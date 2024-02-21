Yes, the Perfect Jeans Do Exist—These 10 Pairs Are Proof

Jeans are a staple in so many wardrobes, but TBH, finding a pair that fits just right can be notoriously tricky. I always struggle to find jeans that fit both my thighs and my waist. Thankfully, Madewell is making this problem a thing of the past. You probably already know through word of mouth (or from reading Who What Wear) that the brand's jeans are top-tier, but now, it even offers an atelier service to help you find the perfect fit. And get excited—Madewell also just released the first installment of its spring collection, a style refresh of more than 100 on-trend and staple pieces. What more could you ask for? Keep scrolling to shop my Madewell favorites.

My Top 10 Pairs of Jeans

Madewell The '90s Straight Jean $128 $100 SHOP NOW

Madewell Kick Out Full-Length Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Low-Slung Straight Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 SHOP NOW

The Perfect Vintage Jean $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell Stovepipe Jeans $128 SHOP NOW

Madewell 10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans $90 SHOP NOW

More Madewell Denim I Love

Madewell Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls $158 SHOP NOW

Madewell The High-Rise Sailor Short $78 SHOP NOW

Madewell Denim Wide-Leg Coverall Jumpsuit $168 SHOP NOW

Madewell Denim Fitted Vest $118 SHOP NOW

Madewell Denim Long-Sleeve Crop Shirt $85 SHOP NOW