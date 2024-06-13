This Skirt Is a Staple in My Capsule Wardrobe—3 Fresh Ways I'm Wearing It Now

Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more. Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. First up, a fun denim skirt.

Although the miniskirt has had a long and successful reign, it's the midis, maxis and midaxis that have taken over as the trending lengths for the past couple of years. As a bonafide denim-lover, you’re likely to find me in a pair of jeans on most days, whether they’re a worn-in pair of vintage Levi’s or one of my many "Delusional DIY" projects (find out more on my IG). It's not just jeans though—I'm also partial to the occasional denim skirt. Case in point: This cut-out Y/Project number.

I remember first laying eyes on the skirt in September 2021. It had just featured on Y/Project’s S/S 22 runway, and it was love at first sight. I was so drawn to the unique style and shape and immediately started planning all the different ways I’d wear it. After almost three years of umming and ahhing, I finally bit the bullet. Although my job as a stylist means I look at hundreds of images of the most beautiful luxury items every day, I like to think long and hard about my purchases.

To the naked eye, this skirt may appear a hard piece to style, but the cut-out detail and asymmetric shape actually add to its versatility. It's a true statement piece you can dress up or down, and I knew I’d wear it over and over, so allow me to share a few options I have in mind for summer.

Shop My Favourite Denim Skirt:

See How I'm Wearing My Denim Skirt This Summer:

1. Tank Top + Lace-Up, Heeled Sandals + Colour-Pop Bag

Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a simple tank top and heels; the perfect combo for rooftop drinks or a cute date night. Add a little pizzazz to your look with a fun colour-pop bag like this green shoulder bag by Nigerian-born, London-based designer Mowalola. And never underestimate the power of a good leather belt to really bring a look together. I found mine in a charity shop for £1!

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Liko Tank

Uniqlo Vintage Belt

Andrea Wazen Flip Flop Heels

Mowalola Jolly Green Bundle in Small

2. Upcycled Top + Trainers + Fun Bag

Style Notes: Here, I’ve gone for a more sporty-casual vibe. See—I told you the skirt was versatile! For this look, I opted for an upcycled top by Renata Brenha, a fun, kitschy bag and yellow Adidas Gazelles. I’ve worn my Gazelles on repeat since last year and they still look brand new. See how I keep them clean here. I’d wear this look to a day party, festival or just for a casual day out.

Shop the Look:

Renata Brenha Futebol Upcycled Football-Jersey T-Shirt

Renata Brenha Futebol V-Neck Upcycled Football-Jersey Sweatshirt

ADIDAS Samba OG Logo-Print Woven Low-Top Trainers

Puppets and Puppets Small Rose Bag in Oxblood

3. White Button-Down + Loafers + Corset Belt + Metallic Bag

Style Notes: I always fall back on a crisp white button-down and loafers when I’m stuck for what to wear—it's a fail-safe combination if you ask me. As well as working full-time as a stylist, I also create content on the side, and I often have the opportunity to speak on panels about what I do. This is definitely a look I’d wear to help me feel powerful and confident, even if I don’t really feel that way! The corset belt is optional, but I’m really feeling the cinched vibe at the moment. Maybe it’s all the Bridgerton I’ve been watching lately.

Shop the Look:

UNIQLO Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Regular Fit Shirt

PRITCH Suspender Corset Belt

MAISON MARGIELA Tabi Lace-Up Leather Shoes

Ottolinger X Puma Aged Silver Bag

