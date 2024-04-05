This Trend Is Up 80% in Popularity This Month—Shop H&M's Under-$50 Versions
As both a lifelong tennis player and a fashion editor, I feel I have the authority to say this: Yes, you can wear tennis clothes even when you have zero intention of playing the sport. You certainly don't have to be the next Serena Williams to participate in the tennis craze that's gripping the fashion industry right now.
Just how popular is it, you may ask? Well, according to Madé Lapuerta of Data, But Make It Fashion, tennis style has increased 80% in popularity this month. "I ran a sentiment analysis on hundreds of online posts referencing tennis style and compared average popularity levels one month ago versus today," Lapuerta wrote on Instagram. If that's not convincing enough, H&M also just released a tennis collection complete with technical fabrics designed to wick away moisture. Scroll down to shop H&M's new arrivals and enjoy wearing them even if there's no court in sight.
Yes, this skirt comes with a pocket for balls and shorts underneath.
I love a cozy sweatshirt that's also stylish, and this one fits the bill perfectly.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.