4 Trends That Will Reign Supreme in 2025, According to Pinterest
I think I speak for everyone when I say I wish I had a crystal ball to see what 2025 has in store. While I certainly can't help you with your career, relationships, or finances, I can shed some light on 2025 fashion trends thanks to Pinterest. I always look forward to the annual Pinterest Predicts trend report, and this year is no exception. Now in its fifth year, the in-depth report has proven to be right every single time.
Curious how Pinterest compiles its report? Me too. "First, we analyze billions of data points from the platform’s keyword searches and visual search technology," Pinterest explains. "Then, our team curates and refines emerging trends that have the biggest growth potential, with a helping hand from predictive analytics and platform engagement signals." Scroll down to preview four of the trends from the report and head over to Pinterest to learn about all of them.
1. Dark Cherry Red
Pinterest's report shows that searches for the term "dark cherry red" are up 235%. I particularly like how Meghann Fahy experimented with this color trend on the red carpet in an Armani column dress boasting 3D floral appliqués. If you don't have a Hollywood event to attend, don't fret. I've rounded up some more wearable versions of the trend below.
2. Rococo Outfits
Pinterest's report explained that in 2025, fashion "will draw inspiration from the rococo era—a late baroque period that was both opulent and ultra frilly." It continues by saying, "Gen Z and baby boomers are driving this trend toward classic corset gowns, luxe accessories, and ornate tablescapes."
3. Gothic Inspired
"Medieval is having a major moment," Pinterest explains. "In 2025, Gen Z and millennials will take home décor inspiration from ancient castles, while fashion and accessories will be gothic inspired. It’s a comeback of the highest order.
4. Fisherman Aesthetic
According to the report, searches for "fisherman sandals" are up 30%, "fish bags" are up 50%, and "cable-knit sweaters" are up 110%. "In 2025, Gen Z and Gen X will embrace a laidback maritime attitude and bring a sea la vie take to everything—even if the ocean is nowhere in sight," Pinterest writes.
