Yes, the Perfect Jeans Do Exist—These 10 Pairs Are Proof

Sponsor Content Created With Madewell

Madewell Spring Collection
(Image credit: Future)
Emma Walsh
By Emma Walsh
published

Jeans are a staple in so many wardrobes, but TBH, finding a pair that fits just right can be notoriously tricky. I always struggle to find jeans that fit both my thighs and my waist. Thankfully, Madewell is making this problem a thing of the past. You probably already know through word of mouth (or from reading Who What Wear) that the brand's jeans are top-tier, but now, it even offers an atelier service to help you find the perfect fit. And get excited—Madewell also just released the first installment of its spring collection, a style refresh of more than 100 on-trend and staple pieces. What more could you ask for? Keep scrolling to shop my Madewell favorites.

My Top 10 Pairs of Jeans

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
The '90s Straight Jean

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Kick Out Full-Length Jeans

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Low-Slung Straight Jeans

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Madewell Spring Collection
The Perfect Vintage Jean

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Low-Rise Superwide-Leg Jeans

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Stovepipe Jeans

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
10-Inch High-Rise Skinny Jeans

More Madewell Denim I Love

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Denim Oversized Carpenter Overalls

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
The High-Rise Sailor Short

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Denim Wide-Leg Coverall Jumpsuit

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Denim Fitted Vest

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Denim Long-Sleeve Crop Shirt

Madewell Spring Collection
Madewell
Button-Front Denim Jacket

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Associate Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest