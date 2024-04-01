The Bride Wore Mirror Palais and a Red Áo Dài For Her Intimate California Wedding

Welcome to Who What Wear Weddings , the destination for style-minded weddings. Expect insightful tips straight from the newlyweds, shoppable elements, and plenty of must-save imagery as we share the nuptials of our favorite fashion people getting married. For upcoming features, share your submissions here .

An Vo and Matt Carmody met at a friend’s birthday party in Brooklyn in 2020. After learning that Vo is a talented baker, Carmody did his best to impress her by eating multiple slices of the cake she made, and the rest is history. "Our dating experience was a bit atypical because it began in the middle of the pandemic, so rather than cute dates at bars and restaurants, we had to improvise with floor picnics in our little apartments and lots of dog walks to Fort Greene Park," shares Vo. "Continuing with the canine theme, Matt proposed soon after we moved to L.A., by tying a red silk satchel with my engagement ring in it to our dog’s collar at home, and saying that Lulu had something to show me." And yes, the story of their rings is just as adorable as their proposal. "Matt knew that I had a particular idea in mind for my engagement ring, so we ended up designing our rings together with our dear friend Aeri Go . It was such a cool process to go through together," says Vo.

The couple’s wedding celebrations started in Los Angeles with an intimate ceremony at city hall and ended in Orinda, California with a striking yet humble reception at a home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Both events were beautifully executed thanks to the couple’s eye for detail and the help of their talented friends and family. Including the cake Vo made herself, unique florals provided by her good friend, and a wedding dress sourced on Poshmark, this wedding is full of surprises and heart-warming moments throughout with many more ahead.

"Our city hall ceremony was very simple. My friend Nazhat, who officiated, led a beautiful ceremony. I wore a vintage dress from Highline Vintage . This French couture gown was worn at the 1976 Cannes Film Festival—I loved that it had such [a] fun history."

"I decided to make my own bouquet after spotting a little flower stand in Berkley, across from Chez Panisse where we had lunch with Matt’s family. I also made Matt a boutonnière using the same flowers. I walked down the mini aisle with my dog Lu. While altering my ceremony dress, I had some extra fabric and my mom made him a little matching poof collar!"

"We wanted to keep the ceremony more intimate so it was mostly family and close friends. Most of Matt’s family and friends flew in all the way from Australia! [The] overall vibe was very chill and sweet. Walking into city hall holding hands and seeing all the other brides and couples was so fun! It felt so nice to see others celebrating their special day too—[neither of us] is super keen on being the center of attention. Afterward, we all met at a bar in SF to continue the festivities."

WWW Weddings tip: "Having a close friend be our officiant made the ceremony all the more intimate. It’s a relatively easy process to get registered as an officiant, and definitely worth it."

"I got ready with my sweet friends Alyona, Marielle, and my cousin Stephanie! I came to the venue early with Matt to set up. I was helping with floral arrangements, so I just wore a big button-up shirt and shorts to run around in. "

"I used eyeshadow from Suqqu, and Chanel bronzer and lipstick. My hair is short so I just added some volume spray to keep things simple."

"I wanted a more simple and classic silhouette for my reception and found this Mirror Palais dress on Poshmark. The color was labeled 'butter' so as a baker, I was like this is the one! For jewelry, I wore these Sophie Bille Brahe earrings and Jennie Kwon necklace from No. 3 Jewelry . "

"I had seen this photo of Zendaya on some red carpet event with iridescent green eyeshadow and flawless glowy skin, so she was my muse for the big day!"

"Matt wore a charcoal suit and champagne-colored tie to the ceremony. For the reception, he wore a navy Issey Miyake Homme Plissé pleated suit."

"Before our guests arrived, we walked around the estate to do a little photo shoot. There was a tea house on the grounds, as well as a few bridges that connected different areas of the property."

"My good friends, Alyona Kuzmina and Marielle Sales, were our photographers, and they did an absolutely amazing job capturing our joyous day."

"For dinner, we broke away from the crowd and ate dinner together in the Frank Lloyd Wright house. We planned and executed the whole event (with the generous help of friends and family), so it was nice to have a sweet intimate moment with just the two of us, and to laugh about how much easier it would have been to just hire a planner!

We both love Vietnamese food and, luckily enough, I had a family friend who catered. They were amazing. We had to have a whole roast pig for dinner as well, in true Vietnamese tradition. The food was served buffet style and guests were self-seated along two long dining tables on the lawn."

"My background is in landscape architecture, so I’ve always been an architecture nerd. When I found out there was a Frank Lloyd Wright home that hosted events, I told Matt we had to check it out. In terms of vision, I just wanted a beautiful garden party vibe, and the property had a big lawn that was perfect for that. The night before the reception I hand-painted a canvas banner for our welcome table. Everything was super DIY, and we couldn’t have pulled it off without the help of all our friends and family."

"All the floral arrangements and my stunning bouquet were lovingly created by my friend Puni of Puni Petals. The flower palette was soft pinks and creams with striking greens. She really made all my wedding floral dreams come true! And then proceeded to blow everyone away at karaoke later that night."

The bride and groom enjoying the reception.

Vo enjoying the party.

"My grandma had her own Vietnamese wedding dress studio in Saigon. She is no longer with us, but before she passed she made me a red áo dài. It was so special that I was able to wear it at my reception. I’ve never felt so beautiful. And we had to get Matt a matching blue one in true Vietnamese fashion."

"Outside of graphic design, I bake cakes! My micro bakery started as a pandemic hobby, and soon I started taking orders from friends of friends. It’s always been a passion of mine, and when my mom told me she baked her own wedding cake in Vietnam, I really wanted to continue the tradition. I baked a small ceremonial cake for Matt and I to cut, and we ordered a bigger sheet cake from Shengkee bakery."

"My aunties picked up some of my favorite Viet desserts as well—durian cream puffs, bánh da lợn (mung bean pandan cake), and thạch rau câu (coconut agar jelly treats)."

"

"Matt is an incredible singer, I, unfortunately, am not. But karaoke is synonymous with a good time at a lot of Vietnamese parties, so it felt perfect that we would have that at our reception. We opened up the karaoke floor with a duet version of SZA’s “Nobody Gets Me”—it was very cute and silly."

WWW Weddings tip: "In our misguided DIY spirit, we made the mistake of attempting to clean up the reception by ourselves the next day. Not that anyone else would be silly enough not to do this, but please hire a cleanup crew."

Photographers: Marielle Sales & Alyona Kuzmina

Florist: Puni Petals

Catering: Golden Harvest Catering

Venue: The Buehler Estate

Rentals: Abbey Party Rents