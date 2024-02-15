I Just Got Back From California—3 Lessons I Learned on Low-Key Dressing

By Sierra Mayhew
I’ve been visiting California to see family my whole life, but for one of the first times I went as an adult (and newfound fashion girl), I felt like I had to go all out style-wise. I’m talking Paris Hilton–inspired graphic T-shirts, minidresses, and stilettos. However, that only made me look like a tourist. I realized quickly it didn’t quite match up with the laid-back style the people in the state have mastered, also know as California cool.

Having a low-key sense of style is the ultimate power move, and after ending 2023 in California, I felt inspired to adopt that mentality. For my most recent trip, I packed a simple capsule wardrobe that was easy to dress up or down. Below, discover three lessons I learned while I was in the Golden State.

Lesson #1: Always overestimate any signs of bad weather.

California may be known as a sunny state, but the weather isn’t always as warm as people expect. I have heard of many friends packing as if they were going somewhere tropical only to quickly become disappointed. Keep in mind this is a state where people wear an enormous puffer jacket the second it drops below 70ºF. I’ve noticed that Californians overestimate any signs of bad weather. If the forecast indicates even a drop of rain, they’re in rain boots. If the temperature is 63º, they’re in coats. It’s not fashionable to be uncomfortable, so prepare for the worst so that you can look your best.

Cozy Cloud Puffer
Free People
Cozy Cloud Puffer

Putney ribbed-knit jacket
Varley
Putney Ribbed-Knit Jacket

Rib-knit Wool-blend Hat
H&M
Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Hat

Nia Rainboot
Vince
Nia Rainboot

Singin' In The Rain Packable Jacket
FP Movement
Singin' in the Rain Packable Jacket

Lesson #2: You really only need the basics.

I mentioned before that when I first started going to L.A. as an adult, I didn’t quite understand the dress code. When I pack for a trip to somewhere like Miami, my suitcase is filled with statement pieces and not much else. Now, as I’ve become more familiar with traveling to California, I pretty much stick to a capsule wardrobe. There’s always a blazer or two and lots of tanks, tees, and denim. The simpler, the better, and wow, does it make packing a bit easier. This is a trick I’d like to bring into my life in general.

Short-sleeved polo shirt with buttons - Women
mango
Short-Sleeved Polo Shirt

Whisper Cotton Scoopneck Tank Top
Madewell
Whisper Cotton Scoopneck Tank Top

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Julius Calfskin Leather Belt
Khaite
Julius Calfskin Leather Belt

trench coat
Sezane
Scott Trench Coat

Lesson #3: When in doubt, wear double denim or a matching set.

When you’re in the wild, wild West, you might as well do as the cowboys do. If I’m lost on an outfit to wear (whether I’m in California or at home in New York), I find myself slipping into a Canadian tuxedo or matching set. If you’re packing for a trip out West or you’re simply trying to emulate the style at home, I highly suggest this move.

Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket
Reformation
Brooks Oversized Denim Jacket

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

BDG Denim Lace-Up Tube Top
BDG
Denim Lace-Up Tube Top

Mid Rise '90s Loose Carpenter Jeans
Gap
Mid Rise '90s Loose Carpenter Jeans

Pilcro Classic Denim Shirt
Pilcro
Classic Denim Shirt

Shop my California wardrobe:

Ribbed wool, silk and cashmere-blend cardigan
La Ligne
Ribbed Wool, Silk and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

Everyone deserves to own a cardigan this pretty.

Leni Skirt
Reformation
Leni Skirt

I’m obsessed with this black miniskirt.

Layne slingback loafer heels in crinkle leather
J.Crew
Layne SlingbackLoafer Heels in Crinkle Leather

I’ll be thinking about these for a while.

Ribbed Modal-blend T-shirt
H&M
Ribbed Modal-Blend T-Shirt

You already know how I feel about basics.

Venice Slingback Flat
Vince
Venice Slingback Flat

A pop of red is so L.A. coded.

Cropped striped wool polo shirt
Loewe
Cropped Striped Wool Polo Shirt

This polo is so prep-school chic.

Roxy Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Roxy Linen Two Piece

I love when I can purchase my matching sets as one.

Wren slim shirt in Baird McNutt Irish linen
J.Crew
Wren Slim Shirt in Baird McNutt Irish Linen

The things this shirt can do in your closet.

Short Textured-knit Cardigan
H&M
Short Textured-Knit Cardigan

Classic.

Sunray Mixed Media Cotton Jersey Babydoll Top
Free People
Sunray Mixed Media Cotton Jersey Babydoll Top

I just want to pick lemons from a tree in my Malibu backyard while wearing this top.

Ribbed-knit tank
LEMAIRE
Ribbed-Knit Tank

I’d wear this daily if I could.

Rosaline Knit Top
Reformation
Rosaline Knit Top

Just add cool jeans.

Elbow-sleeve button-up sweater-dress
J.Crew
Elbow-Sleeve Button-Up Sweater-Dress

Everyone you know will be asking where you got this.

Coated Bomber Jacket
H&M
Coated Bomber Jacket

When I think of California, I think of warm tones of leather.

Contrast Stripe V-Neck Sweater
MANGO
Contrast Stripe V-Neck Sweater

I’m in my stripes era.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.
