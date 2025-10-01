The Items Worth Investing In This Fall

Welcome to The Who What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to The Who What Wear Podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
It's one of the most wonderful times of the year: the Who What Wear 100.
From the splurges to invest in this season to the shoes you need to make room for in your closet, twice a year, the Who What Wear team breaks down the best of the best—across all of the major categories.
When it comes to the items that senior fashion editor Eliza Huber recommends you invest in for fall, she's prioritizing modern classics with a twist.
"For this guide, we really focused on pieces that will feel super relevant and fresh this time of year," Huber said.
For the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Editor in Chief Kat Collings sits down with Huber and associate fashion editor Nikki Chwatt to share the items to invest in this season, their favorite trends for fall, and more.
To read excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
I think of fall as a time that you invest in those one or two splurge items more than any other time of year. If you've been saving up for that one new fall piece, something you'll wear for years to come, what are you recommending we buy?
Eliza Huber: I like to think of investment pieces this time of year as modern twists on classic items.
Obviously, you want the item that you're spending a lot of money on to be timeless and last forever and be able to be worn all the time.
For this guide, we really focused on pieces that will feel super relevant and fresh this time of year.
One of those items is a pair of navy-and-black Chanel ballet flats in patent leather.
I feel like everyone has or wants the tan-and-black combo, but navy-and-black is so cool right now and such a fun clashing color combo.
The same goes for the Cartier Tank.
I feel like a lot of people have the silver version on a metal bracelet—which is gorgeous and classic, timeless—but a lot of people right now are kind of wanting to buy the golds.
One fun way to make it feel extra 2025 and extra fall is to buy it on a cognac croc leather band. Really chic, a little bit different, so you're not having the same watch as everyone.
Nikki Chwatt: For designer bags right now, we're loving Bottega's new bucket version of its Andiamo bag. It's a really nice investment piece for the fall. It just came out. It just hit the stores.
It has a soft leather outer and then there's an inner divider. It's made from the brand's signature weave.
It comes in black and fondant, which is Bottega's rich brown hue, but we're really loving the burgundy shade.
It looks very luxe and expensive.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Small Leather Bucket Bag
Where should we be looking to buy some key shoe styles for fall?
Huber: We kind of thought of this as a capsule wardrobe for shoes.
We have everything from boots of various heights to low-profile sneakers to shearling-lined flats.
One pair of shoes that's really fun are these Khaite Britt clogs.
They are a sandal, but I think they're a very autumnal sandal.
There are a lot of fun ways to style them, and you can score really similar styles at Zara, or there's even a Dr. Scholl's pair that I saw people on TikTok talking about.
Khaite
Britt Buckled Calf Hair Mules
Then there's this It-girl brand that started last year in 2024. It's called Jude. All of their shoes are so cute.
They have this great slit peep toe, which is very in right now.
Jude
Date Mule in Black Leather
Finally, the Adidas Tokyo is such a cool sneaker right now.
It's really the second coming of the Samba, and like the Samba, I think it'll for years be popular because new colorways are always coming out and people can get excited about the next one that they maybe can't get their hands on and then another color comes out that they want.
What do you think is going to be the top fall trend of the year?
Huber: I'm really into plaid. I feel like there was the black trouser with the plaid tied around the waist that's actually a belt at Kallmeyer and they just came out.
I think styling-wise, there are super-interesting ways to wear it, so I'm excited to play around.
Kallmeyer
Ulla Tie Trouser in Black Virgin Wool With Plaid
Chwatt: I'm betting on indigo jeans. I've been seeing them everywhere already ahead of fall, and I just love the uniform appeal and sophisticated vibe that the dark wash exudes
Citizens of Humanity
Annina Straight Leg Jeans
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.