I Asked 6 Fashion Insiders to Share Their Ultimate Pre-Loved Wish Lists—This Is What They Sent Me

Some of my best buys in recent years have been pre-loved. I bought my Prada Cleo on eBay (using the authenticity guarantee feature), brand-new Prada sandals from Vestiaire Collective and an Arket blazer from Vinted. Growing up, buying secondhand wasn't "cool", but now with a shift in our shopping habits to be more sustainably minded and so many pre-loved sites, apps and shops around, it's a brilliant way to add to your wardrobe whilst doing your bit for the planet.

I love that you can track down an item that may have previously sold out, find a vintage piece no one else will have or score a designer buy for a lot less. The only thing is, it can take a bit of searching, which is why I've called in the experts. Sharing their secondhand spring wish lists below are three Who What Wear UK editors, joined by the founders of pre-loved sites Sign of the Times, Curate & Rotate and Rites. And they've found a Saint Laurent blazer, Loewe bag, Bottega Veneta trench and Maison Margiela flats, to name a few.

Keep scrolloing to add these one-off treasures to your forever wardrobe.

1. ANTONIA JOHNSTONE, FOUNDER AND CEO, SIGN OF THE TIMES

Shop Antonia's Pre-Loved Picks:

Chanel Black 1989 Medium Classic Double Flap Bag £5180 SHOP NOW "With the rumoured price increase coming up, now is the perfect time to invest in a pre-loved Chanel. This 1989 medium Chanel double flap is in very good pre-owned condition and has the solid gold hardware."

Bottega Veneta Neutral Belted Trench Coat - Size Uk 8 £895 SHOP NOW "A classic, timeless trench coat from Bottega Veneta. The perfect piece to navigate the unpredictable British weather at this time of year. A trench coat is a wardrobe staple that stands the test of time—it's a must have."

Goyard Black Suitcase £2985 SHOP NOW "A splurge, but a real stand out piece from Goyard in the form of a suitcase. Either for travel or on-show at home, this piece is a showstopper."

Saint Laurent Tan Paris Panier Raffia Bag £575 SHOP NOW "Super fun wicker bag, perfect for the summer season. The classic shape, colour and style will mean you can wear it for a city break to a beach holiday."

2. MELANIE MILHAM, FOUNDER, CURATE & ROTATE

Shop Melanie's Pre-Loved Picks:

CHRISTOPHER ESBER Christopher Esber White Shirt | Uk10 £168 SHOP NOW "I have been lusting after this Christopher Esber shirt since it arrived into our studio. A simple crisp white shirt has been elevated with the twisted resin detail. I love that this is cropped, and would style this with high-waisted jeans and heels. My go to combo for feeling little more fancy, but chilled and effortless."

BOTTEGA VENETA Bottega Veneta Black Angle Cat Eye Sunglasses £185 SHOP NOW "These are so good. I would style these with EVERYTHING. These are practically brand new, and such a steal at nearly half the price."

Label Hjem Garment 1:8 Double Collar Bandeau Top £210 SHOP NOW "This brand takes pre-loved shirts and turns them into a totally new piece. This crop is so unique which is why I adore it. I want to wear this on holiday with a loose open shirt and some flowy wide leg trousers, bring on the sun!"

Loewe Vintage Loewe Red Leather Shoulder Bag £490 SHOP NOW "I am loving red accessories as they bring a great pop of colour to my often neutral outfits. I would style this vintage Loewe with a simple fitted white tee and my favourite pair of light wash loose Tibi jeans. It is perfection!"

3. REMI AFOLABI, VIDEO CONTENT PRODUCER, WHO WHAT WEAR UK

Shop Remi's Pre-Loved Picks:

Yves Saint Laurent Wool Blazer £248 SHOP NOW "I’m a blazer gal through and through, and have been on the hunt for the perfect vintage piece I can rely on for the everyday. I quite like a boxy oversized silhouette."

Louis Vuitton Speedy Leather Handbag £534 SHOP NOW "There’s something very nostalgic about Louis Vuitton’s monogram canvas speedy bag, as at one point in my life, it was definitely the It bag. I prefer this bag pre loved/vintage as I love the look of the tanned worn out leather handles. It’s also a versatile and durable statement piece I see myself styling often for my autumn/winter looks this year too."

Maison Margiela Leather Flats £252 SHOP NOW "As the weather starts to warm up, I’m looking for quality ballet shoes that will add a point of interest to my spring/summer looks, and there’s no other shoe that can do that better than Maison Margiela’s Tabi flats. Not a shoe choice that tickles everyone’s fancy, but it does mine!"

Bottega Veneta Veneta Leather Handbag £788 SHOP NOW "Bottega Veneta are miles ahead when it comes to quality and craftsmanship, and I love browsing for their vintage styles. The Intrecciato hobo style has been on my radar for a while now–a chic and stylish bag for the everyday. I think this style really showcases the brand’s artisanal techniques, and I will always appreciate the vintage price points that aren’t as heavy on the pocket compared to their modern versions."

4. JERRYLYN SAGUIPED, AFFILIATE MANAGER, WHO WHAT WEAR UK

Shop Jerrylyn's Pre-Loved Picks:

Ancora London Jean Paul Gaultier Multi Pocket Skirt £75 SHOP NOW "With the arrival of Summer, I'm longing to switch up my everyday jeans for flowy skirts. This white JPG one fits the bill for me, and I also love the multi-pocket detailing."

Maison Margiela Tabi Shoes £700 SHOP NOW "Controversial as they may be, I'm obsessed with the Margiela Tabi, and this pair offers a fresh take on the Mary Jane trend."

Gucci Bag , Uk Size One Size £295 SHOP NOW "The Gucci Pochette is a bag that's been on my wish-list forever. It's super versatile, and you can never go wrong with a chic black colourway."

Reformation Silk Mid-Length Dress £248 SHOP NOW "As we ease into the wedding season, I often find myself looking for pre-loved options that also double up as investment pieces. Reformation's Silk Dress is a classic, and can be styled time and time again."

5. MEG O'HARA, FOUNDER, RITES

Shop Meg's Pre-Loved Picks:

Raey Cowl Back Silk Maxi Dress £415 SHOP NOW "This Raey dress is so, so flattering, I'm loving the 90s cowl at the back. This one I'd save for a summer dinner event, and wear with pointy kitten heels (I don't do high high heels!). I'm into the clean lines so wouldn't be adding much else, some gold earrings and that's it."

Nanushka Najya Check Mini Dress £175 SHOP NOW "Gingham is just one of those prints I've always loved, and TBH anything from Nanushka is good with me. This cute mini dress is great for when (IF!) the sun comes out... it's a real throw-on-and-go item you can roll up and take anywhere. I'd keep it simple and styling with strappy flats and a cross-body bag."

Mother Roomie Frenchie Shirt £145 SHOP NOW "Anyone who knows me knows I love a stripe in all colours. But this oversized shirt is a blue and white classic and is perfect for summer to throw over a dress in the city or a bikini at the beach. (I'd wear it in winter with an oversized leather bomber, though, too). Slicked back hair, black mini, a white tank and maybe some converse... that's my ideal summer vibe."

Saint Laurent Sunglasses £185 SHOP NOW "A summer essential, these Saint Laurent sunnies would come with me everywhere. They're feminine with an edge and I'm already dreaming I'll be wearing them with hair in a messy bun, silver jewellery and minimal makeup on my next holiday."

6. SOPHIE COOKSON, E-COMMERCE ANALYST, WHO WHAT WEAR UK

Shop Sophie's Pre-Loved Picks:

Chanel Yellow Calfskin Classic Double Flap Medium £6865 SHOP NOW "It's a dream of mine to eventually own a Chanel bag, and when I do it will definitely be a second hand piece. I love the classic flap style, but really like the fresh feel of the pastel yellow shade."

Kilt Scotland Pure Wool Kilt Midi Tartan Skirt M/uk12 - Mainly in Orange £19 SHOP NOW "I've been on the hunt for a tartan skirt which has a pop of colour, and made from real wool. It's best to buy wool secondhand as the quality will be tend to be at a higher standard and will last longer. I love the buckle detail on the side which you don't typically see in more modern styles."

PRADA Prada - Ladies Real Black Leather Slingback Stiletto Heel Shoes - Eu 36.5 / Uk 4 £25 SHOP NOW "I love the T-bar style of these Prada heels, I can't believe that they are are on for such a decent price. These would be perfect for date nights or a special occasion."