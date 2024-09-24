Experts Say This Unexpected Kitchen Staple Unlocks Strong, Shiny, Italian-Girl Hair

In the quest for strong, shiny hair I've tried it all—pre-shampoo treatments, hair masks, leave-in conditioners, you name it. Some have played a part in transforming my dry, brittle, and color-treated hair. Others? Not so much. Still, though, I continue my search for that one miracle ingredient, product, or technique that will give me the hair of my dreams.

According to hair and scalp experts, I may not have to go too far to find it. In fact, it's sitting on my kitchen counter right now. I'm talking about olive oil. Yep, the stuff that drips over caprese, bruschetta, and pasta. It's been used as a home remedy for centuries, and apparently, it really works. Full of vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats, it can strengthen weak hair, boost shine, and even accelerate hair growth. Keep scrolling to learn everything you need to know. Plus, shop the best olive oil hair products.

How Can Olive Oil Benefit the Hair?

Brendan Camp, MD, FAAD, is a double-board certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. He says olive oil is so good for the hair (and scalp...but more on that in a minute), because it mimics the natural sebum (or oil) that's produced by our skin. "Olive oil has gained popularity as the interest in using natural or organic skincare products has increased," he says. "Olive oil is used on the hair as a substitute for your body’s own natural oil—sebum. Sebum is produced by oil glands in the skin, which drain directly into hair follicles. It functions to coat the hair shaft with oil, which keeps the hair soft, smooth, and pliable. Without sebum, the hair shaft would become dry, coarse, and brittle." In other words, olive oil moisturizes the hair and scalp, boosts smoothness, and prevents breakage and damage.

Jennifer Korab is a celebrity hairstylist. She says olive oil benefits the hair thanks to its rich vitamin, antioxidant, and fat content. "Olive oil can benefit hair because it is packed with vitamins A and E, antioxidants, and healthy fats that deeply nourish and enhance shine and hydration," she says. "It also softens the hair, tames frizz, and smooths split ends. Its moisturizing qualities make it ideal for dry or damaged hair, while also helping to soothe the scalp and minimize dandruff."

How Can Olive Oil Benefit the Scalp?

No surprise here—olive oil is just as beneficial to the scalp as it is to the hair. Take it from Korab, who says, "Olive oil helps nourish the scalp by moisturizing and soothing dryness, reducing flakes, and improving overall scalp health. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help calm irritation and combat dandruff, keeping the scalp balanced and hydrated."

Celebrity hairstylist, Michelle Cleveland, of Hair Addict Salon, agrees, adding that it's even been shown to boost circulation. That means, when applied to the scalp, it brings more blood flow to the hair follicles, which can strengthen them and spur better hair growth.

What Hair Type Is It Best For?

The experts say anyone can use olive oil. However, it's best suited for thicker, denser hair types. Take it from Cleveland. "Since olive oil is as pure and natural as it comes it wouldn’t ever hurt anyone to use it," she says. "However, for someone with fine hair, it can cause the hair to feel flat and appear greasy if used too much and/or not clarifying well enough post-treatment."

Korab agrees. "Olive oil is ideal for thick, coarse, or curly hair, as it delivers deep moisture and tames frizz effectively," she says. "It's also a great option for treating dry or irritated scalps, particularly in cases of dandruff, due to its soothing properties. It's less suited for fine or oily hair types, as its weight can cause buildup and leave the hair feeling greasy."

The only time you should avoid using olive oil is if you're suffering from specific scalp conditions. "If someone is suffering from a medical scalp condition, such as fungus patches or dandruff, I would consult a doctor first," Cleveland says. "These types of conditions require the follicles on the scalp to remain unclogged and free of buildup." Since olive oil is, well, an oil, it could clog up the follicles too much and exacerbate the symptoms.

Are There Any Downsides to Using Olive Oil on Your Hair and Scalp?

The only downside to using olive oil on your scalp and hair is the thick, oily texture, which is why the experts often recommend using hair products that have been formulated with olive oil rather than the real thing—at least when it comes to fine or oily hair types. "You can apply pure olive oil directly to your scalp for its moisturizing and nourishing benefits," Korab says. "However, when included in hair care products, olive oil is often paired with other ingredients that enhance its effects and improve absorption. Products formulated with it may offer a more balanced approach to addressing specific scalp and hair needs. Since it can be "heavy and hard to wash out," Korab warns that it may lead to buildup. Or, even worse, if you overuse it, you could be running the risk of clogged pores and greasiness. That's why she recommends using it sparingly.

Cleveland agrees. "While you can simply apply olive oil directly to the hair and scalp, it can be quite thick and heavy so I would advise looking for a product that contains it." She recommends looking for one that doesn't contain a lot of additives or artificial ingredients. She also recommends using a clarifying shampoo after treatment to properly remove the oil.

Camp says it could even cause breakouts due to its occlusive nature. "Everything in moderation; too much oil on the skin can potentially occlude or block pores and contribute to acne," he says.

OUAI Detox Shampoo $14 SHOP NOW

How to Use Olive Oil in the Hair and Scalp

You can apply pure olive oil to your strands to reap all the benefits. Yet again, be sure to use a light hand, so you don't soak the strands and cause buildup and/or complicate removal. "You can apply pure olive oil directly to your scalp for its moisturizing and nourishing benefits," Korab says. "However, when included in hair care products, olive oil is often paired with other ingredients that enhance its effects and improve absorption. Products formulated with it may offer a more balanced approach to addressing specific scalp and hair needs."

And before you reach for any old olive oil, heed Camp's recommendations. "If using pure olive oil, look for unrefined, cold-pressed oil, which produces the purest form of the product. Refinement or using heat to extract the oils can introduce chemicals, preservatives, or contaminants to the production process."

The Best Olive Oil Hair Products

Sky Organics Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 100% Pure & Cold Pressed $25 SHOP NOW This organic and extra-virgin olive oil is cold-pressed and unfiltered.

Korres Pure Greek Olive Nourishing Shampoo $22 SHOP NOW This olive oil-spiked shampoo cleans the hair without stripping it of moisture.

Korres Pure Greek Olive Nourish Conditioner $25 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching, moisturizing conditioner.

Korres Pure Greek Olive Nourishing Hair Mask $36 SHOP NOW Korres' Pure Greek Olive Nourishing Hair Mask combines extra-virgin olive oil with olive leaf extract and wheat proteins for intense moisture, antioxidants, and softness.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Olive Fruit Oil Deeply Repairative Hair Pak $32 SHOP NOW An iconic hair mask, Kiehl's Olive Fruit Oil Hair Pak contains avocado oil, lemon extract, and olive oil. It's essentially mediterranean-summer hair in a jar.

Ancient Greek Remedy Organic Face and Body Oil $15 SHOP NOW Use this olive oil on dry skin, hair, hands, cuticles, and nails. for all-over moisture.

Palmer's Olive Oil Formula Gro Therapy $4 SHOP NOW Get Italian-girl, shiny hair with this vitamin E-enriched olive oil treatment.

ORS Olive Oil Exotic Scalp Oil $7 SHOP NOW This scalp oil is perfect for cornrows, braids, locs, and twists. It combines olive oil with babassu oil, coconut oil, castor oil, and ginger root for scalp-soothing moisture.

Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel $5 SHOP NOW You can even reap the benefits of olive oil in your styling gel.

KORRES Pure Greek Olive 3-In-1 Nourishing Oil $42 SHOP NOW Another Korres product, this pure Greek olive oil is formulated to restore antioxidants, vitamins, and omega fatty acids to the skin and hair (from head to toe).

Qhemet Biologics Olive & Honey Hydrating Balm $16 SHOP NOW This do-it-all hair and scalp balm softens, strengthens, and boosts shine.

5 More Editor-Approved Hair-Strengthening Products

Slip Slipsilk Skinny Scrunchies - 3 Pack $22 SHOP NOW Silk scrunchies reduce friction (and breakage) on damaged hair.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil $30 SHOP NOW This is our secret weapon for treating and preventing split ends.

amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydrating Hair Mask $32 SHOP NOW This hair mask strengthens and hydrates hair overnight (literally).

Drybar Liquid Glass High-Gloss Finishing Hair Serum $30 SHOP NOW This hair serum boosts shine and delivers nine types of hyaluronic acid to the hair.