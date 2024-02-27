Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish Say *This* Will Be Spring's Biggest Makeup Trend

In case you missed it, the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards took place in Los Angeles over the weekend. Celebs including Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, and Selena Gomez took to the red carpet to debut some seriously stellar hair and makeup looks. As beauty editors, we watched with bated breath in the hopes of spotting the next big spring beauty trend.

Spoiler alert: We think we did just that. Among all the celebrities and their varying beauty looks, we couldn't help but notice that some of the A-listers chose a similar aesthetic—and a classic spring aesthetic, no less. First, we spotted Billie Eilish wearing soft, petal-pink, monochrome makeup. Then, we spotted the very same on Margot Robbie. Finally, Brie Larson appeared on the red carpet wearing her iteration of the trend.

We think it's cool that this spring makeup trend traverses generational divides. Eilish, a member of Gen Z, gave it her seal of approval, as did millennials Robbie and Larson. So, yeah, we're going to go ahead and call it. Pink, monochrome makeup is set to be the biggest beauty trend for spring 2024. Keep scrolling to see the celeb inspo and stock up on the best pink makeup products.

Margot Robbie

Let's start with Barbie herself, Margot Robbie. Her makeup look basically screamed spring, and we loved it. The soft pink eye shadow, the diffused blush, and the satin lip color all coalesced into something fresh and soon-to-be seasonally appropriate.

Luckily for us, Robbie's makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, shared the details of the look in an Instagram post. Since Robbie is a Chanel ambassador, it should come as no surprise that four of the standout products came from the luxury brand. Keep scrolling to see (and shop) them all!

The Exact Products Used

CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Coral Treasure $68 SHOP NOW Have you ever seen a better eye shadow palette for spring?

CHANEL Roses Coquillage Powder Blush Duo $75 SHOP NOW This two-in-one powder blush is so cool and can create so many different looks.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm in Flirty Coral $45 SHOP NOW Dubroff used this hydrating, tinted balm to add soft color to Robbie's lips.

CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm in My Rose $45 SHOP NOW Here's the second shade she used for a bespoke color.

Billie Eilish

We like how Eilish's blush and eye shadow seem to be blended into one another, so we can't tell where one ends and one begins. Add a neutral-pink lip color and faux freckles to the equation, and it's a modernized take on a classic springtime look.

Brie Larson

Here's Brie Larson's take on the pink, monochrome look. Her makeup artist, Nina Park, used Guerlain products to create the look. We love the pop of pink on her cheeks and how it complements her shiny pink lip color and custom Versace dress.

The Exact Products Used

Guerlain Ombres G Eyeshadow Quad in Wild Nudes $85 SHOP NOW Park used this eye shadow palette on Larson. We like the combo of neutral shades.

GUERLAIN Rouge G Satin $36 SHOP NOW It's called Pomegranate Red, but to us, this lipstick leans more pink. It's so pretty.

GUERLAIN Terracotta Blush $55 SHOP NOW Like Dubroff, Park mixed two products to create a bespoke look for Larson. This is the first.

Guerlain Terracotta Blush in 03 Dark Nude $55 SHOP NOW Here's the second product. It's deeper and richer than the first shade.

5 More Pink Makeup Products We're Stocking Up on for Spring

Tower 28 Beauty Lipsoftie Hydrating Tinted Lip Treatment Balm $16 SHOP NOW These new hydrating, tinted lip balms from Tower28 are so good. This one, which is watermelon kiwi, is my favorite. It has a slight pink tint and lends the lips some much-needed moisture and shine.

Dior Rosy Glow Blush $40 SHOP NOW Sure, this blush might look shockingly pink in the packaging, but on the skin, it reads softer and subtler. Trust us, we wear it constantly.

Colourpop Super Shock Eyeshadow in Frog $7 SHOP NOW Colourpop's Super Shock Eye Shadows are affordable and in every beauty editor's makeup bag.

Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush in Baby $25 SHOP NOW This is a new shade of Saie Dew Blush. Sheer, baby pink for the win.