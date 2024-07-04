These Fourth of July Beauty Sales Are Just What My Sun-Stressed Hair Needs RN

Raise your hand if you're dealing with dry, damaged hair right now. (Please tell me I'm not the only one!) As much as I hate to admit it, I tend to neglect my poor strands in the summer. My ideal to-do list consists of "swim, sand, and sun," all of which can wreak havoc on my tresses. I typically don't even notice until my hair feels way too straw-like to ignore—which is, you know, right about now.

There is a glimmer of light at the end of this very rough tunnel. Beauty brands are offering some impressive sales over Fourth of July weekend, and in the name of resuscitating my strands, I scoured them all for the best haircare deals. Keep scrolling to find the ultra-hydrating, damage-reversing, and hair-thickening products I love and will be adding to my cart ASAP.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styler

Shark Malibu Pink FlexStyle Air Styler $300 $250 SHOP NOW Okay, you might be surprised to see a hot tool at the top of the list. Heat does harm your hair, but trust me when I say that the Shark FlexStyle has actually enhanced the health of my strands with its temperature-regulating technology. Hair-healthy features aside, it's effective—the FlexStyle has cut my drying time by more than half. I like to use the round brush attachment for a bouncy, salon-grade blowout and the auto-wrap curlers on my ends and bangs for a touch more volume. It's my fail-safe recipe for a Sabrina Carpenter–esque style. Suffice it to say, this is the only hot tool I'll be using as I nurse my strands back to health. You can snag it, too, for 17% off right now until July 7 with the code BFJULY17. I would jump on that!

K18 Damage Shield pH Protective Shampoo

K18 Damage Shield pH Protective Shampoo $36 $27 SHOP NOW Sephora is offering 25% off all shampoos and conditioners right now for its Summer Deal Week (which runs now until July 10), so I'm taking this opportunity to stock up on my all-time favorites. K18 has incredible haircare offerings, and its hair-mending shampoo is one of the best I've tried—it even secured a winning spot in our inaugural Beauty Awards. It's gentle on my strands yet has a nice lather, and it's infused with the brand's signature peptide to replenish lost proteins in the hair.

K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner

K18 Damage Shield Protective Conditioner $36 $27 SHOP NOW Of course, I must cop the buttery conditioner too. My thirsty strands are practically begging to drink up its moisturizing ingredients (jojoba oil, almond oil, ceramides, etc.). It also features a special, biotech-derived sugar meant to protect hair from environmental aggressors like UV rays, so it will be especially helpful for my straw-like summer strands.

Andrew Fitzsimons Touch Soft Hold Hairspray

Andrew Fitzsimons Touch Soft Hold Hairspray $16 $11 SHOP NOW Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons created the most covetable hair spray, which is currently 30% off right now at Ulta. It offers enough hold to lock in your style, yet it doesn't make your hair feel too stiff or crunchy. I even use it to smooth my slicked-back ponytails, and it brushes out like a dream—I don't even have to wash my hair to escape any sticky residue.

Saltair Damage Repair Hair Mask

Saltair Damage Repair Hair Mask $14 $12 SHOP NOW Saltair has some of the best-smelling hair and bodycare products on the market. I said what I said! With the code SUMMER15, you can score 15% off its sensorial haircare items, such as this restoring hair mask. I love anything with notes of sandalwood, so the scent profile, which also includes jasmine and juicy pear, is calling my name.

Ouai Detox Shampoo

Ouai Detox Shampoo $32 $24 SHOP NOW When my hair really needs a reset, I reach for Ouai's clarifying shampoo. I love how it lifts buildup and makes my scalp feel refreshed without making it feel too squeaky clean. You know when your scalp feels tight and itchy the second you rinse? Yeah, this shampoo doesn't do that. Thanks to apple cider vinegar and hydrolyzed keratin, it also makes my strands look way shinier.

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum $192 $165 SHOP NOW Vegamour is offering $25 off orders over $125 and $65 off orders over $250 until July 10, so I suggest taking advantage of the discount by snagging a three-pack of its best-selling hair-growth serum. Let me tell you—the formula really works if you use it consistently. I've personally seen some impressive regrowth around my temples but only when I actually applied the serum every single night. The bottles are quite small, so I blew through them rather quickly. (It took me around three bottles to notice peak benefits.) The three-pack will ensure you have more than enough product to see those results through. Just use the code FIREWORKS to receive the discount at checkout.

LolaVie Glossing Detangler

LolaVie Glossing Detangler $49 $39 SHOP NOW Ulta is also offering up to 45% off jumbos until July 13, which means I'll be stocking up on my favorite formulas, such as this lightweight detangling spray. It enhances shine, smooths frizz, provides heat protection, and reverses hair damage with a chia seed–derived bond technology. I'd honestly buy a gallon of this stuff, but I suppose 12 ounces will suffice.

Pattern Deep Scalp Detox

Pattern Deep Scalp Detox $29 $15 SHOP NOW Pattern has some of the best curl-enhancing products in the game. (Would you expect anything less from the curl queen herself, Tracee Ellis Ross?) The brand's detoxifying serum definitely fits the bill, making for a wonderful reset in between washes. I have thick, wavy-curly hair and tend to go through pre-shampoo treatments at warp speed, so it's a good thing Ulta is offering a "buy one, get one 50% off" deal for curly hair products. I'll be adding two of these to my cart.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Gel: Long-Wear Curl Capturing Gloss