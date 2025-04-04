Personal Space: Kelly Hoppen

Ever wanted to take a look around the homes of Britain's most stylish residents? In Personal Space, we take a deep dive into design, looking at the mood boards of industry insiders to find out how they curate their space. From luxury finds in designer boutiques to secondhand shopping secrets, we ask the experts for the interior design tips that made their house a home. Next up, renowned interior designer, author and entrepreneur, Kelly Hoppen. On the launch of her new homeware collection with Marks & Spencer, Kelly talks us through her signature interior design style, how to bring a little bit of luxury into the home and her inspirations.

How would you describe your personal interior design style?

I would describe my style as balanced and harmonious, with a neutral base accented by deep, rich colours. Rooted in purity and simplicity, my approach creates spaces that feel effortless and are designed to be environments for people to live in.

If we were to walk into your house on any given day, what would we be likely to see?

Our home is very tidy, which I love - it’s warm, inviting, and layered with texture. Lighting is key, creating an atmosphere that shifts beautifully throughout the day. I always fill the space with fresh flowers, bringing the outside in and adding a sense of vibrancy. It’s a home that feels lived-in and loved, with great art and design pieces I’ve collected over the years.

What aesthetic style, era, or vibe speaks to you the most?

There are so many, but my love for Eastern aesthetics is always a part of my style. That said, I love blending old and new – mixing timeless, classic elements with contemporary touches to create spaces that feel both grounded and effortlessly modern.

What made you fall in love with the house you live in now?

The opportunity to completely transform it – it needed to be gutted which meant I could rebuild it entirely to my vision. That, for me, is the ultimate dream. Also, the incredible natural light!

What are some of your favourite rooms in your house?

I love every room in our home – which is exactly how it should be. Each room flows seamlessly into the next. But if I had to choose, our kitchen holds a special place in my heart as it’s where I’ve found a real love for cooking.

Whose interiors might we find screenshotted in your saved folder as inspo?

I have a huge Pinterest archive – it’s filled with beautiful places, details, and design elements that I use as inspiration.

How do you refresh your interiors for each season?

It’s all about texture and flowers. Each season is about reinventing the space rather than redoing your home. You can do this by buying some new pieces, introducing different fabrics, layering in soft furnishings like cushions and throws, and incorporating seasonal flowers to bring in a fresh energy.

As more of us are working from home than ever before, how important is curating a workspace in the home, and what is the inspiration behind yours?

For me, working from the kitchen table is just as effective as having an entire room dedicated to work. Everyone will have different needs for their workspace, but the key is finding a space that works for you.

As the founder and powerhouse behind your eponymous interior design brand and multiple successful collaborations, how would you distill the classic Kelly Hoppen trademark look, and why do you think this has stood the test of time?

I think because it is real and approachable. It’s rooted in a neutral palette that allows people to adapt it to their home. My trademark is often seen in the use of soft, pale colours as backdrops, paired with luxurious textures - like the distinct cushions that have become synonymous with my brand.

As an interior designer you have worked in spaces of all shapes, sizes and styles. Where do you draw your initial inspirations from?

One of my best inspirations is from music, as well as fashion. Wherever I travel is the ultimate source of inspiration—every place I visit I am instantly and subconsciously inspired.

Regarding your furniture and lighting collections, how to you kick off the design process?

When it comes to my furniture and lighting collections, like the one I’ve just launched with M&S, I design with both the shopper and the space in mind. I really want to create pieces that not only elevate a room but also resonate with the people who will use them.

What would you recommend implementing in the home to set the perfect mood, energy or feeling?

De-clutter! I know it’s a cliché, but it’s true – clear space leads to a more uncluttered mind, creating a balance in life.

What are some of your favourite pieces in your homeware collection?

I have so many. The new tabletop is brilliant - it's very different, functional, and easy to incorporate into any space. I’m also really loving the new throws and cushions. My marble collection is another highlight, along with the mirrors, which always bring a touch of elegance to any room. Honestly, I love all of it!

Do you have any tips on how best to shop antique, vintage and second-hand?

Go to markets and see everything in-person rather than online. It’s part of the fun!

Where are your favourite places to shop for...

Vintage/antiques: Paris

Affordable pieces: Brussels

Luxury investment pieces: I adore shopping at The Invisible Collection , Liagre , and Gilles & Boissier for timeless, investment-worthy pieces.

What advice would you give anyone wanting to redecorate their space?

Start planning your design by laying it out on a mood board. Focus on hard finishes first, then layer in soft textures, then you can look at adding furnishings and furniture. Keep revisiting your design to make sure it still works for you. Finally, measure and plan your space, and if drawing is hard for you, use masking tape to lay out sizes on the floor.

The new M&S X Kelly Hoppen exclusive homeware collection will be available in-store and online at www.marksandspencer.com from 3rd April 2025.

