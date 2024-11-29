Personal Space: RIXO

Ever wanted to take a look around the homes of Britain's most stylish residents? In Personal Space, we take a deep dive into design, looking at the moodboards of industry insiders to find out how they curate their space. From luxury finds in designer boutiques to secondhand shopping secrets, we ask the experts for the interior design tips that made their house a home. Next up, Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey, co-founders of RIXO take us through their love of colour, considered curation, and how to use prints to best effect.

How would you both describe your interior design style?

"We’re so excited to share the launch of Casa RIXO, our debut homeware collection because it feels like the perfect expression of our interior style. It’s all about our love of colour and those unexpected, unique combinations that make a space truly sing.

While we’re both maximalists at heart, there’s always an underlying sense of calm and balance too—it's about creating rooms that feel both vibrant but not chaotic." -OMC

If we were to walk into your homes on any given day, what would we be likely to see?

“I definitely spend more time in. As I am in the office Monday to Friday I crave home-life come Friday evening. I always have an Aesop incense burning and I’m a stickler for having the house tidy. There is a cupboard for everything—tidy house, tidy mind! Spending a day at home pottering is my biggest luxury!” -OMC

“Similarly to Orlagh as I’m out and busy most of the week, I cherish time at home with my family at the weekend. I love lighting candles and putting lamps on; lighting can really change the whole ambiance of a room. I like a tidy home and hate mess which with two little boys can be hard, but I’d say I’m a tidy maximalist.” -HR

What aesthetic style, era, or vibe speaks to you the most?

“I am in love with mid-century and any thing Italian from the 70’s is a gem!” -OMC

(Image credit: Victoria Adamson)

What made you fall in love with the houses you live in now?

“It was the character and potential it had. I live in a Victorian terrace that hadn’t been touched in about 20 years, so we did a kitchen extension and added a dormer. To start from scratch was the perfect blank canvas albeit slightly daunting.” -HR

“For me it was the light and the sense of calmness. Living in London can be hectic, but the right living space can make London living a dream.” -OMC

What are some of your favourite rooms in your homes and why?

“My bedroom has to be one my favourite room in the house! Mainly because it has the best light in the house and a there's a little luxury of my husband bringing me a coffee to bed every morning.” -OMC

“I love our kitchen as it has so much natural light coming in and it’s where we spend a lot of time at weekend. My little boys love running around the kitchen island and we enjoy entertaining for brunches looking out onto the garden.” -HR

What are some of the best buys you have invested in for your house?

“My bed! It’s from Soho Home. I also have a pouffe from Love Your Home which is full of storage, and I find it so practical but also love the design. I also have the Carmella lights from Cúpla in the bathroom and kitchen which are my absolute favourite.” -OMC

“I have the Cúpla lights in my kitchen too which make the space feel really special. The big investment was a Henry Holland lamp, but it finishes off the room perfectly so I’ll have it forever.” -HR

Whose interiors might we find screenshotted in your saved folder as inspo?

“@Cuplastudio. The whole feed is screenshotted." -OMC

“@Tessnewallstudio. Everything she paints is beautiful, so I’ve lots of screenshots and saved posts for later!” -HR

How do you refresh your interiors for each season? (If at all)



“The Casa RIXO collection isn’t based on trends, but they are designed to have small tweaks like cushions and bedding which can make small changes feel fresh.” -OMC

“I think naturally light can really change the look and feel of a room. Having more lamps on in the winter, more cushions and throws on the sofa and lighting candles more than in the summer can make a big difference. Simply by having certain things put away changes your space up easily.” -HR

As more of us are working from home than ever before, how important is curating a workspace in the home, and what is the inspiration behind yours?

“I have a big window right next to my office at home so that makes a big difference when you’re sat there all day, also the chair you're sitting on is essential. I invested in a gorgeous 1960s Kjærnulf Armchair in Oak that I purchased on Vinterior, and I absolutely love it.” -HR

Those who have visited the RIXO flagship on the Kings Road will know how integral the interior design is to the overall shopping experience and how it serves as an introduction to the RIXO aesthetic. How did you come up with the concept of the store and what are your favourite parts?

“Community is a key part of our business. We designed our flagship store to be somewhere our #humansofRIXO can relax, hang out and inspire each other; it is so much more than a shopping destination! Expect lots of colour, vintage furniture, a coffee kiosk, cocktail bar, alternation service and individual RIXO special touches.

A highlight of ours is our dedicated pre-loved area. We believe the most sustainable way to shop is to buy something that’s already been made or buying in charity or vintage shops. Therefore, when we opened our flagship store we knew that we wanted to have a space that was dedicated to pre-loved where people can donate their old RIXO to allow others to buy it at a cheaper price point, and you have that circularity within that product because our customers are always like, "oh!" when we bring something back. They love coming in and discovering the old, and even though it’s five years old, it always finds a welcome new home!” -HR and OMC



RIXO have now launched its debut homeware collection CASA RIXO, how do you initially find the inspiration for these pieces? Do you design with the RIXO shopper or the interiors obsessed in mind?

“From day one, Henrietta and I always knew RIXO had more to offer than just womenswear. Every antique fair we wander through leaves us brimming with ideas, not just for our collections but for the kind of spaces we want to create, too. Expanding into homeware felt like a natural step—bringing that same RIXO flair we love, but in a way that transforms your home so easily through our love of print and textiles. RIXO’s debut homeware collection embodies the brand’s commitment to creativity and self-expression, providing stylish, quality pieces that feel just as special in your home as they do in your wardrobe.

The work of artist Henri Matisse has also been a longstanding influence on the brand. The designs in RIXO’s first interiors collection embraces the bold use of colour and artistic expression that the brand is known for. The designs feature hand-painted colours and tones that evoke a strong crafted feel, with visible brushstrokes adding a touch of imperfection and uniqueness to each piece. The collection offers two distinct palettes: one bright and primary, perfect for adding a vibrant pop to any room, and the other more neutral with terracotta and cream tones, offering versatility for differing interior styles which is always a huge focus for our clothing range too.” -OMC

(Image credit: Victoria Adamson)

What are some of your favourite pieces in your home collection?



“My favourite piece has to be the ZEBE table cloth I love it’s so special” -OMC

“I love the ROMILLY cushions in terracotta and can’t wait to get two on my sofa at home!” -HR

Do you have any tips on how best to shop antique, vintage and second-hand?



“Vintage shopping philosophy centres around patience, curiosity, and a willingness to trust your personal taste. We would encourage finding pieces that resonate with you and tell a story, ultimately making your space or wardrobe feel personal and timeless.” -OMC

Where are your favourite places to shop for the below:

Vintage/antiques: Vintage fairs are brilliant, the Frock Me London fairs are definitely worth going to!



Affordable pieces: Kempton, it’s an early start but you can find some real bargains.

Luxury investment pieces: Pierre Frey for fabrics, they can be used to reupholster old pieces and turn them into a real investment item you’ll love for years to come.

Textiles, accessories, and decorative finishing touches: Bettina Ceramica have the most gorgeous fruit bowls, candle sticks… I love everything she does. -HR



What advice would you give anyone wanting to redecorate their space?

We love mixing vintage with modern pieces to create a space that feels timeless yet current. The idea of pairing vintage furniture with modern accents, gives a room an authentic and collected look. Sourcing decor from vintage shops adds a personal touch to your home.

In line with our love for vintage, we see nothing wrong with items that show a bit of character and charm. We love embracing small imperfections that make a space feel lived in and individual.

As mentioned, we don’t follow trends so suggest avoiding seasonal trends when redecorating. Trust your instinct and decorate with what you love, we always design spaces to reflect our tastes –even if unconventional – as it makes it feel more like your home.

