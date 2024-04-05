This Trend Is Up 80% in Popularity This Month—Shop H&M's Under-$50 Versions

By Erin Fitzpatrick
As both a lifelong tennis player and a fashion editor, I feel I have the authority to say this: Yes, you can wear tennis clothes even when you have zero intention of playing the sport. You certainly don't have to be the next Serena Williams to participate in the tennis craze that's gripping the fashion industry right now.

Just how popular is it, you may ask? Well, according to Madé Lapuerta of Data, But Make It Fashion, tennis style has increased 80% in popularity this month. "I ran a sentiment analysis on hundreds of online posts referencing tennis style and compared average popularity levels one month ago versus today," Lapuerta wrote on Instagram. If that's not convincing enough, H&M also just released a tennis collection complete with technical fabrics designed to wick away moisture. Scroll down to shop H&M's new arrivals and enjoy wearing them even if there's no court in sight.

Drymove™ Cropped Sports Anorak
H&M
Drymove Cropped Sports Anorak

How did H&M know that baby blue is my favorite color?

Drymove™ Tennis Dress
H&M
Drymove Tennis Dress

This dress is too cute to be confined to a tennis court.

Drymove™ Tennis Circle Skirt
H&M
Drymove Tennis Circle Skirt

Yes, this skirt comes with a pocket for balls and shorts underneath.

Drymove™ Medium Support Sports Bra
H&M
Drymove Medium Support Sports Bra

This is about to become my new favorite sports bra.

Drymove™ Tennis Dress
H&M
Drymove Tennis Dress

I love everything about this styling.

H&M tennis skirt
H&M
Drymove Pleated Tennis Skirt

I'll take one in every color, please.

Short Sweatshirt
H&M
Short Sweatshirt

I love a cozy sweatshirt that's also stylish, and this one fits the bill perfectly.

Drymove™ Tennis Circle Skirt
H&M
Drymove Tennis Circle Skirt

You can style this skirt in a million ways.

Drymove™ Sports Bike Shorts With Pocket
H&M
Drymove Sports Bike Shorts With Pocket

Bike shorts will forever remind me of Princess Diana.

Oversized Sports Sweatshirt
H&M
Oversized Sports Sweatshirt

Cozy and chic.

Drymove™ Medium Support Sports Bra
H&M
Drymove Medium Support Sports Bra

You can never own too many sports bras in my opinion.

Drymove™ Sports Crop Top
H&M
Drymove Sports Crop Top

Once again, I'm in love with this baby-blue hue.

Drymove™ Sports Crop Top
H&M
Drymove Sports Crop Top

Sleek and functional—my favorite combo.

