Every Clued-Up Beauty Insider I Know Reads These 8 Substacks Religiously

When I was younger, I'd save up all my pocket money to buy the latest glossy magazine and read up on all of the beauty tips and tricks (before crimping my hair and slathering on my sparkly lip gloss, of course). It was the highlight of my week, and I'm not ashamed to say I still remember some of the makeup and skincare advice from all those years ago. However, times have changed, and these days it seems that most of us turn to TikTok or Instagram for answers to those burning beauty questions.
While video content is on the rise, there's another platform that's growing in popularity, and that platform is Substack. A welcome change from the onslaught of short-form social media, Substack feels like a more authentic outlet for anyone and everyone to share their thoughts, feelings and opinions on the latest topics and trends.
While we've already rounded up the best fashion Substacks to sink your teeth into, as a beauty editor, I am much more concerned with what voices are leading the conversation on buzzy beauty treatments, sought-after scents, game-changing skincare routines and minimal makeup looks.
Below, I've detailed the best beauty Substacks that I highly recommend adding to your subscription list, stat!
The 8 Best Beauty Substacks Worth Subscribing To
1. The Powder Room
By: Anita Bhagwandas
Beauty Notes: Beauty editor, journalist and author of Ugly: Why the World Became Beauty-Obsessed and How to Break Free, Anita Bhagwandas is no stranger to asking those difficult questions that many of us tend to avoid. The Powder Room provides honest, open conversations around beauty topics such as ageing, aesthetics and body positivity, and feels like a breath of fresh air in an industry that can sometimes make you want to change everything about yourself.
Beauty Notes: If skincare advice is what you're after, I highly recommend checking out Saving Face. Esthetician, "acne-whisperer" and founder of Sofie Pavitt Face, Pavitt knows a thing or two when it comes to clearing up your complexion. Similar to her no-frills approach to skincare, her Substack is full of simple, easily digestible tips and tricks to help beat blemishes. It's like having a dermatologist right at your fingertips.
Beauty Notes: Make-up artist, author and brand founder, Bobbi Brown is easily one of the most influential figures in the industry. Brown championed the popular "no makeup" makeup look with the launch of her eponymous beauty brand back in 1991, and her latest venture, Jones Road Beauty, focuses on multi-purpose, easy-to-use formulas that enhance your natural features. If you want a behind-the-scenes look into her day-to-day life, alongside makeup advice, product reviews and more, Brown's Substack is where it's at.
Beauty Notes: Speaking of a look behind the scenes, one Substack that I can't get enough of is from beauty brand, Saie. While I wouldn't usually favour articles from a brand itself (sometimes they can read more like marketing materials than anything else), Saie strikes the perfect balance between promoting its efficacious products and providing a fun and personal insight into office life. From chats between interns about what music they're listening to and restaurants they are visiting, to career advice from founder Laney Crowell herself, it's a great read for all beauty lovers.
Beauty Notes: I've followed beauty-and-lifestyle content creator Estée Lalonde for what feels like forever. In fact, sometimes I forget that she is, in fact, a creator and not a long-time friend of mine. Perhaps it's her warm personality or her commendable vulnerability, but there's something so relatable about her content. She's also the founder of beauty brand, Mirror Water, and if you head over to her Substack, you'll find plenty of product recommendations alongside monthly favourites, fashion wishlists and autumn reset rituals.
Beauty Notes: If you want to know what products a beauty editor actually uses, I highly recommend subscribing to The Rich Creme by Emily Morello. Morello is a writer, content creator and beauty editor, and her Substack provides insights into the luxury perfumes, science-backed skincare products and makeup essentials that are worth your hard-earned cash. If beauty treatments are your thing, she's also done an article ranking every single treatment she's ever tried, and her honest feedback is what made me trust her content wholeheartedly.
Beauty Notes: Grace Day is a beauty editor (yes, she contributes to Who What Wear UK), esthetician and one of the first people I would go to for product recommendations or skincare advice. Not only does she have the glowiest complexion I have ever seen, but her impeccable taste in fragrances and minimal makeup looks make her Substack an impossibly chic (and helpful) read.
Beauty Notes: Last but by no means least, I have to talk about Fun Little Treat. This Substack is the brainchild of Rio Viera-Newton, an LA-based beauty writer and columnist for The Strategist. Her articles cover everything from beauty treatments, must-see skincare shops, hair routines and more. She certainly knows her stuff, but delivers her words in a way that feels like catching up with a friend.
