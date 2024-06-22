9 Low-Maintenance Hairstyles That Are Beauty-Editor Approved and Perfect for Travelling
When you're preparing to travel, your hair is probably the last thing on your mind. You may have your bag packed, your outfit planned, and your in-flight skincare routine ready to go, but if you're anything like me than your travel hairstyle is probably at the bottom of your priority list.
With that said, I'm determined that that will all change this summer. Instead of leaving my hair loose—in which case it inevitably gets greasy quickly, accumulates knots and tangles, and makes me feel hot and frustrated—I've learned that simple up-dos really are the way forward.
Ahead of my summer travels, I've bookmarked the easiest, most low maintenance travel hairstyle ideas I could find, and shared them all below. Scroll and screenshot.
Summer Hairstyle Ideas:
1. Low Ponytail
This chic and underrated hairstyle works for everyone—providing your hair is long enough to get into a ponytail.
2. Elasticated Headband
The best thing about this style is that it really won't break the bank. Elasticated headbands are cheap and easy to come by, but look super chic.
3. High Bun
When you really do want your hair to be the last thing on your mind, a high bun will keep it away (and in place) from morning to night.
4. Claw Clip
A simple claw clip up-do is about as quick, easy, and travel-friendly as they come.
5. Twists
Swap your braids for twists—they'll feel lighter and add less tension to your scalp.
6. Simple Twist
To keep hair off your neck and out of your face in warmer temperatures, try a simple twist fastened with a claw clip. Elegant and effective.
7. Slicked-Back Bun
Fuss-free, quick, easy, and actually very chic—a slicked back ballerina bun is one of my travel hairstyle go-tos.
8. Half-Up Half-Down
When you want to wear your hair down but you also want to keep it off your face, grab a hair claw. A half-up half-down style never fails.
9. Sleek Plait
If you've not had chance to wash your hair while you've been travelling, a sleek slicked back plait hides all manner of sins.
The Best Travel Hair Products:
Everything you need to keep your hair healthy and happy on your trip. Plus, the clear pouch is perfect for stashing your in-flight beauty essentials.
If, like me, Color Wow Dream Coat is your go-to holy grail hair product, you'll be pleased to know that it comes in a hand luggage-approved mini version.
Maintain your freshly dyed hair with this colour-boosting (and protecting) lineup of minis from Olaplex.
Granted, you may not want a complex hair styling routine while you travel, but you'll thank yourself for packing this spray, which will help to keep your lengths knot- and tangle-free.
Just because you're travelling doesn't mean you have to neglect your haircare routine. This travel-size shampoo is boosted with a blend of pro-vitamin B7 biotin, plumping collagen, and strengthening hydrolyzed wheat proteins, for thicker, fuller, healthier looking hair.
Sun, sea, salt, and chlorine will do their worst to hair, especially if it's coloured. Use this reparative mask to maintain its health while you travel.
Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines. While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.
-
I've Been Wearing Braids for 15+ Years—These 16 Products Save My Curls
They're post-braid staples.
By Maya Thomas
-
Bridgerton's Key Makeup Artist and Hairstylist Share Their Favorite On-Set Beauty Products
They're all so good.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Zoë Kravitz, Sofia Richie, and Jennifer Aniston All Love This Editor-Approved Hair Product
It's, dare we say, an icon.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Antonia Gentry Talks Wash-Day Heroes, Her Curly Hair Journey, and Self-Acceptance
A convo about curls.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Got So Many '40s Beauty Tips From the Makeup Artist Behind We Were the Lucky Ones
We can't stop watching.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Got My Hands on Beyoncé's New Haircare Line—Here Are My Honest Thoughts
Did it live up to the hype?
By Shawna Hudson
-
From Lana Del Rey to Sabrina Carpenter—Our 7 Favorite Coachella Beauty Looks
Plus, the actual products the celebs used.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
"Liquid Hair" Is One of the Internet's Most-Searched Hair Trends—How to Get It
Polished hair will always be in.
By Maya Thomas