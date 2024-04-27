I Asked 6 Fashion Insiders to Share Their Ultimate Pre-Loved Wish Lists—This Is What They Sent Me
Some of my best buys in recent years have been pre-loved. I bought my Prada Cleo on eBay (using the authenticity guarantee feature), brand-new Prada sandals from Vestiaire Collective and an Arket blazer from Vinted. Growing up, buying secondhand wasn't "cool", but now with a shift in our shopping habits to be more sustainably minded and so many pre-loved sites, apps and shops around, it's a brilliant way to add to your wardrobe whilst doing your bit for the planet.
I love that you can track down an item that may have previously sold out, find a vintage piece no one else will have or score a designer buy for a lot less. The only thing is, it can take a bit of searching, which is why I've called in the experts. Sharing their secondhand spring wish lists below are three Who What Wear UK editors, joined by the founders of pre-loved sites Sign of the Times, Curate & Rotate and Rites. And they've found a Saint Laurent blazer, Loewe bag, Bottega Veneta trench and Maison Margiela flats, to name a few.
Keep scrolloing to add these one-off treasures to your forever wardrobe.
1. ANTONIA JOHNSTONE, FOUNDER AND CEO, SIGN OF THE TIMES
Shop Antonia's Pre-Loved Picks:
"With the rumoured price increase coming up, now is the perfect time to invest in a pre-loved Chanel. This 1989 medium Chanel double flap is in very good pre-owned condition and has the solid gold hardware."
"A classic, timeless trench coat from Bottega Veneta. The perfect piece to navigate the unpredictable British weather at this time of year. A trench coat is a wardrobe staple that stands the test of time—it's a must have."
"A splurge, but a real stand out piece from Goyard in the form of a suitcase. Either for travel or on-show at home, this piece is a showstopper."
"Super fun wicker bag, perfect for the summer season. The classic shape, colour and style will mean you can wear it for a city break to a beach holiday."
2. MELANIE MILHAM, FOUNDER, CURATE & ROTATE
Shop Melanie's Pre-Loved Picks:
"I have been lusting after this Christopher Esber shirt since it arrived into our studio. A simple crisp white shirt has been elevated with the twisted resin detail. I love that this is cropped, and would style this with high-waisted jeans and heels. My go to combo for feeling little more fancy, but chilled and effortless."
"These are so good. I would style these with EVERYTHING. These are practically brand new, and such a steal at nearly half the price."
"This brand takes pre-loved shirts and turns them into a totally new piece. This crop is so unique which is why I adore it. I want to wear this on holiday with a loose open shirt and some flowy wide leg trousers, bring on the sun!"
"I am loving red accessories as they bring a great pop of colour to my often neutral outfits. I would style this vintage Loewe with a simple fitted white tee and my favourite pair of light wash loose Tibi jeans. It is perfection!"
3. REMI AFOLABI, VIDEO CONTENT PRODUCER, WHO WHAT WEAR UK
Shop Remi's Pre-Loved Picks:
"I’m a blazer gal through and through, and have been on the hunt for the perfect vintage piece I can rely on for the everyday. I quite like a boxy oversized silhouette."
"There’s something very nostalgic about Louis Vuitton’s monogram canvas speedy bag, as at one point in my life, it was definitely the It bag. I prefer this bag pre loved/vintage as I love the look of the tanned worn out leather handles. It’s also a versatile and durable statement piece I see myself styling often for my autumn/winter looks this year too."
"As the weather starts to warm up, I’m looking for quality ballet shoes that will add a point of interest to my spring/summer looks, and there’s no other shoe that can do that better than Maison Margiela’s Tabi flats. Not a shoe choice that tickles everyone’s fancy, but it does mine!"
"Bottega Veneta are miles ahead when it comes to quality and craftsmanship, and I love browsing for their vintage styles. The Intrecciato hobo style has been on my radar for a while now–a chic and stylish bag for the everyday. I think this style really showcases the brand’s artisanal techniques, and I will always appreciate the vintage price points that aren’t as heavy on the pocket compared to their modern versions."
4. JERRYLYN SAGUIPED, AFFILIATE MANAGER, WHO WHAT WEAR UK
Shop Jerrylyn's Pre-Loved Picks:
"With the arrival of Summer, I'm longing to switch up my everyday jeans for flowy skirts. This white JPG one fits the bill for me, and I also love the multi-pocket detailing."
"Controversial as they may be, I'm obsessed with the Margiela Tabi, and this pair offers a fresh take on the Mary Jane trend."
"The Gucci Pochette is a bag that's been on my wish-list forever. It's super versatile, and you can never go wrong with a chic black colourway."
"As we ease into the wedding season, I often find myself looking for pre-loved options that also double up as investment pieces. Reformation's Silk Dress is a classic, and can be styled time and time again."
5. MEG O'HARA, FOUNDER, RITES
Shop Meg's Pre-Loved Picks:
"This Raey dress is so, so flattering, I'm loving the 90s cowl at the back. This one I'd save for a summer dinner event, and wear with pointy kitten heels (I don't do high high heels!). I'm into the clean lines so wouldn't be adding much else, some gold earrings and that's it."
"Gingham is just one of those prints I've always loved, and TBH anything from Nanushka is good with me. This cute mini dress is great for when (IF!) the sun comes out... it's a real throw-on-and-go item you can roll up and take anywhere. I'd keep it simple and styling with strappy flats and a cross-body bag."
"Anyone who knows me knows I love a stripe in all colours. But this oversized shirt is a blue and white classic and is perfect for summer to throw over a dress in the city or a bikini at the beach. (I'd wear it in winter with an oversized leather bomber, though, too). Slicked back hair, black mini, a white tank and maybe some converse... that's my ideal summer vibe."
"A summer essential, these Saint Laurent sunnies would come with me everywhere. They're feminine with an edge and I'm already dreaming I'll be wearing them with hair in a messy bun, silver jewellery and minimal makeup on my next holiday."
6. SOPHIE COOKSON, E-COMMERCE ANALYST, WHO WHAT WEAR UK
Shop Sophie's Pre-Loved Picks:
"It's a dream of mine to eventually own a Chanel bag, and when I do it will definitely be a second hand piece. I love the classic flap style, but really like the fresh feel of the pastel yellow shade."
"I've been on the hunt for a tartan skirt which has a pop of colour, and made from real wool. It's best to buy wool secondhand as the quality will be tend to be at a higher standard and will last longer. I love the buckle detail on the side which you don't typically see in more modern styles."
"I love the T-bar style of these Prada heels, I can't believe that they are are on for such a decent price. These would be perfect for date nights or a special occasion."
