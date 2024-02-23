From "Up Next" Handbags to Unexpected Lenses, These 6 It Items Were Everywhere at NYFW

fashion week
(Image credit: Photos via Launchmetrics, @emilisindlev, @champagnemani, The Style Stalker, Getty Images)
By Sierra Mayhew
published

After a week in the electrifying chaos that is NYFW, let me tell you my shopping cart is most definitely full. From the front rows to the busy streets outside of glamorous venues, it seemed like everyone in New York had the most amazing sense of style. Among all of the cool things that I saw, there were certain It items and trends nearly everywhere I turned.

Although the runway is where trends are born, they’re cemented by the street style stars. This season, a few things that we've been buzzing about finally took center stage. Below, discover the six It items we saw emerge as the unsung heroes.

Loewe Bags

fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Quiet luxury bags are still winning out over flashy logos, and Loewe is a pioneer in the space. Its bags that say Loewe without actually saying Loewe at all were scattered among the crowds outside of the show venues, and I felt highly influenced.

Paseo leather shoulder bag
Loewe
Paseo Leather Shoulder Bag

This one feels super fresh.

Puzzle Fold convertible medium two-tone leather tote bag
Loewe
Puzzle Fold Convertible Medium Two-Tone Leather Tote Bag

My dream work tote.

Paseo Satchel pleated leather shoulder bag
Loewe
Paseo Satchel Pleated Leather Shoulder Bag

I’ll be dreaming about this until it's mine.

Brooches

fashion week

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

What makes any top or blazer you already own feel brand new? I'd say an abstract brooch would definitely do the trick. While I was growing up, this jewelry item felt like something I'd only ever find in my grandmother's chest of drawers, but things have changed.

Metal Double G brooch with crystals
Gucci
Metal Double G Brooch With Crystals

You can't go wrong with a logo moment.

Glitz Bow Brooch
Petit Moments
Glitz Bow Brooch

Turning your favorite trend into a brooch is such a vibe.

Shoreline Shell Goldtone, Crystal & Imitation Pearl Pin
Oscar de la Renta
Shoreline Shell Goldtone, Crystal & Imitation Pearl Pin

Now this is fun.

Quiet Luxury Staples

fashion week

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Wardrobe staples are currently hitting their peak among the fashion crowd's elite. While some of us used to reach for the trend of the season, we're dressing it down with classic staples. Somehow, a classic white T-shirt has become an It buy.

The Cotton Long Trench Coat
Everlane
The Cotton Long Trench Coat

This trench coat is incredible.

Leath Pussybow Volume Sleeve Blouse
Aligne
Leath Pussybow Volume Sleeve Blouse

A blouse I'd wear over and over again.

The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Madewell
The '90s Creased High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

I'm obsessed with the fit on these jeans.

Gucci Jackie Bag

fashion week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I purchased this bag four years ago, and it was an incredible decision because clearly it's not going anywhere. It's certainly earned It-bag status and was seen out and about during New York Fashion Week often.

Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag

This is the color I currently own, and it goes with everything.

Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag

I need it in classic black next.

Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag
Gucci
Jackie 1961 Small Shoulder Bag

This print is incredible.

Optical Lenses

fashion week

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

While I used to fear being caught wearing my optical lenses, I'm now considering embracing what I once wore in my middle school years. This has quickly become the trend of the moment and an easy way to make any look feel next-level.

The Kween 34mm Cat Eye Blue Light Filtering Glasses
Quay
The Kween 34mm Cat Eye Blue Light Filtering Glasses

This shade of pink is so good.

Oversized cat-eye acetate optical glasses
Celine
Oversized Cat-Eye Acetate Optical Glasses

These are so elevated.

49mm Cat Eye Optical Glasses
Dolce&Gabbana
49mm Cat Eye Optical Glasses

I'm loving the print on these.

Colored Tights

fashion week

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

If you're looking for a new trend to try for under $20, colored tights is the best answer I can give you. While red was the first stocking to be worn by the fashion crowd, now we're seeing white, pink, and sometimes even blue. Winter is here, and who says it has to be boring?

Maude Lace Tight
Urban Outfitters
Maude Lace Tight

White tights are such a vibe.

High Heel Jungle Heart Knit Tights
High Heel Jungle
Heart Knit Tights

These tights are a cool-girl move.

calzedonia

If you only buy one pair of tights for the rest of winter, let this be it.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

Latest