Our Editor Shares Her 2025 Spring Fashion Predictions

Florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are here to stay. With the first official day of spring just a *day* away, Who What Wear's Associate Director of Special Projects Kristen Nichols shares the spring runway trends that you can incorporate into your wardrobe as you finally put away those winter coats.

One of those runway trends Nichols noticed is the return of nostalgia around fashion from the 1960s. "I wrote a story recently about how even the New York downtown set is suddenly dressing kind of like Audrey Hepburn and they have their little pillbox hats and their gloves," Nichols said.

On the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Nichols shares her 2025 spring trend predictions, why florals aren't going anywhere any time soon, and more. For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.

Did you make any predictions that you're starting to see come true this season and starting to trickle down into the market?



I feel like it's always interesting seeing what's on the runway six months ahead, and then what's actually translating, what are people actually wearing.

I think we made some predictions that rang true. One is this nostalgia, and it's really coalesced around fashion from the 1960s. I wrote a story recently about how even the New York downtown set is suddenly dressing kind of like Audrey Hepburn and they have their little pill box hats and their gloves.

The people you think of as the coolest, most directional dressers are taking notes from this more nostalgic fashion, which I think is really fun. Another thing that is kind of interesting is this return of really more romantic style.

It's something I think of as very sweet and pretty but hasn't necessarily felt "cool" in a while. We're seeing this big return of a lot of pastels. Specifically, we've been talking a lot about this shade of powder pink, but beyond that, pastels in general are returning in a big way, which is interesting, I think, because there's just been this minimalism for so long, where people only want to wear neutrals.

Even myself, someone that wears a lot of neutrals, I'm getting a little bored of it. I think having a little more color feels really fresh and fun. We've talked about this before, but we're seeing the bag charms continue. Sculptural belts, pendant necklaces, and tassels are suddenly everywhere.

People are even taking simple looks and then just adding a little something to make them stand out a bit, which I'm really into.

Let's start with the '60s nostalgia trend and that elegant form of dressing. You mentioned pillbox, hats, tights, gloves, skirt suits. Where can people shop to get this look?



The skirt suit is a really easy way to wear this if you're looking for more of an outfit that leans into that trend.

There's a really great one from Aritzia right now that has this kind of peplum-shaped blazer that's a little bit sculptural. If you're looking for something that you'll invest in and have in your closet for years and years, there's nothing quite as iconic or classic as the Dior 'Bar' jacket.

Whether you're buying it new or vintage, it really was what established the new look in the 50s.

I think those are on either end of the spectrum in terms of your budget.

Aritzia Regal Blazer $228 SHOP NOW

Dior 30 Montaigne Bar Jacket $5000 SHOP NOW

Another piece I'm very bullish about is the car coat.

I actually wore one last season for a street style, fashion week look. I've been loving it since then.

I think it's just one of those classic, iconic pieces that does feel very 60s, but does feel very modern, as well.

The one I had was from a New York brand I love called Lafayette 148.

There are really great ones across the board on the lower end, price wise.

Lafayette 148 New York Cashmere Double Face Oversized Car Coat $2698 SHOP NOW

Madewell has some really great ones.

I think of brands in the designer space, like Prada and Miu Miu, that always have great versions of this in their collections.

I think, in general, because it is looking to another era of fashion, there are just so many great vintage options, as well.

If you love to hunt for pieces on eBay, like I do, this is a great moment to do some shopping in that space.

Madewell Madewell X Alpha Industries Waxed Cotton Car Coat $240 SHOP NOW

I know a lot of our editors—speaking of them wearing pillbox hats—have found some great vintage options.

Then there are also brands like Gigi Burris who specialize in beautiful hats that have great options and even a more minimal brand like Toteme has some really nice options.

GIGI BURRIS Lauren Melousine Cocktail | Black $370 SHOP NOW

Toteme Shearling Pillbox Hat $257 SHOP NOW

You spoke about this cool girl romance return of boho. What items are you seeing more and more of and what brands do you recommend checking out to get this vibe?

I think the floral print dress, floral print gown is back.

I think we're seeing it less in terms of the more traditional silhouette and it's just about having either an asymmetrical neckline, like we saw at Victoria Beckham, and it almost looks sculpted in a way.

Or at Loewe there are these hoop skirt versions—which I'm not sure if those are wearable for every day—but I think just speaks to the kind of new silhouettes that we're seeing in that.

At Chloe at the Spring-Summer 2025 show, the collection ended with just these very voluminous, flowy, beautiful dresses that almost had a shorter hemline in the front than in the back and billowing sleeves and it just felt very romantic and ethereal.

I think we'll see more interesting silhouettes and a lot of flowy fabrics.

I think there'll be a lot of chiffon, organza fabrics that feel really light and maybe a little sheer, but not necessarily revealing, just have that element of lightness, which I think feels really fresh.

MANGO Semi-Transparent Floral-Print Draped Dress - Women | Mango Usa $140 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Ashlynn Dress Citron Rosier Floral $328 SHOP NOW

I think another piece that's interesting is the return of the slip skirt and the slip dress and these really beautiful lace trimmed pieces.

J.Crew Gwyneth Slip Skirt $35 SHOP NOW

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.