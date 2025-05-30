Test article containing all blocks - DO NOT EDIT

In my opinion, tanning my face is scarier than my body. If all goes wrong, I can hide your arms and legs with clothes. My face, though? That's trickier. These Clarins drops take the fear out of self-tanning my face thanks to its super-subtle color deposit that can easily be built up throughout the week. Mix a few drops in with my moisturizer as the last step in my skincare routine, and wake up with the prettiest glow ever. (PSA: There's also a body version.)

Key ingredients: Glycerin (hydrates); Aloe vera (soothes)

Shades: 1

Length of tan: Gradual, deepens with more use

Size: 0.5 oz.

What I Love: Buildable color; Provides natural-looking color; Long-lasting; Hydrating formula; Easy to apply; A little goes a long way

What I Don't: More product may be needed for darker skin tones

Review for MC: "No matter how magical the self tanner, I'm just not very good at applying it. Streaks, stained clothes, patchy spots—it's not the self tanner, it's me. Enter these Clarins self tanning facial drops, which you mix with a few drops of moisturizer as the last step of your skincare routine. It's foolproof, proven by the fact I've been using it for years and have yet to see a single streak on my face. The beauty equivalent of working smarter, not harder." — Jenny Hollander, Digital Director