get all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forwards).

When Does Amazon Prime Day 2024 End?

The event lasts for two days, and the next one will end at midnight on the 9th of October 2024.