Celebs and Fashion People Have Found a New Favorite Top, and It Looks So Chic With Jeans and Skirts
Recently, I've spotted a fresh top trend rippling through the wardrobes of those I look to for style inspiration. More elevated than your basic tee or tank, this summer, celebrities and fashion people have been turning to the crochet-top trend to elevate their looks.
Created using a design technique that involves interlocking loops of fabric, crocheting works to create a knit with a distinctive pattern, resulting in an open-type weave that's perfect for wearing on balmy summer days. Often spotted throughout the warmer months in the form of see-through crochet dresses layered over bikinis, this season, the design has taken on an everyday guise, with the crochet top officially taking off as a need-to-know trend.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears The Row's Christa crocheted cotton top ($4500).
Although I'm more used to seeing the trend styled in a casual or beach setting, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore her green-and-white crochet top from The Row with wide-leg trousers and black sandals, proving that the trend can look extremely elegant when styled thoughtfully.
Typically, the crochet-top trend can be found in a myriad of colors and cuts—including neatly fitted vest tops, halter necks, and long-sleeve designs.
A fresh-feeling staple in the wardrobe rotation of the most stylish people I follow, I've noticed the trend crop up on my feed countless times over the past few weeks. To get the styling inspiration flowing, read on to discover how fashion people are wearing the crochet top trend right now, then scroll on to find our edit of the best designs to shop this season.
HOW TO STYLE A CROCHET TOP
Style Notes: Chose a playful flower embellished style to liven up your summer wardrobe.
Style Notes: Style with relaxed jeans and ballet flats for a very 2024 take on the trend.
Style Notes: Style a crochet top with matching shorts or pair it with trending white trousers.
Style Notes: @lenafarl wore her flower-embellished crochet top with dark-wash jeans and face-framing sunglasses.
Style Notes: Take your cue from @_jessicaskye and style the trend with matching shorts and a woven bag.
SHOP BEST CROCHET TOPS
Shop the incredible crochet top that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.
The red and white feels so fresh together.
Style this with white linen trousers now, and then with a leather skirt come autumn.
Style with denim shorts or wear with relaxed linen trousers.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
