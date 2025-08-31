I Hosted a Dinner Party for My Fashion Friends—Here's What We Wore, Ate and Drank

From a secret garden in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea , some of fashion’s most exciting talents toasted to the end of summer for Who What Wear’s supper club series, Excellent Taste. A little oasis of calm and elegance in the bustle of West London, Templeton Garden is the latest Miiro hotel to get tastemaking industry people talking. Known for their considered design, chic communal spaces, and delicious food (we are big fans of Le Grand Cayre in Paris), this newly launched destination opened up both its private, dreamy garden (the special, quaint kind you'd find in a British rom com that no regular people usually have access to) and the elegant restaurant Pippin’s for a night of great conversation, the most moreish chips, and a range of superb outfits tapping into early Autumn trends like plaid and suiting.
Upon arrival, our guests—a veritable industry banquet of super creatives including the likes of VIP stylist Rose Forde, model and artist Tigerlily Taylor, musicians Beka and Bea and her Business, actress Daisy Jelley and designer Coco Fennell—were treated to a final taste of the season with a spicy margarita cocktail from Herradura and champagne from Penfolds. We soaked up the last of a balmy evening, before jackets became essential after dark, and then moved into a private dining space for an intimate dinner. Penfold's wine poured freely, and conversation turned to creative endeavours, taking risks, nail art, navigating work challenges, and—a topic that always sparks a lot of chat—getting clothes altered!
Over a romantic table setting dotted with whimsical flowers from one of our multihyphenate guests, the model and florist Julia Campbell Giles (who only uses British-grown, organic and pesticide free blooms) we enjoyed starters of beef tartare, seabass and cheddar salad, mains including cod loin, grilled chicken and a garden vegetable pot, and an array of very British desserts including a modern take on a trifle, an Earl Grey custard tart and a never-can-be-wrong chocolate mousse. Suffice to say, we didn't go to bed hungry and many of us are still dreaming about the chicken-fat chips a week later...