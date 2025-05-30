Test article containing all blocks - DO NOT EDIT
Section Block
Cras at velit pulvinar tellus euismod tristique. Maecenas nec varius lectus. Nullam sed ante sollicitudin, ultricies felis vitae, luctus dolor. Mauris lacus sapien, vehicula nec mauris eu, condimentum commodo nulla. Pellentesque pellentesque turpis eu tellus rhoncus, id commodo sapien accumsan. Ut ornare elit in diam tincidunt, sit amet gravida quam pharetra.
Heading Block
Donec ullamcorper molestie leo. Sed ut neque egestas, gravida quam ac, auctor turpis. Morbi blandit magna ac tincidunt ornare. Aenean egestas, tortor id porta ornare, neque odio eleifend est, id tempus est nunc sit amet dui. Duis viverra volutpat lacus sit amet commodo. Nullam nec tortor auctor, sodales libero eu, rhoncus velit. Sed efficitur, nunc in rutrum tempus, lectus tellus molestie diam, vel gravida lectus sapien at dui. Aliquam erat volutpat. Nullam suscipit id leo eget consequat. Nunc sed blandit lectus, non efficitur elit.
Boxout blocks (with/without image)
Boxout with description and image
Nullam suscipit id leo eget consequat. Nunc sed blandit lectus, non efficitur elit.
Cras at velit pulvinar tellus euismod tristique. Maecenas nec varius lectus. Nullam sed ante sollicitudin, ultricies felis vitae, luctus dolor. Mauris lacus sapien, vehicula nec mauris eu, condimentum commodo nulla. Pellentesque pellentesque turpis eu tellus rhoncus, id commodo sapien accumsan. Ut ornare elit in diam tincidunt, sit amet gravida quam pharetra. Donec ullamcorper molestie leo. Sed ut neque egestas, gravida quam ac, auctor turpis. Morbi blandit magna ac tincidunt ornare. Aenean egestas, tortor id porta ornare, neque odio eleifend est, id tempus est nunc sit amet dui. Duis viverra volutpat lacus sit amet commodo. Nullam nec tortor auctor, sodales libero eu, rhoncus velit. Sed efficitur, nunc in rutrum tempus, lectus tellus molestie diam, vel gravida lectus sapien at dui. Aliquam erat volutpat.
Ut dignissim finibus luctus. Donec pulvinar maximus dolor, vel pellentesque massa cursus iaculis. Aenean lectus metus, sodales at dignissim a, posuere fermentum mi. Morbi ac facilisis nibh. Duis auctor est et lacinia mattis. Sed finibus non urna at ornare. Morbi eleifend feugiat pharetra.
Phasellus mattis, leo in molestie malesuada, sapien libero ultrices ex, ac placerat velit felis eu tortor. Proin venenatis elit mi, ac sollicitudin magna congue vel. Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum, vel porta nibh tempus. Morbi dictum ex id leo viverra egestas. Aliquam aliquet orci at augue vulputate vestibulum at pulvinar dolor. Etiam euismod magna leo, vel faucibus sem ultricies at. Nullam ut hendrerit erat. Donec diam turpis, molestie et erat a, ultricies fringilla augue. In et est facilisis lacus fringilla rhoncus sit amet eget nunc. Sed in pulvinar dui, id convallis leo. Nullam consectetur a risus sed accumsan.
Boxout with description only
- Item one of a list
- item two of a list
- item three of a list
Ut mollis porta nibh et maximus. Mauris non mauris sit amet lectus pharetra suscipit. Etiam at fermentum nisi, in fermentum velit. Cras et lectus vitae ex tincidunt vulputate quis sit amet felis. Nullam sit amet malesuada turpis, in convallis ipsum. Cras velit dui, aliquet at risus a, elementum mollis nunc. Aliquam ac lacus ex. Nullam pellentesque porttitor molestie. Maecenas finibus sapien justo, eu finibus nunc
- This is a list block
- This is a list block
- This is a list block
- this is a list block
Person Block
Morbi ac facilisis nibh. Duis auctor est et lacinia mattis. Sed finibus non urna at ornare. Morbi eleifend feugiat pharetra.
Info Block
This is a disclaimer
This is an update on the article
This is an verification disclaimer
Table Block
Column 1
Column 2
Column 2
Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum, vel porta nibh tempus.
Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum, vel porta nibh tempus.
Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum, vel porta nibh tempus.
Etiam euismod magna leo, vel faucibus sem ultricies at
Etiam euismod magna leo, vel faucibus sem ultricies at
Etiam euismod magna leo, vel faucibus sem ultricies at
Maecenas finibus sapien justo, eu finibus nunc vulputate et.
Maecenas finibus sapien justo, eu finibus nunc vulputate et.
Maecenas finibus sapien justo, eu finibus nunc vulputate et.
Image Block
Gallery Block
Gallery block - Carousel layout
Slide title one
Cras at velit pulvinar tellus euismod tristique. Maecenas nec varius lectus. Nullam sed ante sollicitudin, ultricies felis vitae, luctus dolor. Mauris lacus sapien, vehicula nec mauris eu, condimentum commodo nulla.
Slide title 2
Morbi blandit magna ac tincidunt ornare. Aenean egestas, tortor id porta ornare, neque odio eleifend est, id tempus est nunc sit amet dui. Duis viverra volutpat lacus sit amet commodo. Nullam nec tortor auctor, sodales libero eu, rhoncus velit. Sed efficitur, nunc in rutrum tempus, lectus tellus molestie diam, vel gravida lectus sapien at dui. Aliquam erat volutpat. Nullam suscipit id leo eget consequat. Nunc sed blandit lectus, non efficitur elit.
Slide title 3
Phasellus mattis, leo in molestie malesuada, sapien libero ultrices ex, ac placerat velit felis eu tortor. Proin venenatis elit mi, ac sollicitudin magna congue vel. Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum, vel porta nibh tempus. Morbi dictum ex id leo viverra egestas.
Product Block
STANDARD PRODUCT LAYOUT
Confession: I toss and turn too much to actually sleep in this overnight gel mask from Medicube. Instead, I leave it on for a few hours while I bed-rot or watch Netflix on weekends and let it work its magic. I love the genius inclusion of PDRN and the way the mask is cut to cling perfectly to my face until it hardens enough to lift off, leaving my skin with a glassy glow.
HORIZONTAL PRODUCT LAYOUT
From spring to fall, this microneedling serum stayed in trend (and sold out) at every Daiso I visited. The spicules in the formula definitely prickle so it’s not my top pick for sensitive skin, but Amazon reviewers are obsessed with the smoothing effect—and it’s beloved in South Korea as well.
HERO PRODUCT LAYOUT (3)
Beauty of Joseon’s Relief Sun—aka the sunscreen that launched a thousand TikToks—is as intensely moisturizing as everyone says. It’s also—sadly—no longer available in the U.S. due to its use of non-OTC Korean sunscreen filters. For an FDA-compliant formula that’s just as good, you’ll love the newly launched Daily Tinted Fluid Sunscreen. I tested samples and can confirm the texture remains miraculously lightweight and the finish is neither too dewy nor too matte—a true feat considering its use of zinc oxide.
Best Facial Self Tanner
In my opinion, tanning my face is scarier than my body. If all goes wrong, I can hide your arms and legs with clothes. My face, though? That's trickier. These Clarins drops take the fear out of self-tanning my face thanks to its super-subtle color deposit that can easily be built up throughout the week. Mix a few drops in with my moisturizer as the last step in my skincare routine, and wake up with the prettiest glow ever. (PSA: There's also a body version.)
Key ingredients: Glycerin (hydrates); Aloe vera (soothes)
Shades: 1
Length of tan: Gradual, deepens with more use
Size: 0.5 oz.
What I Love: Buildable color; Provides natural-looking color; Long-lasting; Hydrating formula; Easy to apply; A little goes a long way
What I Don't: More product may be needed for darker skin tones
Review for MC: "No matter how magical the self tanner, I'm just not very good at applying it. Streaks, stained clothes, patchy spots—it's not the self tanner, it's me. Enter these Clarins self tanning facial drops, which you mix with a few drops of moisturizer as the last step of your skincare routine. It's foolproof, proven by the fact I've been using it for years and have yet to see a single streak on my face. The beauty equivalent of working smarter, not harder." — Jenny Hollander, Digital Director
When Cho told me she had developed a barrier cream that would leave every other barrier cream I’d tried in the dust, I uncapped this golden gel with skepticism. I ended up emptying it in a month. It smells like juicy Hallabong, has the most refreshing texture, and brightens my complexion while remaining gentle enough for my sensitive skin.
HERO PRODUCT LAYOUT (3) + Text
I thought I’d seen innovation when I first tried micro dart pimple patches, but these micro dart, serum-infused undereye masks were a truly novel find. They’re another product you can either sleep in or leave on for a couple of hours. The serum darts dissolve gradually and give my undereyes a smoothing refresh (a must for anyone as sleep-deprived as I am).
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Nulla dictum mollis hendrerit. Suspendisse eu condimentum nulla, sed mattis elit. Cras quis nisi vel arcu tempus mattis. Pellentesque non risus turpis. Proin faucibus lectus ac eros sagittis rutrum. Suspendisse viverra, tortor vel eleifend tincidunt, ligula augue ornare nibh, a convallis sapien magna a ex. Donec consectetur augue eget dolor facilisis, sollicitudin facilisis sapien sollicitudin. Curabitur diam nulla, tempor non varius sed, euismod cursus nulla. Interdum et malesuada fames ac ante ipsum primis in faucibus. Morbi mollis vulputate tincidunt. Cras elementum neque ipsum, a placerat sapien tristique quis.
Cras at velit pulvinar tellus euismod tristique. Maecenas nec varius lectus. Nullam sed ante sollicitudin, ultricies felis vitae, luctus dolor. Mauris lacus sapien, vehicula nec mauris eu, condimentum commodo nulla. Pellentesque pellentesque turpis eu tellus rhoncus, id commodo sapien accumsan. Ut ornare elit in diam tincidunt, sit amet gravida quam pharetra. Donec ullamcorper molestie leo. Sed ut neque egestas, gravida quam ac, auctor turpis. Morbi blandit magna ac tincidunt ornare. Aenean egestas, tortor id porta ornare, neque odio eleifend est, id tempus est nunc sit amet dui. Duis viverra volutpat lacus sit amet commodo. Nullam nec tortor auctor, sodales libero eu, rhoncus velit. Sed efficitur, nunc in rutrum tempus, lectus tellus molestie diam, vel gravida lectus sapien at dui. Aliquam erat volutpat. Nullam suscipit id leo eget consequat. Nunc sed blandit lectus, non efficitur elit.
VERSUS PRODUCT LAYOUT
Niche brand Femmue formulates all of its skincare with flowers, and my favorite pick is this super decadent leave-on mask that smells like a bouquet of fresh-picked roses. The pale pink, bouncy gel sinks in quickly; it doesn’t mess up my pillowcase and always makes me feel like I just left the spa. I love a thick-ish layer of this in the winter for skin that’s baby-soft and bright by morning.
I love a lot of formulas from TirTir, like its dewy lip balms and Milk Skin Toner. But I really can’t name the brand and not mention its most viral launch: the signature red cushion that took over TikTok with its range of 40 shades, a rarity for K-Beauty. Mine is 21N, and if you’re new to cushions, the trick is to pat off the excess on the inner lid and bounce it on in the thinnest layers possible. Do it and you’ll achieve a natural, non-cakey finish that lasts and lasts.
Deal Block
Deal description
Buying Guide Block
Buying Guide Block title
Our expert review:
Specifications
Compare Block
Title for compare block
Item 1
- Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum
- Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum
- Mauris commodo sapien sed neque condimentum
Item 2
- Etiam euismod magna leo, vel faucibus sem ultricies at
- Etiam euismod magna leo, vel faucibus sem ultricies at
This article was originally published on Gnomes in Gardens