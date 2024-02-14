Skiwear Shouldn't Cost More Than Your Flight—32 Pieces to Bring to the Slopes

ski outfit

This time of year, my Instagram feed is filled with fashionable people hitting the slopes. Somehow, all of them look incredibly stylish as they swerve through pine tree–lined, snowy mountains. Even those who dress for skiing just to sit in a cabin and drink hot chocolate look well-dressed. As I contemplate whether or not I should book a ski trip before the ice caps melt, I worry that my travels will require me to purchase a brand-new luxury wardrobe just to fit in. After doing some thorough research, I'm here to report that's not the case.

My research has led me to retailers like Free People and Nordstrom, where I've discovered that skiwear doesn't have to break the bank. Below, find 32 under-$300 pieces that can help you build out an excellent ski wardrobe.

Squad 180mm ChromaPop Snow Goggles
Smith
Snow Goggles

These goggles will take you far.

Chill Factor Leggings
Free People
Chill Factor Leggings

Extra-warm leggings to keep you out on the slopes for as long as possible.

Flare Leg Pants
Iets Frans
Flare Leg Pants

Flared ski pants save some extra room for your boots.

Hunter Intrepid Tall Buckle Boots
Hunter
Tall Buckle Boots

We can't even continue this conversation without mentioning Hunter boots.

Gridlock Cool Down Beanie
FP Movement
Gridlock Cool Down Beanie

This beanie is just a vibe.

Speed Sunglasses - Green Glow Mirror/Green Glow
Alo
Speed Sunglasses

Sporty sunglasses are a must-have.

Nishi padded quilted leather gloves
Goldbergh
Nishi Padded Quilted Leather Gloves

Your gloves should be just as stylish as the rest of your ski gear.

Jacquard-knit Sweater
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Sweater

Logo sweaters immediately make me think of the ski slopes.

Varley Marcie Fairisle Sweater
Varley
Marcie Fairisle Sweater

Fair Isle sweaters are next in my cart.

Snowfall Water Resistant Puffer Jacket
Sweaty Betty
Snowfall Water Resistant Puffer Jacket

Puffer jackets you can wear on or off the slopes >>>>

Crew neck sweater with trim - Women
Mango
Crew Neck Sweater

This is giving "Euro ski trip" vibes.

Light As A Feather Packable Puffer
FP Movement
Light as a Feather Packable Puffer

This puffer is perfect for traveling because it can be compressed into a chic pillow during your flight.

Rosette Crochet Balaclava
Urban Outfitters
Rosette Crochet Balaclava

Not all balaclavas are boring.

2-pack Socks
H&M
2-Pack Socks

I'd pack as many tall socks as I can.

Sno Hooded Nylon Ski Jacket
Topshop
Sno Hooded Nylon Ski Jacket

An incredible puffer.

Hit The Slopes Balaclava
Free People
Hit the Slopes Balaclava

Ordering this because I don't want the snow to mess up my blowout.

You Know It Base Layer Solid
Free People
You Know It Base Layer Solid

Layers on layers.

Davos leather-trimmed shearling baseball cap
Cordova
Davos Leather-Trimmed Shearling Baseball Cap

This is more of an après-ski accessory, and I'm so here for it.

Hit The Slopes Pants
Free People
Hit the Slopes Pants

These are the kind of snow pants I'd want to run around in.

ThermoMove Down Puffer Ski Jacket
H&M
ThermoMove Down Puffer Ski Jacket

This patent moment is incredible.

Sol striped ribbed-knit turtleneck top
Cordova
Sol Striped Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top

Layered to the max.

Ruby Oversized Fair Isle Sweater
A.L.C.
Ruby Oversized Fair Isle Sweater

Adding this to my cart again and again.

Bird faux fur bucket hat
GOLDBERGH
Bird Faux Fur Bucket Hat

Goldbergh is a must-have ski brand, and this is the perfect starter piece.

Snowrider Puffer Jacket - Fog
Alo
Snowrider Puffer Jacket

Instantly a new favorite puffer.

Après Ski II Appliqué Sweater
Alp N Rock
Après Ski II Appliqué Sweater

You can find me next to the fireplace in this one.

Reflective Pippa Packable Puffer
FP Movement
Reflective Pippa Packable Puffer

She's so pretty.

Bony appliquéd ribbed-knit beanie
BOGNER
Bony Appliquéd Ribbed-Knit Beanie

I'll be thinking about this beanie for a moment.

Parajumpers Power Earmuffs
Parajumpers
Power Earmuffs

Shearling for days.

Carmen ribbed-knit cardigan
VARLEY
Carmen Ribbed-Knit Cardigan

I want my purchases to go further than my trip, and I'd wear this sweater constantly.

x Chloe Kim Insulated Cargo Overalls
Roxy x Chloe Kim
Insulated Cargo Overalls

Roxy ski is another brand you need to have on your map.

Stretch-jersey turtleneck top
Falke
Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Top

You'll look ultra-luxe in this sweatproof layering piece.

Lift Love Bibb
FP Movement
Lift Love Bibb

If you love the coquette aesthetic, try this.

