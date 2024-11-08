"You Smell So Good" Is My Favorite Compliment—16 On-Sale Scents I'm Stocking Up On

Beauty editors have a certain predilection for perfume. I mean, we wouldn't be beauty editors if we weren't obsessed with all things beauty, right? However, I'm convinced that the Who What Wear team takes it to a whole new level. I haven't found people who are more passionate about scents than me and my colleagues. We regularly chat about our favorite fragrances, keep each other abreast of new launches, and debate scent profiles in our Slack group chats.

We also never miss out on an opportunity to stock up on our favorite fragrances. That's why we're all clamoring to get on Nordstrom's website. Right now, the retailer is holding a massive sale on some of the most iconic, internet-famous, and editor-approved perfumes. I'm talking about brands that rarely go on sale, like Byredo, Diptyque, Tom Ford, and more. Since I love fragrance, I went through the entire sale section to pinpoint the 16 perfumes worth purchasing first—at least in my humble opinion. Keep scrolling!

Parfums de Marly Delina Eau de Parfum $220 $187 SHOP NOW Notes: rhubarb, lychee, bergamot, Turkish rose, peony, vanilla, cashmeran, musk, vetiver I can't tell you how many of my fellow beauty editors have recommended this fragrance to me. It's a sophisticated floral scent that combines classic powdery notes like rose and peony with bright, warm notes of lychee, vanilla, and vetiver. It's basically TikTok's coquette aesthetic, bottled.

BYREDO Young Rose Eau de Parfum $225 $191 SHOP NOW Notes: Sichuan pepper, ambrette seeds, damascena rose, orris, musk, ambroxan Not the heady, powdery stuff of traditional rose perfumes, this fragrance is fresh and vibrant like an actual budding rose. It's a modern take on a classic note.

TOM FORD Vanilla Sex Eau de Parfum $255 $217 SHOP NOW Notes: Vanilla Tincture India, vanilla absolute, sandalwood essence I consider this to be the ultimate vanilla perfume. It's soft, smooth, and almost sensual in nature. Every time I wear this, people stop me in the street to tell me I smell good.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum $335 $285 SHOP NOW Notes: jasmine, saffron, cedarwood, ambergris Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 is an icon and internet-famous perfume. As my colleague and fellow beauty editor Shawna Hudson put it, "it's rich and warm and gives you such an It-girl aura." Enough said.

YSL Beauty Libre Eau de Parfum Spray Fragrance $165 $140 SHOP NOW Notes: lavender essence, orange blossom, musk accord As designer perfumes go, I think this perfume is unique. The combination of lavender and orange blossom, while unexpected, is luxurious and expensive smelling.

PHLUR Missing Person Eau de Parfum $99 $84 SHOP NOW Notes: skin musk, bergamot nectar, sheer jasmine, cyclamen, neroli blossom, orange flower, Australian sandalwood, blonde wood, white musk Here it is—one of my all-time favorite fragrances. If anything has ever come close to my signature scent, it's this. The sheer scent lingers on my skin, making me smell like myself but better. Last time I wore it, my boyfriend asked, "Why do you smell so good?" I answered that I was wearing perfume. He responded, "Really?" and leaned in for another sniff. That's the kind of under-the-radar perfume I love.

Maison Margiela Replica By the Fireplace Eau de Toilette Fragrance $85 $72 SHOP NOW Notes: pink pepper, orange flower petals, clove oil, chestnut accord, guaiac wood oil, cade oil, vanilla accord, Peru balsam, cashmeran If there was ever a time to stock up on Maison Margiela's Replica By the Fireplace, it's right now as we head into winter. The warm, smoky scent is beloved by so many beauty editors. It makes you feel like you're sitting fireside in a cozy chair in a Swiss ski lodge.

Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Parfum $230 $196 SHOP NOW Notes: fig leaves, fig tree sap, black pepper An ode to fig trees, this fresh and slightly herby scent makes me feel like I'm on a cliffside in Greece, relaxing under the warm sun. Who doesn't want to feel like that?

Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum $135 $115 SHOP NOW Notes: black currant accord, bergamot essence, jasmine grandiflorum absolute, jasmine sambac absolute, jasmine tea, bourbon vanilla, cashmeran, guaiac wood essence I know I already said Phlur's Missing Person Eau de Parfum is my favorite fragrance, so I'll qualify this by saying Valentino's Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum is my favorite designer fragrance. It's so warm, alluring, and timeless.

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette $110 $94 SHOP NOW Notes: pomegranate, yuzu iced accord, magnolia, lotus flower, peony, vegetal amber, acajou, musk I once heard someone describe this scent as "angelic," and I don't disagree. Equal parts fruity, floral, and musky, it's the ultimate "who's that girl?" scent.

Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum $135 $115 SHOP NOW Notes: vanilla infusion, lavender, vanilla caviar, vanilla absolute Rich, luxe, and expensive smelling, this perfume is what I picture a powerful CEO would wear—or, you know, a mythological goddess. With a fragrance note like vanilla caviar, how could I not?

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne $118 $100 SHOP NOW Notes: ambrette seeds, sea salt, sage I've never met a single person who dislikes this iconic English scent. It's fresh, natural, and slightly woody. I think Who What Wear Beauty Director Erin Jahns put it best when she told me, "It makes me feel like I'm a sea nymph living on the English coast." Can you tell we take our fragrances—and the feelings they evoke—seriously?

D.S. & Durga I Don't Know What Fragrance Enhancer $210 $179 SHOP NOW Notes: bergamot essence, Iso E Super, vetiver acetate, civettone, Firsantol, ambrox super This is technically a fragrance enhancer, meaning it will accentuate whatever perfume you layer over it. However, I know so many perfume-loving people who wear it alone thanks to its fresh, sheer, and clean-smelling quality.

TOM FORD Café Rose Eau de Parfum $160 $136 SHOP NOW Notes: Turkish rose, dark coffee, rose Bulgaria, ylang-ylang, coriander, patchouli, cardamom, incense, sandalwood If you love the rich, warm, and inviting smell of your favorite coffee shop, this perfume will delight your senses. With notes of rose, coffee, coriander, and cardamom, it's a dark floral with a hint of spice. I think it's the perfect fall and winter fragrance.

PHLUR Father Figure Eau de Parfum $99 $84 SHOP NOW Notes: water lily, fig, cassis buds, orris root, iris flower, jasmine dew, Madagascar vanilla, patchouli leaf, sandalwood Another Who What Wear team favorite, this green, herby scent is so unique. Personally, I wasn't sold on it at first sniff, but it turned out to be one of those "slow burn" scents that grows on you until you can't stop wearing it. There's just something about the fresh, woody, and aquatic scent profile that I can't stop sniffing.