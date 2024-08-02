According to TikTok, These Are the 6 Hair Trends We’ll All Want to Try This Season

What did we do before TikTok? I pretty much use the app for everything these days. Restaurant recommendation? TikTok. Outfit inspiration? TikTok. Skincare question? Yep, you guessed it, TikTok. However, one thing that this app is particularly great for is staying on top of the latest hair trends.

As soon as I open TikTok my feed is full of all the trending hair colours, haircuts and hairstyles to try this season, and I love watching all of the transformation videos and handy how-to guides. In fact, I love it so much that I've spent the majority of the week scrolling through the app to figure out what the biggest TikTok hair trends of the season are. It's a hard job, but someone's got to do it.

Below, I've rounded up the hair trends that I've seen popping up on my FYP again and again. From in-demand shades to layered cuts and easy updos, there is plenty of inspiration no matter what kind of style you are into. So, what are you waiting for? Save yourself from hours of scrolling on your phone and instead check out my handy guide to some of the biggest TikTok hair trends to ask for at your next hairdressers appointment...

6 TikTok Hair Trends to Try This Season

1. '70s Vibes

First up is '70s hairstyles. I've been seeing these retro looks all over TikTok (the hashtag #70shair has almost fifteen thousand posts alone), and it seems that celebrities are following suit. Daisy Edgar Jones recently showed off her '70s style curtain bangs and loose waves and it's safe to say I'm obsessed.

This trending style usually involves some face framing layers and a lot of volume and movement throughout, which you can achieve with rollers or a blow dry brush.

Get the look:

GHD Duet Blowdry 2-In-1 Hair Dryer Brush £379 SHOP NOW This GHD brush will give you that '70s finish in no time.

2. Natural Waves and Curls

According to TikTok, this season is all about embracing your natural hair texture. The minute I open the app I am met with lots of videos on how to style natural waves and curls, and as someone with naturally wavy hair, I have found these videos so helpful.

There's no denying that this is the perfect low-maintenance style.

Get the look:

Pattern Styling Cream £25 SHOP NOW Pattern's hydrating cream has been designed to enhance your curl pattern.

3. Expensive Brunette Shades

Deep, rich, shiny brunette shades have been in style for a while now, but according to trending hair predictions on TikTok, this expensive-looking hair colour isn't going anywhere.

The great thing about this hair colour is that it doesn't require much upkeep, however I'd recommend investing in a brunette hair gloss to keep the colour looking fresh in between appointments.

Get the look:

dpHUE Gloss £35 SHOP NOW This dpHUE gloss comes in the most gorgeous, deep brown shade.

4. Mid-Length Styles

If you want to go shorter this season but don't fancy a bob, then according to TikTok, a mid-length hairstyle is where it's at. Videos of this hairstyle have been racking up thousands of views, with many people commenting on how much they love this trending cut.

I've noticed a lot of people opting for a layered mid-length look, which gives more of a '90s feel.

Get the look:

Ouai Texturising Hair Spray £26 SHOP NOW Add some '90s volume to your mid-length cut with this texturising hair spray.

5. Creamy Blonde Shades

Honey blonde and golden blonde shades are definitely still in style, but it seems a slighter brighter, creamier tone is taking over right now. I've seen lots of people talking about this hair colour on TikTok, and after reading the comments, it seems as if lots of us are taking our inspiration from Sabrina Carpenter and other celebs.

This is such a fun, bright shade.

Get the look:

Beauty Pie WonderBlonde™ Violet Toning Elixir Brightening Shampoo £12 SHOP NOW Price shown is members' price. Keep your blonde hair bright with this Beauty Pie shampoo.

6. Undone Updo

Forget slicked-back buns, as TikTok is claiming the return of the relaxed updo. This effortless style is perfect for those hot days in the city or nights spent on the beach, and it can be achieved in so many different ways.

The key to this look is keeping things relaxed and letting some of your hair fall naturally around your face.

Get the look: