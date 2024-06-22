9 Low-Maintenance Hairstyles That Are Beauty-Editor Approved and Perfect for Travelling

When you're preparing to travel, your hair is probably the last thing on your mind. You may have your bag packed, your outfit planned, and your in-flight skincare routine ready to go, but if you're anything like me than your travel hairstyle is probably at the bottom of your priority list.

With that said, I'm determined that that will all change this summer. Instead of leaving my hair loose—in which case it inevitably gets greasy quickly, accumulates knots and tangles, and makes me feel hot and frustrated—I've learned that simple up-dos really are the way forward.

Ahead of my summer travels, I've bookmarked the easiest, most low maintenance travel hairstyle ideas I could find, and shared them all below. Scroll and screenshot.

Summer Hairstyle Ideas:

1. Low Ponytail

This chic and underrated hairstyle works for everyone—providing your hair is long enough to get into a ponytail.

2. Elasticated Headband

The best thing about this style is that it really won't break the bank. Elasticated headbands are cheap and easy to come by, but look super chic.

3. High Bun

When you really do want your hair to be the last thing on your mind, a high bun will keep it away (and in place) from morning to night.

4. Claw Clip

A simple claw clip up-do is about as quick, easy, and travel-friendly as they come.

5. Twists

Swap your braids for twists—they'll feel lighter and add less tension to your scalp.

6. Simple Twist

To keep hair off your neck and out of your face in warmer temperatures, try a simple twist fastened with a claw clip. Elegant and effective.

7. Slicked-Back Bun

Fuss-free, quick, easy, and actually very chic—a slicked back ballerina bun is one of my travel hairstyle go-tos.

8. Half-Up Half-Down

When you want to wear your hair down but you also want to keep it off your face, grab a hair claw. A half-up half-down style never fails.

9. Sleek Plait

If you've not had chance to wash your hair while you've been travelling, a sleek slicked back plait hides all manner of sins.

The Best Travel Hair Products:

Hair by Sam McKnight The Mini Cult Classics Set £32 SHOP NOW Everything you need to keep your hair healthy and happy on your trip. Plus, the clear pouch is perfect for stashing your in-flight beauty essentials.

Color Wow Travel Dream Coat Supernatural Spray £13 SHOP NOW If, like me, Color Wow Dream Coat is your go-to holy grail hair product, you'll be pleased to know that it comes in a hand luggage-approved mini version.

Olaplex Unbreakable Blondes Mini Kit £23 SHOP NOW Maintain your freshly dyed hair with this colour-boosting (and protecting) lineup of minis from Olaplex.

(Image credit: OUAI)

OUAI Leave in Conditioner Travel £14 SHOP NOW Granted, you may not want a complex hair styling routine while you travel, but you'll thank yourself for packing this spray, which will help to keep your lengths knot- and tangle-free.

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Mini Shampoo £3 SHOP NOW Just because you're travelling doesn't mean you have to neglect your haircare routine. This travel-size shampoo is boosted with a blend of pro-vitamin B7 biotin, plumping collagen, and strengthening hydrolyzed wheat proteins, for thicker, fuller, healthier looking hair.