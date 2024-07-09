I Went on a Wellness Trip in Mexico With ALO—Here's Everything I Wore and Did
Just as summer officially kicked off, I hopped on a plane in New York City to head to Cabo San Lucas on the coast Mexico, bound for a wellness retreat with Alo Moves at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. The itinerary for the long weekend brought the Alo Moves fitness and mindfulness classes to an IRL setting, blended with ways to experience local food and special cultural experiences from the area.
My schedule included everything from yoga under a palapa on the beach and a soothing sound bath to a local cacao ceremony and a private Reiki session. I also test-drove activewear pieces from ALO during the classes to see how they performed in the sessions, including a tank top that is so good I now want to order it in an array of colors. Ahead, take a closer look at everything I wore and did on the wellness retreat.
Activewear Test-Drive
Before I even left for the trip, I tried on some of the activewear pieces from ALO. This look—including a seamless white tank top and black leggings—was a standout for its blend of comfort and function. The tank top, in particular, is a new workout favorite that I love so much that I have more colorways sitting in my shopping cart right now. The silhouette is timeless, and the fabric is stretchy yet holds its shape.
Day 1 of the Wellness Retreat
The first day of the wellness retreat began with a morning yoga class taught by Ashley Galvin. It was set at an open-air palapa on the beach with the sound of waves crashing on the shoreline within earshot and the smell of salt water in the air.
The class was a blend of fast-paced vinyasa flows and deep stretches.
I wore a fog-gray bra top paired with high-waisted black leggings. The bra top had excellent support, making it a great piece for yoga, but it was also perfect for the higher-intensity sculpt workout with Meghan Campion that followed.
There were breaks throughout the day, so I was able to explore the beautiful hotel property.
I packed Wives Like Us by Plum Sykes, which was the perfect beach read.
The closet in my hotel room was outfitted with an ALO workout wardrobe for the retreat.
We headed to dinner at El Farallon—an iconic restaurant set on a cliffside at the edge of the ocean. Everything is so fresh that the menu changes daily based on the local seafood catches of the day. We sampled everything from locally caught fish to Wagyu. While the days were sunny and warm, temperatures dipped slightly at night, so I wore a linen button-down shirt paired with straight-leg jeans and a leather bag from The Row.
The scene at the El Farallon restaurant included breathtaking views at sunset.
Day 2 of the Wellness Retreat
Nicole Rutsch taught a sound bath class in the morning that was incredible. It was a blend of calming and inspiring, which put me in a meditative state.
Later in the afternoon, I had a private Reiki treatment with Rutsch. It was my first time trying the energy flow practice, and I experienced some of the visual imaging and sleepiness that are known to be reactions.
The morning started off with cool cloud cover, so I layered a fleece-lined sweatshirt over a matching bra top and leggings.
For dinner, I slipped into a black midi dress paired with slingback flats.
For dinner, I had a reservation at Don Manuel's—another restaurant set at the hotel. I ordered the yellowtail crudo, which was served with avocado, microgreens, tuile, and a sauce poured on top tableside. Just as I sat down, fireworks were set off in the sky, and a live band played music nearby.
