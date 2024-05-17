I Love So Many Fragrances From This French Perfume Brand, But This Special Collection Takes the Cake

Let me preface this by saying that I've tried a lot of beautiful high-end fragrances over the years. While many of them smell incredible on the skin and I enjoy them, it's rare that I find one I love so much that I want to bathe in it daily. Luxury French house Guerlain happens to have a collection that features at least 10 fragrances that contradict my statement above. Yes, you read that right—10!

Recently, Guerlain was kind enough to send a discovery set of perfumes my way from one of the brand's best collections yet, the L'Art & La Matière lineup. I'll be honest. I wasn't expecting to fall in love with every single scent that I tried, but here we are. Each fragrance is so magically crafted with note combinations that are seriously off-the-charts good. The last thing I want to do is gatekeep when it comes to a beautiful collection like this, so I'm sharing all my absolute favorites below. While it is one of the brand's more expensive collections, I wouldn't write a dedicated ode to it if I didn't think it was completely worth it. If you love Guerlain fragrances as much as I do, then you're going to want to keep reading. This special collection is one you do not want to sleep on.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Spiritueuse Double Vanille Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: incense, pink pepper, bergamot, cedar, ylang-ylang, Bulgarian rose, jasmine, vanilla, benzoin Wow. The first time I opened this up and gave it a sniff, I had no words. I don't usually go for vanilla-heavy fragrances, so this one really took me by surprise. If I had to pick a top three out of the fragrances in this collection, I'd put this one at a solid number two. It's definitely on the sweeter side, whhich gourmand lovers will appreciate, but the additional notes of ylang-ylang, rose, and pink pepper keep it grounded so it doesn't smell overly saccharine. It's just so pretty—I would wear this as a daily scent year-round.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Neroli Outrenoir Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: bergamot, petitgrain, tangerine, lemon, grapefruit, tea, neroli, orange blossom, myrrh, vanilla, benzoin, oakmoss I'm no stranger to a good neroli fragrance. It's one of my favorite perfume notes because it gives off a deliciously solar scent. Guerlain's artfully crafted version doesn't disappoint in the slightest. While it is slightly sweet with notes of vanilla and benzoin, it's also really crisp and fresh, which makes it the perfect summer fragrance. This one also lands in my top three and just might be my new fragrance of the season.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Oud Nude Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: agarwood, raspberry, almond, bourbon vanilla, sandalwood, atlas cedar, rose Before I even tried this one for myself, I knew I would fall in love with it thanks to an endorsement from Who What Wear Beauty Director Erin Jahns. This fragrance combines all the notes that I thought I would just have to love separately since they're so different, but it does it in such an intoxicating way. The notes of raspberry and almond really stand out to me, but the smokier scent of bourbon vanilla and woodier undertones make it so beautifully unique. Needless to say, this is my absolute favorite scent so far from the collection. There are a few other scents in it I have yet to explore, but this one truly takes the cake.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Tobacco Honey Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: honey, cloves, anise, tobacco, tonka, vanilla, sesame, agarwood, sandalwood This fragrance is a woody scent that definitely smells a little unexpected. The honey notes are obvious, but I really like the headier undertones of sesame, agarwood, and sandalwood that amp up the notes of tobacco and tonka.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Rose Chérie Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: Bulgarian rose, violet, heliotrope, musk, tonka bean I know that not everyone is a fan of fragrances that lean powdery, but hear me out. This one definitely features rose as one of its main opening notes, but the musk, heliotrope, and tonka bean add a bit of extra sweetness to it and make sure it doesn't lean too powdery.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Musc Outreblanc Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: white musk, neroli, ambrette, iris, orange blossom, Bulgarian rose, milk, sandalwood, white amber If you're a fan of clean, musky scents, don't worry—there's something in this collection for you too. Some fragrances that aim to be clean and fresh end up smelling too much like laundry detergent to me, but this one does such a tactful job at avoiding that. The notes of orange blossom, rose, white amber, and sandalwood balance it out perfectly.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Angélique Noire Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: angelica, pear, pink pepper, jasmine, caraway, vanilla, cedar This floral-heavy fragrance is a springtime hit. Notes of angelica, pear, pink pepper, and jasmine give it such an airy aroma. I instantly feel like I'm on the Amalfi Coast whenever I give it a spritz.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Cuir Beluga Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: tangerine, aldehydes, immortelle, peach, patchouli, vanilla, suede, heliotrope, amber I'm not usually one for leathery fragrances because they just aren't my vibe, but this one is actually the exception. The leathery notes aren't too overpowering and are balanced out so nicely with floral and sweeter notes like patchouli and vanilla. It just makes the fragrance super unique and the best of both worlds.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Vanille Planifolia Extrait 21 $630 SHOP NOW Key notes: vanilla, spices, opoponax, amber, musk I've waxed poetic about this fragrance before, but it still continues to amaze me. The notes are simple, but it has this boozy vanilla sent to it that I just can't get enough of. I've worn it to the office multiple times, and it always earns a compliment or two. I know the price on this is pretty steep, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful vanilla fragrances I've come across. If you do decide to splurge, I don't think you'll regret it.

Guerlain L'Art & La Matière Fève Gourmande Eau de Parfum $395 SHOP NOW Key notes: cacao, rum, spices, smoke, rose, tea, patchouli I completely adore this warm, sweet, and spicy offering from the collection. I actually really enjoy the smell of cacao on its own, so I was curious to see how it performed in a fragrance—it didn't let me down. The boozier notes of rum and spices give it such a playful overlay, and it's beautifully topped off with notes of patchouli, rose, and tea so it doesn't lean too sweet.

More Guerlain Fragrances I Love

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum $98 SHOP NOW Key notes: jasmine, lavender, vanilla

Guerlain Aqua Allegoria Mandarine Basilic Eau de Toilette $115 SHOP NOW Key notes: mandarin, basil, green tea