Fashion Editors in New York and Paris Are Gatekeeping This Perfect Springtime Brand

As a fashion editor, I'm often zipping around the city going to multiple press appointments and studio visits. I'll remember my favorite things I saw but it isn't often that I learn about a new brand and walk away wanting absolutely everything from it. That is, until I learned about Siedres.

Siedres is a Turkish brand that started in 2020, something I learned for the first time last year when it held a press appointment I think about often in the Bowery Hotel.

Siedres dresses, skirts and pants hung on hangers; nearly all of them covered in either a vibrant pattern, texture, embellishment—or all three. I was asked if I wanted the fit model present to try anything on in particular. It wasn't until an hour had passed that I realized I asked her to try on nearly everything. But it is just that good.

A look from the Siedres press appointment that altered my brain chemistry. (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

A very great dress. The silver belt detail! (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

The thing that quickly struck me about Siedres is that it is one of those brands that has bottled the essence of travel. Its dresses are the kind you see and want to own. They'll even inspire you to buy a plane ticket so you show them off on a beach somewhere. Everything feels like a memory you haven't yet made; like a trip you need to take. It's joyful and whimsical. It feels fresh and fun.

A skirt that is currently on my wishlist paired with a top that is also on my wishlist. (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

The back of another very good dress (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

Once again...Siedres knows how to make the kind of etereal dress you can't forget after seeing. (Image credit: @tarigonzalez

Last year, I attended a wedding in Buenos Aires in November. It was their summer and I knew I needed to defrost my New York fall wardrobe for the perfect thing to wear. The first thing that came to mind was a patterned green and red Siedres dress with long ruffles that fell down the side and a matching thin neck scarf that I could toss over my shoulders. I wore it and got compliments all night. I couldn't have imagined wearing anything else.

Since then I've purchased another Siedres piece: a embellished silver sequin skirt I like to dress down with oversized t-shirts and boxy sweaters. And I currently have about ten pieces on my wishlist, including this tie-front sequined midi skirt, this asymmetrical patchwork lace midi skirt, this studded oversized hobo bag, and these embellished pink pants. It's not just me. Every fashion editor I know has been quietly gatekeeping the brand, which does sell out often despite not necessarily being mainstream—yet.

Shop the best Siedres pieces, below.

