This Skirt Is a Staple in My Capsule Wardrobe—3 Fresh Ways I'm Wearing It Now

Oluwaseun Ogunsola is a London-based stylist and proud outfit repeater. She regularly shares outfit inspo, upcycling tricks and styling tips on Instagram, encouraging her followers to buy less and wear more. Who better, then, to take over our One Piece, Three Ways franchise for the summer? Here she’ll choose a favourite piece from her capsule wardrobe and showcase how to style it in three different, fresh ways for the season ahead. First up, a fun denim skirt.

Denim skirt styled with upcycled top and fun bag

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Although the miniskirt has had a long and successful reign, it's the midis, maxis and midaxis that have taken over as the trending lengths for the past couple of years. As a bonafide denim-lover, you’re likely to find me in a pair of jeans on most days, whether they’re a worn-in pair of vintage Levi’s or one of my many "Delusional DIY" projects (find out more on my IG). It's not just jeans though—I'm also partial to the occasional denim skirt. Case in point: This cut-out Y/Project number.

I remember first laying eyes on the skirt in September 2021. It had just featured on Y/Project’s S/S 22 runway, and it was love at first sight. I was so drawn to the unique style and shape and immediately started planning all the different ways I’d wear it. After almost three years of umming and ahhing, I finally bit the bullet. Although my job as a stylist means I look at hundreds of images of the most beautiful luxury items every day, I like to think long and hard about my purchases.

To the naked eye, this skirt may appear a hard piece to style, but the cut-out detail and asymmetric shape actually add to its versatility. It's a true statement piece you can dress up or down, and I knew I’d wear it over and over, so allow me to share a few options I have in mind for summer.

Shop My Favourite Denim Skirt:

Y/PROJECT
Asymmetric-Hem Logo-Patch Organic-Denim Midi Skirt
Y/PROJECT
Asymmetric-Hem Logo-Patch Organic-Denim Midi Skirt

See How I'm Wearing My Denim Skirt This Summer:

1. Tank Top + Lace-Up, Heeled Sandals + Colour-Pop Bag

Asymmetrical denim skirt styled with black top and colourful bag

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: You can never go wrong with a simple tank top and heels; the perfect combo for rooftop drinks or a cute date night. Add a little pizzazz to your look with a fun colour-pop bag like this green shoulder bag by Nigerian-born, London-based designer Mowalola. And never underestimate the power of a good leather belt to really bring a look together. I found mine in a charity shop for £1!

Shop the Look:

Y/PROJECTAsymmetric-hem logo-patch organic-denim midi skirt
Y/PROJECT
Asymmetric-Hem Logo-Patch Organic-Denim Midi Skirt

Liko Tank - Black
The Frankie Shop
Liko Tank

Vintage Belt
Uniqlo
Vintage Belt

Black leather flip flop heels
Andrea Wazen
Flip Flop Heels

Jolly Green Bundle - Small
Mowalola
Jolly Green Bundle in Small

2. Upcycled Top + Trainers + Fun Bag

Asymmetrical denim skirt styled with upcycled top and trainers

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: Here, I’ve gone for a more sporty-casual vibe. See—I told you the skirt was versatile! For this look, I opted for an upcycled top by Renata Brenha, a fun, kitschy bag and yellow Adidas Gazelles. I’ve worn my Gazelles on repeat since last year and they still look brand new. See how I keep them clean here. I’d wear this look to a day party, festival or just for a casual day out.

Shop the Look:

Y/PROJECTAsymmetric-hem logo-patch organic-denim midi skirt
Y/PROJECT
Asymmetric-Hem Logo-Patch Organic-Denim Midi Skirt

Futebol Upcycled Football-Jersey T-Shirt
Renata Brenha
Futebol Upcycled Football-Jersey T-Shirt

Futebol V-Neck Upcycled Football-Jersey Sweatshirt
Renata Brenha
Futebol V-Neck Upcycled Football-Jersey Sweatshirt

Samba OG logo-print woven low-top trainers
ADIDAS
Samba OG Logo-Print Woven Low-Top Trainers

Small Rose Bag in Oxblood
Puppets and Puppets
Small Rose Bag in Oxblood

3. White Button-Down + Loafers + Corset Belt + Metallic Bag

Asymmetrical denim skirts styled with a white shirt, corset belt, and metallic bag

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Style Notes: I always fall back on a crisp white button-down and loafers when I’m stuck for what to wear—it's a fail-safe combination if you ask me. As well as working full-time as a stylist, I also create content on the side, and I often have the opportunity to speak on panels about what I do. This is definitely a look I’d wear to help me feel powerful and confident, even if I don’t really feel that way! The corset belt is optional, but I’m really feeling the cinched vibe at the moment. Maybe it’s all the Bridgerton I’ve been watching lately.

Shop the Look:

Y/PROJECTAsymmetric-hem logo-patch organic-denim midi skirt
Y/PROJECT
Asymmetric-Hem Logo-Patch Organic-Denim Midi Skirt

Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Regular Fit Shirt (button-Down Collar)
UNIQLO
Extra Fine Cotton Broadcloth Regular Fit Shirt

Suspender Corset Belt
PRITCH
Suspender Corset Belt

Tabi Lace-Up Leather Shoes

MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Lace-Up Leather Shoes

Ottolinger X Puma Aged Silver Bag
Ottolinger X Puma
Aged Silver Bag

Shop Other Denim Skirts I Love:

Denim Frayed Midi Skirt | Indigo
Jigsaw
Denim Frayed Midi Skirt

Midi Denim Skirt
H&M
Midi Denim Skirt

Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt
ALIGNE
Luna Volume Ankle Length Skirt

Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt
COS
Panelled Denim Maxi Skirt

Western Maxi Skirt Pricila
7 For All Mankind
Western Maxi Skirt Pricila

Flared Denim Skirt - Dark Blue - Arket Gb
Arket
Flared Denim Skirt

Long Denim Skirt Size 12
River Island
Long Denim Skirt

Asymmetrical Denim Skirt
MANGO
Asymmetrical Denim Skirt

+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain Hilla Frayed Organic Denim Maxi Skirt

Astrid Tiered Denim Maxi Skirt
ULLA JOHNSON
Astrid Tiered Denim Maxi Skirt

Denim Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Denim Midi Skirt

Flared Denim Skirt - L
Beyond Retro
Flared Denim Skirt

