An Expert Just Told Me About the 5 Game-Changing Products for Brilliant Summer Skin

It's official, summer is (technically) here, and with the warmer months comes an increase in humidity and UV exposure that can make skin feel oilier and trigger flare-ups of hyperpigmentation, sun spots, and melasma. This is a totally different ball game to simply keeping skin well hydrated during the winter, but the good news is that keeping skin calm and balanced is totally achievable—all it takes is an understanding of how your skin’s behaviour changes in the summer.

According to facialist and skincare expert Tarryn Warren skin typically looks its best in the beginning of summer. “The heat brings more moisture to the surface and natural vitamin D in the skin sometimes helps to heal and improve some conditions like acne or eczema,” she explains. “However the first rays do catch a lot of clients out when they are still stuck on active winter routines and red noses, and peeling skin can also feature.”

As the summer progresses and we reach July and August, skin pigment is normally at its highest. “Clients tend to notice their melasma, freckles or sun spots the most by this point,” says Warren. “Also as the months accumulate so does the loading up of extra sunblock, heat, and pollution. Over time this starts to clog and block the skin resulting in more blackheads and spots. Makeup and hot days don't go well together and this can start to increase acneic conditions.”

Of course, sunscreen is essential, especially during the summer months, but now’s the time to set aside the rich creams or oils that you may have been using during the winter. “I always suggest my clients lighten up their daytime routine,” adds Warren. "It's okay to skip a moisturiser in extreme heat and just stick to hyaluronic acid and sunblocks.” She also advises moving all actives (such as exfoliating acids and retinoids) to the evening so you don't need to panic about what is photosensitive or not.

If you find that your skin freaks out whenever the seasons change, you’re not alone—and don’t worry, you don’t need an entire new skincare routine. A few small tweaks can make a huge difference. Scroll down to discover our summer skincare essentials.

1. Clay Masks

To combat increased congestion and oiliness during the summer, Warren advises masking on a regular basis. “A clay mask can be really helpful for drawing out blocked debris—they’re amazing if you want to keep pores clean,” she says. Look for masks that use soft clays which won’t irritate skin or strip moisture, or that contain soothing ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal and squalane. Avoid over-masking—just once a week is enough to keep on top of congestion—and follow up with a soothing mist or gel mask to cool and rehydrate skin.

Niod Flavanone Mud £33 SHOP NOW This is Warren's top pick, a purifying mask which uses soft kaolin clay to draw out deep-rooted impurities. It's one of my personal favourite for addressing stubborn under-the-skin spots and cystic acne.

Shani Darden Skin Care Signature Nourishing Facial Mask 60ml £54 SHOP NOW Boosted with squalane, oatmeal, and tea, this clay mask is both cleansing and hydrating, making it a great option for dry and sensitive skin types.

Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask £70 SHOP NOW Perfect for oilier complexions, this mask uses multiple types of clay to remove oil and sebum from pores. In addition, it gently exfoliates as well, helping to remove the dead skin that contributes to congestion.

2. SPF, Everywhere

This one may sound like a no-brainer, but in addition to the regular sunscreen you apply on your face every single day, now’s the time to think about the areas that may be missing out on UV protection. Our ears, lips, scalp, and delicate eye area are easily missed but get a lot of sun exposure, so are prone to damage and burning. These days there are eye creams, lip balms, and even hair mists that contain SPF, so it’s easy to ensure you’re covered, from head to toe.

Nivea Sun Protect Lip Balm SPF30 £5 SHOP NOW Hydration and sun protection in one quick swipe.

Hello Sunday The Retouch One Face Mist SPF30 £16 SHOP NOW Reapplying sunscreen is essential to maintaining protection all day long, but isn't always easy, especially if you're wearing makeup. Sunscreen sprays like this one have revolutionised my SPF game—and they help to freshen up makeup in the process.

Heliocare 360 Fluid Cream SPF 50+ £31 SHOP NOW Thanks to its advanced formula and skin-friendly texture (it absorbs quickly and is totally invisible) this sunscreen is a frequent recommendation from skincare experts, including Warren.

3. Light Moisturisers

Rich creams and oils serve skin well in the winter when exposure to cold weather and central heating damages the skin barrier and causes sensitivity and dryness. In the summer, consider switching to light, gel-textured and water-based moisturisers which hydrate skin without feeling heavy or looking greasy.

Simple Soothing Water Cream £10 SHOP NOW If you experience redness or prickly heat during the summer months, this soothing moisturiser provides cooling relief as well as a hefty dose of hydration.

The INKEY List Omega Water Cream Moisturizer £11 SHOP NOW Despite its light, gel texture this moisturiser still packs a punch thanks to omegas and niacinamide. It's a great pick for dry and dehydrated skin.

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Acid Gel Moisturizer £34 SHOP NOW Formulated with oily skin types in mind, this gel moisturiser provides long-lasting hydration while also helping to reduce shine and sebum.

4. Azelaic Acid

Exfoliating acids help with brightening and smoothing skin, but do increase skin’s photosensitivity, making it more susceptible to sun damage. If you want to keep using acids through the summer, Warren recommends reaching for an azelaic acid serum to help maintain the benefits without sensitising skin. Azelaic Acid works by directly impacting the upper layers of the skin, ‘telling’ the skin cells how to behave in order to improve overall skin health and texture. Plus, it’s an especially beneficial ingredient to use during the summer months as it’s incredibly soothing, and can help to fade hyperpigmentation and redness.

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% £28 SHOP NOW Smooth this creamy solution onto skin to help brighten skin tone and smooth uneven texture.

Paula's Choice 10% Azelaic Acid Booster £40 SHOP NOW Thanks to its efficacy and quick results, this is one of the most popular azelaic acid treatments out there.

Beauty Pie Happy Face 10% Azelaic Acid Skin-Clearing Gel-Cream £22 SHOP NOW Smoothing, calming, and hydrating, this multi-tasking treatment combines the benefits of azelaic acid with niacinamide and cica.

5. Hydrating Layers

While skin may feel oilier during the summer, it’s important to maintain hydration to keep skin balance and prevent oil production from going into overdrive. Consider layering a hydrating mist or serum beneath your moisturiser, or using a hydrating gel mask a few times a week. If you are particularly oily-skinned and moisturisers feel too heavy for your skin during the summer, Warren recommends using a hyaluronic acid based serum instead.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ the Intensive Gel Mask £82 SHOP NOW Offering cooling relief on a hot summer's day, this gel mask features a cocktail of omegas, peptides, and lipids—perfect for rehydrating and repairing sun damaged skin.

Omorovicza Queen Essence £60 SHOP NOW This soothing toner is one of Warren's top picks for layering hydration into skin.