Rosalía and Lisa Both Wore Cheeky Skirt Trends for Lunch in L.A.

It's been quite the month for high-powered music collabs. First came Billie Eilish's instantly viral team-up with Charli XCX, and now Rosalía and Lisa are throwing their hats into the ring. Last week, they released a song called "New Woman," and fans predictably went berserk. The accompanying music video has already accumulated over 46 million views and 150,000 comments.

Listen, do I think Rosalía's recent lunch outing with Lisa in Los Angeles was carefully planned to promote their new song? Yes. But do I care? No. Both artists turned up in cute skirt outfits: The Spanish singer opted for a sultry double-slit Sandy Liang skirt and heels, while the Thai performer went with a risqué micro-mini Coperni denim skirt and sneakers. Which look do you prefer? Well, you don't have to choose, because I included shopping suggestions to help you re-create both trends.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lisa: Coperni top and skirt

On Rosalía: Eckhaus Latta Green Duet Longsleeve Top ($235); Sandy Liang skirt

Shop Double-Slit Skirts Inspired by Rosalía

GRLFRND Jasmine Mini Skirt With Double Slit $205 $193 SHOP NOW

Endless Rose Double Slit High Waist Satin Skort $95 SHOP NOW

GRLFRND Jasmine Mini Skirt With Double Slit $195 SHOP NOW

Shop Denim Miniskirts Inspired by Lisa

We The Free Wynne Denim Skirt $78 SHOP NOW

good american Denim Mini Skirt in Indigo734 $129 SHOP NOW