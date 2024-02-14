Skiwear Shouldn't Cost More Than Your Flight—32 Pieces to Bring to the Slopes

This time of year, my Instagram feed is filled with fashionable people hitting the slopes. Somehow, all of them look incredibly stylish as they swerve through pine tree–lined, snowy mountains. Even those who dress for skiing just to sit in a cabin and drink hot chocolate look well-dressed. As I contemplate whether or not I should book a ski trip before the ice caps melt, I worry that my travels will require me to purchase a brand-new luxury wardrobe just to fit in. After doing some thorough research, I'm here to report that's not the case.

My research has led me to retailers like Free People and Nordstrom, where I've discovered that skiwear doesn't have to break the bank . Below, find 32 under-$300 pieces that can help you build out an excellent ski wardrobe.

Smith Snow Goggles $120 SHOP NOW These goggles will take you far.

Free People Chill Factor Leggings $198 SHOP NOW Extra-warm leggings to keep you out on the slopes for as long as possible.

Iets Frans Flare Leg Pants $45 SHOP NOW Flared ski pants save some extra room for your boots.

Hunter Tall Buckle Boots $230 SHOP NOW We can't even continue this conversation without mentioning Hunter boots.

FP Movement Gridlock Cool Down Beanie $20 SHOP NOW This beanie is just a vibe.

Alo Speed Sunglasses $150 SHOP NOW Sporty sunglasses are a must-have.

Goldbergh Nishi Padded Quilted Leather Gloves $259 SHOP NOW Your gloves should be just as stylish as the rest of your ski gear.

H&M Jacquard-Knit Sweater $29 SHOP NOW Logo sweaters immediately make me think of the ski slopes.

Varley Marcie Fairisle Sweater $178 SHOP NOW Fair Isle sweaters are next in my cart.

Sweaty Betty Snowfall Water Resistant Puffer Jacket $277 SHOP NOW Puffer jackets you can wear on or off the slopes >>>>

Mango Crew Neck Sweater $59 $29 SHOP NOW This is giving "Euro ski trip" vibes.

FP Movement Light as a Feather Packable Puffer $198 SHOP NOW This puffer is perfect for traveling because it can be compressed into a chic pillow during your flight.

Urban Outfitters Rosette Crochet Balaclava $47 SHOP NOW Not all balaclavas are boring.

H&M 2-Pack Socks $9 SHOP NOW I'd pack as many tall socks as I can.

Topshop Sno Hooded Nylon Ski Jacket $219 SHOP NOW An incredible puffer.

Free People Hit the Slopes Balaclava $48 SHOP NOW Ordering this because I don't want the snow to mess up my blowout.

Free People You Know It Base Layer Solid $78 SHOP NOW Layers on layers.

Cordova Davos Leather-Trimmed Shearling Baseball Cap $260 SHOP NOW This is more of an après-ski accessory, and I'm so here for it.

Free People Hit the Slopes Pants $128 SHOP NOW These are the kind of snow pants I'd want to run around in.

H&M ThermoMove Down Puffer Ski Jacket $299 SHOP NOW This patent moment is incredible.

Cordova Sol Striped Ribbed-Knit Turtleneck Top $158 SHOP NOW Layered to the max.

A.L.C. Ruby Oversized Fair Isle Sweater $164 SHOP NOW Adding this to my cart again and again.

GOLDBERGH Bird Faux Fur Bucket Hat $149 SHOP NOW Goldbergh is a must-have ski brand, and this is the perfect starter piece.

Alo Snowrider Puffer Jacket $198 SHOP NOW Instantly a new favorite puffer.

Alp N Rock Après Ski II Appliqué Sweater $298 SHOP NOW You can find me next to the fireplace in this one.

FP Movement Reflective Pippa Packable Puffer $198 SHOP NOW She's so pretty.

BOGNER Bony Appliquéd Ribbed-Knit Beanie $160 SHOP NOW I'll be thinking about this beanie for a moment.

Parajumpers Power Earmuffs $95 SHOP NOW Shearling for days.

VARLEY Carmen Ribbed-Knit Cardigan $138 SHOP NOW I want my purchases to go further than my trip, and I'd wear this sweater constantly.

Roxy x Chloe Kim Insulated Cargo Overalls $64 SHOP NOW Roxy ski is another brand you need to have on your map.

Falke Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Top $50 SHOP NOW You'll look ultra-luxe in this sweatproof layering piece.