Celebs and Fashion People Have Found a New Favorite Top, and It Looks So Chic With Jeans and Skirts

Recently, I've spotted a fresh top trend rippling through the wardrobes of those I look to for style inspiration. More elevated than your basic tee or tank, this summer, celebrities and fashion people have been turning to the crochet-top trend to elevate their looks.

Created using a design technique that involves interlocking loops of fabric, crocheting works to create a knit with a distinctive pattern, resulting in an open-type weave that's perfect for wearing on balmy summer days. Often spotted throughout the warmer months in the form of see-through crochet dresses layered over bikinis, this season, the design has taken on an everyday guise, with the crochet top officially taking off as a need-to-know trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears The Row's Christa crocheted cotton top ($4500).

Although I'm more used to seeing the trend styled in a casual or beach setting, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley recently wore her green-and-white crochet top from The Row with wide-leg trousers and black sandals, proving that the trend can look extremely elegant when styled thoughtfully.

Typically, the crochet-top trend can be found in a myriad of colors and cuts—including neatly fitted vest tops, halter necks, and long-sleeve designs.

A fresh-feeling staple in the wardrobe rotation of the most stylish people I follow, I've noticed the trend crop up on my feed countless times over the past few weeks. To get the styling inspiration flowing, read on to discover how fashion people are wearing the crochet top trend right now, then scroll on to find our edit of the best designs to shop this season.

HOW TO STYLE A CROCHET TOP

Style Notes: Chose a playful flower embellished style to liven up your summer wardrobe.

Style Notes: Style with relaxed jeans and ballet flats for a very 2024 take on the trend.

Style Notes: Style a crochet top with matching shorts or pair it with trending white trousers.

Style Notes: @lenafarl wore her flower-embellished crochet top with dark-wash jeans and face-framing sunglasses.

Style Notes: Take your cue from @_jessicaskye and style the trend with matching shorts and a woven bag.

SHOP BEST CROCHET TOPS

THE ROW Christa Asymmetric Two-Tone Crocheted Cotton Top $4500 SHOP NOW Shop the incredible crochet top that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley loves.

Jigsaw Crochet Embroidered Tank | Ivory $190 SHOP NOW This crochet tank is perfect for high summer styling.

Nobodys Child Red and White Crochet Patchwork Marcella Top $168 $83 SHOP NOW The red and white feels so fresh together.

Whistles Crochet Stripe Tank $199 SHOP NOW Style this with white linen trousers now, and then with a leather skirt come autumn.

MANGO Combined Crochet Top $36 SHOP NOW The perfect summer crop top.

RIXO Lia Byron Stripe Multi $210 SHOP NOW Add some color into your summer rotation.

Stradivarius Striped Crochet Vest $40 SHOP NOW The baby-blue color trend is taking off this summer.

Sandro Paris Crochet Cardigan $295 $177 SHOP NOW A great sale find.

M&S Collection US Cotton Blend Crew Neck Knitted Vest $44 SHOP NOW Style with denim shorts or wear with relaxed linen trousers.

Zimmerman Halliday Crochet Cotton Top $375 SHOP NOW Style with the matching skirt or pair with a low-rise style.

& Other Stories Crocheted Fringe Tank Top $99 SHOP NOW Style over a bikini or wear on its own.

Sézane Lior Top $125 SHOP NOW This cute set is all over my feed.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.