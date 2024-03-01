It's 2024, so Your Laundry Detergent Should Smell as Good as Your Signature Scent

I love making every aspect of my life as beautiful and enjoyable as possible—even the mundane things like doing laundry. So you can imagine my excitement when I saw that Bath & Body Works now has laundry detergent. You likely already know and love the brand's iconic scents, and its detergents and scent boosters are just as incredible. Seriously, your Sunday reset will never be the same. Keep scrolling to see the chicest, most divine-smelling laundry products—plus some of my home fragrance favorites.

Bath & Body Works Champagne Toast Scent Booster $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Scent Booster $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Lavender Vanilla Laundry Detergent $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Sunwashed Santal Laundry Detergent $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Amber Blush Scent Booster $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Sun-Drenched Linen Laundry Detergent $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works A Thousand Wishes Laundry Detergent $20 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Sunwashed Santal Scent Booster $20 SHOP NOW

Shop More Favorites From Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Fiji White Sands Foaming Hand Soap $9 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Dark Amber & Oud Concentrated Room Spray $9 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Intense 3-Wick Candle $27 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works White T-Shirt Foaming Hand Soap $9 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Coconut Sandalwood Gel Hand Soap $9 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Pink Lavender & Espresso 3-Wick Candle $27 SHOP NOW

Bath & Body Works Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla Foaming Hand Soap $9 SHOP NOW