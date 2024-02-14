Skiwear Shouldn't Cost More Than Your Flight—32 Pieces to Bring to the Slopes

This time of year, my Instagram feed is filled with fashionable people hitting the slopes. Somehow, all of them look incredibly stylish as they swerve through pine tree–lined, snowy mountains. Even those who dress for skiing just to sit in a cabin and drink hot chocolate look well-dressed. As I contemplate whether or not I should book a ski trip before the ice caps melt, I worry that my travels will require me to purchase a brand-new luxury wardrobe just to fit in. After doing some thorough research, I'm here to report that's not the case.
My research has led me to retailers like Free People and Nordstrom, where I've discovered that skiwear doesn't have to break the bank. Below, find 32 under-$300 pieces that can help you build out an excellent ski wardrobe.
Smith
Snow Goggles
These goggles will take you far.
Free People
Chill Factor Leggings
Extra-warm leggings to keep you out on the slopes for as long as possible.
Iets Frans
Flare Leg Pants
Flared ski pants save some extra room for your boots.
Hunter
Tall Buckle Boots
We can't even continue this conversation without mentioning Hunter boots.
FP Movement
Gridlock Cool Down Beanie
This beanie is just a vibe.
Alo
Speed Sunglasses
Sporty sunglasses are a must-have.
Goldbergh
Nishi Padded Quilted Leather Gloves
Your gloves should be just as stylish as the rest of your ski gear.
H&M
Jacquard-Knit Sweater
Logo sweaters immediately make me think of the ski slopes.
Varley
Marcie Fairisle Sweater
Fair Isle sweaters are next in my cart.
Sweaty Betty
Snowfall Water Resistant Puffer Jacket
Puffer jackets you can wear on or off the slopes >>>>
Mango
Crew Neck Sweater
This is giving "Euro ski trip" vibes.
FP Movement
Light as a Feather Packable Puffer
This puffer is perfect for traveling because it can be compressed into a chic pillow during your flight.
Urban Outfitters
Rosette Crochet Balaclava
Not all balaclavas are boring.
H&M
2-Pack Socks
I'd pack as many tall socks as I can.
Topshop
Sno Hooded Nylon Ski Jacket
An incredible puffer.
Free People
Hit the Slopes Balaclava
Ordering this because I don't want the snow to mess up my blowout.
Free People
You Know It Base Layer Solid
Layers on layers.
Cordova
Davos Leather-Trimmed Shearling Baseball Cap
This is more of an après-ski accessory, and I'm so here for it.
Free People
Hit the Slopes Pants
These are the kind of snow pants I'd want to run around in.
H&M
ThermoMove Down Puffer Ski Jacket
This patent moment is incredible.
Cordova
Sol Striped Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top
Layered to the max.
A.L.C.
Ruby Oversized Fair Isle Sweater
Adding this to my cart again and again.
GOLDBERGH
Bird Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Goldbergh is a must-have ski brand, and this is the perfect starter piece.
Alo
Snowrider Puffer Jacket
Instantly a new favorite puffer.
Alp N Rock
Après Ski II Appliqué Sweater
You can find me next to the fireplace in this one.
FP Movement
Reflective Pippa Packable Puffer
She's so pretty.
BOGNER
Bony Appliquéd Ribbed-Knit Beanie
I'll be thinking about this beanie for a moment.
Parajumpers
Power Earmuffs
Shearling for days.
VARLEY
Carmen Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
I want my purchases to go further than my trip, and I'd wear this sweater constantly.
Roxy x Chloe Kim
Insulated Cargo Overalls
Roxy ski is another brand you need to have on your map.
Falke
Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Top
You'll look ultra-luxe in this sweatproof layering piece.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.