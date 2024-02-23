From "Up Next" Handbags to Unexpected Lenses, These 6 It Items Were Everywhere at NYFW

After a week in the electrifying chaos that is NYFW, let me tell you my shopping cart is most definitely full. From the front rows to the busy streets outside of glamorous venues, it seemed like everyone in New York had the most amazing sense of style. Among all of the cool things that I saw, there were certain It items and trends nearly everywhere I turned.

Although the runway is where trends are born, they’re cemented by the street style stars. This season, a few things that we've been buzzing about finally took center stage. Below, discover the six It items we saw emerge as the unsung heroes.

Loewe Bags

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Quiet luxury bags are still winning out over flashy logos, and Loewe is a pioneer in the space. Its bags that say Loewe without actually saying Loewe at all were scattered among the crowds outside of the show venues, and I felt highly influenced.

Loewe Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag $2900 SHOP NOW This one feels super fresh.

Loewe Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Two-Tone Leather Tote Bag $1990 SHOP NOW My dream work tote.

Loewe Paseo Satchel Pleated Leather Shoulder Bag $2400 SHOP NOW I’ll be dreaming about this until it's mine.

Brooches

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

What makes any top or blazer you already own feel brand new? I'd say an abstract brooch would definitely do the trick. While I was growing up, this jewelry item felt like something I'd only ever find in my grandmother's chest of drawers, but things have changed.

Gucci Metal Double G Brooch With Crystals $430 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a logo moment.

Petit Moments Glitz Bow Brooch $40 SHOP NOW Turning your favorite trend into a brooch is such a vibe.

Oscar de la Renta Shoreline Shell Goldtone, Crystal & Imitation Pearl Pin $420 SHOP NOW Now this is fun.

Quiet Luxury Staples

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Wardrobe staples are currently hitting their peak among the fashion crowd's elite. While some of us used to reach for the trend of the season, we're dressing it down with classic staples. Somehow, a classic white T-shirt has become an It buy.

Everlane The Cotton Long Trench Coat $298 SHOP NOW This trench coat is incredible.

Aligne Leath Pussybow Volume Sleeve Blouse $109 SHOP NOW A blouse I'd wear over and over again.

Madewell The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $128 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with the fit on these jeans.

Gucci Jackie Bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I purchased this bag four years ago, and it was an incredible decision because clearly it's not going anywhere. It's certainly earned It-bag status and was seen out and about during New York Fashion Week often.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW This is the color I currently own, and it goes with everything.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW I need it in classic black next.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag $2550 SHOP NOW This print is incredible.

Optical Lenses

While I used to fear being caught wearing my optical lenses, I'm now considering embracing what I once wore in my middle school years. This has quickly become the trend of the moment and an easy way to make any look feel next-level.

Quay The Kween 34mm Cat Eye Blue Light Filtering Glasses $65 SHOP NOW This shade of pink is so good.

Celine Oversized Cat-Eye Acetate Optical Glasses $430 SHOP NOW These are so elevated.

Dolce&Gabbana 49mm Cat Eye Optical Glasses $149 SHOP NOW I'm loving the print on these.

Colored Tights

If you're looking for a new trend to try for under $20, colored tights is the best answer I can give you. While red was the first stocking to be worn by the fashion crowd, now we're seeing white, pink, and sometimes even blue. Winter is here, and who says it has to be boring?

Urban Outfitters Maude Lace Tight $15 SHOP NOW White tights are such a vibe.

High Heel Jungle Heart Knit Tights $38 SHOP NOW These tights are a cool-girl move.