Instagram's Fave Derm Says This Device Is Her Best-Kept Travel Secret for Kicking Dry, Irritated Skin

Dryness, redness, and irritation are the most widespread winter skin woes, but anyone who struggles with skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, or rosacea, knows that they can worsen in the winter too. Why, you ask? It's simple. The air is dry, and every single one of the aforementioned skin issues is either caused or aggravated by dry air. That explains why they can pop up in any season, especially when traveling and hopping from dry airplane cabins to air-conditioned hotel rooms and back again.

Experts recommend maintaining a 40-60% humidity level for hydrated skin and healthy sinuses. However, in the winter, you'll often encounter far less than that. Oh, and here's a not-so-fun fact: the humidity in airplane cabins can drop as low as 5%... Yep, that's only a fraction of what's considered healthy. So, what's the fix?

The answer is to use a humidifier. That's according to Shereene Idriss, MD, board-certified dermatologist, founder of Idriss Dermatology in NYC, and founder of the science-backed skincare line, Dr. Idriss. "When the air moisture levels drop, your skin’s ability to retain hydration is compromised, leading to increased Trans-Epidermal Water Loss (TEWL). Essentially, moisture from your skin evaporates more rapidly into the dry air," she says. "As a result, your skin becomes dehydrated, and this lack of hydration weakens the lipid barrier, making the skin more permeable to irritants, allergens, and other environmental stressors. The outcome is dry, flaky, and sensitive skin, which becomes prone to inflammation, redness, and discomfort. It’s a vicious cycle: without proper moisture retention, your skin struggles to protect itself, leaving you more vulnerable to irritation."

That's why she collaborated with the popular humidifier brand, Canopy, to create a small but mighty hydration device that you can stash in your bag or carry-on. Ahead, learn why it's her best-kept winter and travel skincare secret.

The Canopy x Dr. Idriss Portable Humidifier

Canopy makes modern, mist-free, and mold-free humidifiers. I already penned a 7,000-word love letter to the brand's Bedside Humidifier ($150), which is the large room-size version, because it quite literally improved my skin's hydration overnight. While the brand has always had a Portable Humidifier ($100), this new one, in collaboration with Idriss, is exciting for multiple reasons.

First, it's the first time the brand has collaborated with a high-level skin expert like Idriss. Second, since the humidifier doubles as a diffuser, it features all-new aromatherapy blends created by Idriss herself (but more on that in a minute).

Its portable size and battery-powered function make it perfect for taking to the office or packing in your carry-on (since it's quiet and mist-free, it won't bother other airplane passengers). Idriss says it's her best-kept secret for kicking dry, irritated skin to the curb.

"A humidifier can be incredibly helpful for managing skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea, especially when dry air exacerbates symptoms," Idriss says. Here's how:

Eczema: "Dry environments increase TEWL, leading to dehydration and more frequent flare-ups, but a humidifier can help keep the skin moisturized, preventing further irritation.

"Dry air can cause cracks and scaling, making the condition more painful and inflamed, so adding moisture to the air can soothe the skin and reduce discomfort. Rosacea: "Rosacea-prone skin is highly sensitive to dryness, which can trigger flare-ups, but maintaining optimal humidity levels can help reduce redness and irritation."

Without a humidifier to add moisture to the air, Idriss says your skin—and your skincare products—are at a disadvantage. "You’re essentially starting from a negative, not a baseline," Idriss says. "As I always say, hydration is about layering—tailoring it to both your skin type and your environment. By using a humidifier, you’re taking control of your environment and adding moisture back into the air, which creates the perfect conditions for your skincare to truly perform. This way, you can get better results with fewer products."

That goes for travel skincare, too. "In-flight humidity can drop as low as 5%, while hotel rooms often suffer from suboptimal humidity levels due to air conditioning, dehumidifiers, and sealed windows," Idriss says. "Traveling with a portable humidifier like our Dr. Idriss x Canopy Humidifier can help you balance your environment anytime and anywhere! Not only is it TSA-friendly, but it’s super easy to clean."

The Canopy x Dr. Idriss Aromatherapy Blends

The humidifier doubles as a diffuser, which is why Idriss created three aromatherapy blends in collaboration with the brand. Simply add a few drops of your favorite one to the aromatherapy puck, turn on the humidifier, and you'll be met with a subtle scent. "While fragrance gets a bad rap in skincare, this kit strikes the right balance: calming, curated aromas that uplift your senses without ever touching your skin," Idriss says.

Notes: Bergamot and honeysuckle

Notes: White florals and anise

Notes: Coconut and ylang-ylang

3 More Expert-Approved Dry Skin Tips

Tip #1: "Baste" Your Face

"If your skin is extremely dry and inflamed, applying a zinc oxide-based diaper rash cream can help repair your skin barrier overnight," Idriss says. "My go-to butt paste is the Triple Paste Diaper Rash Cream ($17)."

Tip #2: "Baste" Your Lips

Idriss says this is a trick to transform chronically dry, cracked lips. She recommends using a light, chemical exfoliant followed by a thick occlusive layer for soft, hydrated lips.

Tip #3: Use a DIY Hand Mask

Idriss says you can buy a hand mask or make your own using your favorite hydrating hand cream (she loves O'Keefe's Working Hands Hand Cream) and a pair of nitrile gloves—just like the ones she uses in her practice. "Avoid cotton gloves, as they tend to absorb the product rather than lock it in," she says. "This simple hack works wonders for deeply moisturizing and repairing dry hands."

