We're Lip-Mask Enthusiasts, But Only These Ones Met Our High Standards

If there is one thing about the Who What Wear UK team, it's that we're total lip balm enthusiasts. You'll find them on our desks, in every bag we own and by our nightstands and in every jacket pocket. And with the launch of Rhode's lip balm phone case, you can bet that we're practically inseparable at this point. However, sometimes our lips require extra nourishment and hydration that a regular lip balm doesn't deliver—and that is where lip masks come in.

Unlike lip balms, lip masks usually come in a thicker consistency that act as an occlusive on the lips. This means that it forms a barrier on the lips to prevent moisture loss—exactly what you want if you're struggling with dry, dehydrated or chapped lips. They're most likely formulated with a cocktail of nourishing ingredients to hydrate, soften and plump the lips, such as shea butter, peptides, fruit seed oils and squalene.

Designed to be applied in a thick, juicy layer on the lips, they make a great overnight treatment or at those times when your lips require another form of defence, whether it be from the elements, the moisture-sapping air conditioning in your office or during plane travel. Due to their thick and nourishing formulas, you'll find that many come in little tubs with an accompanying spatula to scoop the product out, which feels rather fancy too.

However, lip masks come in at a significantly higher price point than most lip balms out there, so they can be an investment. To find out which of the lip masks are truly the best, I enlisted the biggest lip balm connoisseurs from team Who What Wear UK to test them out for you, and the results are in. Scroll ahead for the very best lip masks that are deserving of your attention.

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

Pros: Deeply hydrating, non-sticky, great for chapped or cracked lips, locks in moisture and shields lips from the elements



Cons: On the expensive side, less product gram for gram than others available



Rating: 9/10



My lips are basically chronically dry. I’m often prone to sensitivity, and often have to limit how much I wear lipstick because a lot of ingredients cause my lips to become dry (an occupational hazard as a beauty editor). For that reason, I’m very picky with what I put on my lips, and I’m never more than five feet away from a lip balm, and I often call upon a lip mask to give my lips the best chance of clinging onto hydration overnight.

I’d long heard fellow beauty editor’s talk about Tatcha’s The Kissu Lip Mask like it’s the stuff of legend. Tatcha is known for its luxurious textures and formulas and having now tried its lip mask, I can confirm it’s just as sensorial as expected. The lip mask is housed in a little pot complete with a golden spatula to scoop the jelly-gel texture. It’s very silky, thanks to the addition of camellia flower oil, Japanese peach extract and nourishing squalene. It has a very subtle floral scent but it’s unflavoured.

It’s non-sticky and silky on lips, but most importantly, it really gets the job done. Some lip masks give my lips initial comfort by masking over dryness temporarily, but I feel like Tatcha’s deeply hydrates my lips with moisture. After experiencing some chapping, I applied a generous layer overnight and I woke up with pillowy soft lips without any detection of dryness—I couldn’t actually believe how much better my lips looked and felt after one use. Because they were so hydrated, they even looked more plump.

Of course, the £27 price point does make my bank account wince, and feels quite steep for 9g of product (compared to the 20g you get with Laneige’s, for example). That being said, you only need a tiny amount, and for the difference it has made to my sensitive lips, I do see it as a worthwhile investment. You could easily wear it on bare lips during the day too as it’s not heavy and has a subtle glossiness to it, but I hope one day Tatcha will bring out a tube version for on-the-go application too.

Shop Now:

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask £27 SHOP NOW

Pros: Long-lasting on the lips, hydrating, fun flavours and scents, more product gram for gram than most lip masks



Cons: More expensive than most lip masks



Rating: 7/10



My lips get dry frequently, especially in the winter, usually signified by chapping around the border. This means I always have at least a couple of lip balms close, so I know a thing or two about what makes a good one for me. I’m also prone to biting my lips, so they’re often in need of some TLC.

Lanegie’s Lip Sleeping Mask has become the lip balm to have, but does it live up to the hype? I know our junior beauty editor Grace loves it, but I must admit than when I previously tried the Berry flavour, I wasn’t too impressed. The Vanilla flavour on the other hand, is different. The consistency feels thicker, it’s more hydrating and as a sucker for all things vanilla, I just prefer the scent and flavour. It also gives a lovely, non-sticky gloss finish.

I put this on before bed with the adorable little silicone applicator and I’m happy to report that I could still feel the mask on my lips when I woke up—proving that forms a nicely occlusive layer to keep the hydration locked in. It contains hyaluronic acid, shea butter and an antioxidant complex derived from berries, but if I’m being totally honest, I just want a balm to visibly moisturise my lips. And this does. Any chapped skin is gone not long after application, and it doesn’t need topping up every half an hour because your lips are already feeling parched again, unlike with like some other balms.

Personally, I think anything over £20 is steep for a lip product, but you only need a tiny amount so I know a pot would last for ages. And given its cult status, I think this would make a gorgeous gift for someone, especially because the applicator makes using it feel like more of an experience. I’ll be keeping the pot by my bed so I can give my lips the intense TLC they deserve.

Shop Now:

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Vanilla £19 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden)

Pros: Travel-friendly tube, glossy finish, hydrating and plumping



Cons: Some find that the formula turns gritty



Rating: 9/10

I’ve been testing the Rhode Peptide Lip Treatments since the launch in the UK, and I have to say it has become one of my favourite lip treatments. I now have one on my desk, on my bedside table and in my bag in a few flavours and tints. But for this review, I chose to test the Unscented version,.

Described as a lip treatment, you can really wear this as an everyday lip balm, or apply a thicker layer to wear for 10 minutes as a flash lip mask prior to applying liner or lipstick products. It has a thick, glossy consistency that looks like a lip gloss, making it the ideal consistency for when you want to cocoon your lips—think on a plane or when your office is blasting aggressive air conditioning—but also on the occasions you want to wear a glazed and glossy lip.

It has an arsenal of hydrating ingredients too, including nourishing shea butter and peptides, which help to plump the lips. While there are multiple flavours and tinted varieties to choose from, Rhode has thoughtfully formulated an unscented version that contains no fragrance or flavour, which is ideal if you have a sensitivity to either.

When I put the entire range of the Peptide Lip Treatments to the test for a review recently, I really noticed that my lips felt really soft but also subtlety plumped after wearing them all week. As the formula is so thick, it really does help to prevent moisture loss and keep your lips looking and feeling great.

I’ve heard of complaints that the shea butter in the formula takes on a gritty texture in different temperatures. I haven’t experienced this firsthand, but if you live somewhere where the temperature fluctuates you might want to bear it in mind. I love that this comes in a tube, which is really useful for on-the-go applications, and the £16 price tag feels reasonable as it does last for a long time, even when I regularly apply it.

If I had to be picky, I’d like it to deliver a little more hydration but I’ve been using this as a shield against the cold wind and rain throughout the whole winter and it has really helped to keep my lips protected from chapping.

Shop Now:

Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment Unscented £16 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: @jerrylynmae)

Pros: Lasting hydration, glossy finish



Cons: No applicator



Rating: 8/10

You’ll never catch me without a lip balm (or three) in my bag —especially in the colder months when I’m prone to dryness. My lips aren’t sensitive, so I’ve tried my fair share of products and I’m always on the hunt for ones that really lock in the moisture.

Glow Recipe’s Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm is the ultimate multi-purpose lip product, and can double up as a treatment or to top lip liner and the clinically proven ingredients like hyaluronic acid and kakadu plum which promise lasting hydration.

The formula is thicker than a balm, yet not quite as sticky as a gloss and has a slight berry scent/taste (I typically prefer something scentless). I applied throughout the day and loved the way it looked on— it's super shiny so I didn’t need to add a layer of my trusty lipgloss. Most importantly though, I didn’t have to top up as much as I usually would, and my lips did feel truly nourished. I also tried the Gloss Balm overnight, and was really impressed that I could still feel the difference in the morning—no flaking or dryness in sight!

Sitting at around the £20 mark, some may prefer to opt for less pricey options but I do actually think the price tag is worth it considering it can fulfil the role of multiple products. My only other note is that I wish it came with a tiny applicator, but that’s a small price to pay for pillowy soft lips with added shine.

Shop Now:

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm £20 SHOP NOW

Pros: Affordable, softens lips



Cons: Small amount of product, subtle blue tint



Rating: 7/10



My first impressions of Elf’s Holy Hydration Lip Mask? It’s small. I placed it down on a table next to a £1 coin and honestly it wasn’t a whole lot bigger. However, with a £7 price tag, I wasn’t too disheartened by this. Opening it up, it was clear to see that the mask itself has a thick consistency. The brand even provides you with a spatula to scoop it with, which I found handy given how rich and thick the formula was.

Its consistency is thick and glossy, reminiscent of a lip gloss and is unscented; something I prefer in a lip product. However, once contact with the lip is made, the formula softens greatly, slicking across the lips with ease. A little does go a long way, and it’ll take you a few attempts to get the correct dosage, but once you nail it, you’ll find the mask lasts for a long time.

This mask boasts hydrating ingredients including hyaluronic acid, squalane and castor seed oil, all of which aim to combat dehydration and plump fine lines. Maybe my expectations were too high because of this but after a couple of days of use, I just wasn’t getting intensive hydration delivery promised. Days in and my lips still lacked the fullness I usually see from them in the warmer months. I switched between using it during the day and at night.

As you can see from my videos, the balm itself has a translucent blue tone to it when in the vessel. Although subtle, I did find this blue tinge stuck around when first applied. I have dark-coloured teeth and found the tinge of blue made them look more yellow than they are. This is likely a very specific issue, but worth noting nonetheless. I started wearing overnight and while I definitely found I’d wake to softer, fuller lips, in no time I could feel the plumpness lessen.

Would I recommend Elf’s Holy Hydration! Lip Mask? If you’re on a budget, I would. I’ve tried other lip masks since and can’t say I’ve been blown away by any of them, so perhaps this is a good gateway. And who knows, it might work better for you! However, since going back to my usual SPF lip balm, I’ve found my lips are already looking more hydrated. Sometimes it pays to stick to what you know.

Shop Now:

e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Lip Mask £7 SHOP NOW

SHOP MORE LIP MASKS

Templespa All Talk Lip Balm £4 SHOP NOW Templespa's luxuriously thick lip balm doubles up as a lip mask and is infused with plant extracts to leave lips buttery soft.

Beauty Pie £10 SHOP NOW Price shown is member price. Beauty Pie's lip balm-mask hybrid drenches lips in moisture to leave lips hydrated and chap-free.

Fenty Skin Plush Puddin' Intensive Lip Recovery Mask £20 SHOP NOW The proof is in the puddin' with Fenty's lip mask, which has a bouncy texture that intensely plumps and hydrates parched lips.

Ilia Lip Wrap Hydrating Lip Mask £26 SHOP NOW Ilia's lip mask wraps your pout in a cocooning layer that hydrates and exfoliates to buff away dryness and infuse moisture.

Kiehl's Buttermask for Lips £22 SHOP NOW Not only does it almost sound good enough to eat, but the addition of coconut oil and mango butter leave lips so smooth.

Burt's Bees Lip Mask £10 £8 SHOP NOW Sometimes you cant beat a classic, and Burt's Bees is an affordable yet effective lip mask.

Lanolips 12 Hour Overnight Lip Mask £13 SHOP NOW Both buttery and rich in texture, this mask drenches lips in nourishment, while the addition of hyaluronic acid and ceramides leave lips looking and feeling soothed.